The Undertaker Is Now An Instagram Superstar

We’re living in a strange new world.
As April began, The Undertaker was mythological. Protected. A man who never pulled back the curtain of professional wrestling to reveal the man behind it. In a world of shoot interviews, Con appearances and social media, Taker remained a cold, stalwart legend from wrestling’s glory days. Then, uh, Brock Lesnar F5’d him three times and ended his WrestleMania streak. Now he’s mild-mannered Mark Calaway, Texas girls’ gymnastics dad, Wizard World guest and … Instagram superstar?
Taker’s started popping up on his wife Michelle McCool’s Instagram recently, and it’s the first time the man’s been truly humanized outside of the occasional photo with fans. He looks healthy, happy and exactly like Mike from Breaking Bad. But healthy and happy are probably the important parts.
Take a look at some of the highlights, and figure out how to use them as ammo for your “Taker’s returning to face _____ at WrestleMania” fantasy booking. Also: dude’s got an incredible collection of t-shirts.
That last one is adorable.
Undertaker is human? WRESTLING IS RUINED FOREVER!!!!!!
Well, as human as you can be after Brock Lesnar mauls you and consumes your soul.
The idea of Taker watching Rangers baseball games brings me major LULZ.
“dude’s got an incredible collection of t-shirts”
Not as cool as Michelle McUndertaker’s collection of half-shirts. *insert gif of hooting wolf here*
If I had Michelle McCool’s torso I probably wouldn’t wear a shirt at all.
“Michelle McUndertaker”
Oh god, I know this isn’t a live thread, but +1 to you, man.
But Undertaker only has one hat, apparently. We should probably pitch in and buy him another.
@knastymike
Brock stole the fedora? He better come out wearing it at NOC.
Brock would come out with it at NOC, but being strong as he is, he ripped it apart while tipping it and saying “M’lady” to Sable.
Kayfabe has been ruined for me. First El Generico, now this. I don’t know what’s real any more. Coke is Pepsi, cats and dogs are living together, the moon landing was staged.
Are you telling me that El Generico isn’t helping orphans in Mexico right now?!?!?!
The orphans turned on, Steen found him face down in a ditch in Mexico.
Nailed it with “Mike from Breaking Bad”. Enjoy life ‘Taker, you deserve it.
Those kids will be the least bullied kids ever in school.
….or most popular. Depends on how you look at it,
I have met the guy, he is a very nice guy. Tall and big, but a nice guy.
I have never in my life heard anyone who has met the Undertaker say a bad thing about him. And I used to moderate an Undertaker fan message board.
Undertaker: Please come back and make raisin dick Lesnar respect the Legend, piledriver his ass the old country way and break his neck.
Brock Lesnar doesn’t have a neck. (or compassion)
Brock Lesnar beat the aura out of the Undertaker. Now he’s just Biker Dad.
FEEL THE PAIN!
More like MMA Dad, though…
“This is MY yard…. so get off the lawn!”
Can we all throw in on Old Man Undertaker as his new character?
“I tied an onion to Paul Bearer’s urn… because that was the style back then.”
The family gets really annoyed that Taker flicks the light switch off whenever he enters a room.
+1
Are we counting his stint as “Big Evil” biker Taker? He seemed pretty human then.
Taker, on the off chance you end up reading this, please do not take my soul for saying what I’m about to say as I mean no disrespect but…
Michelle McCool *bites knuckle*
The Undertaker looks even older than he did 5 months ago.
like 5 months older?
lol @G Funk
In that photo with the two kids he looks like he’s about 75.
@G Funk Era Yep he’s definitely gotten 5 months older but in a quick rate.
I don’t think he’s doing as much lifting as he probably did for WWE. That exacerbates the, “Brock Lesnar literally consumed my life force” look that he has going on.
He kind of looks like CM Punk’s angry grandpa/uncle.
He needs to wear the gear from that last pic in his next match,
Could Brandon be anymore of a prentious d-bag?
because I think someone’s Instagram photos are neat? You’ve got weird ideas about pretension.
Obvious Troll here is just looking to start shit and sticking his beak in where he sees Brandon’s name. He’s the last comment by 2 whole days on this weeks RAW B&W because he’s too dumb to see that the thread had run it’s course, but he just had to get in a few lame shots about “online smarks”.
Prentious (pren-shi–us); adjective: Used to describe someone who is a fan of the Prent Corporation based in Wisconsin.
“Look at him in his Prent t-shirt and cap; he’s so Prentious.”
I think that’s what he / she was getting at, but I have no idea why Brandon’s love of the fabulous Prent Corporation from Wisconsin (even if they have offices around the US) has to do with Undertaker’s wife’s Instagram account.
Undertaker has and always will be my favorite wrestler of all times. I’ve seen him in person several times and he’s so AWESOME!!!!!! I think it’s cool to see the actual human side of him in these photos instead of his Taker persona you see on TV all the time. You Rock Undertaker and I am one of your many loyal fans out there who will always support you.
They should start taking pictures with Kane lazing around in the background like an unemployed brother in law.
that would be amazing
Kane in the background dressed like Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation would be awesome, somebody make this happen.
*Cousin Kane waves*
Merry Christmas. Shitter was full!
*turnbuckles explode*
He kinda looks like a taller post-2009 Eminem.
When he goes into the Hall of Fame, the WrestleMania streak is going to need it’s own wing. *BTW, love the Cassius Clay t-shirt!*
/Reads some of the comments
Oh man, there’s some fantastic comments in here. I’m clearly not needed in this thread.
/flies away.
/Got dam Taker is one lucky bro.
“Hey Walter? Shut the fuck up and let me…rest…in…peace.”
+1
I have watched Mark Calaway ever since his days in the NWA when he was Mean Mark Callous, he was a Bad Ass then and he is a Bad Ass now. I was one of billions of fans who felt bad when he lost to Brock Lesner, but it took 3 F5’s to take him down, I wish he would show up at Night of Champions, and wish Cena Luck, then announce his Retirement. So next Wrestlemania he can be properly inducted into the Hall of Fame. God Bless the DeadMan,
In the third pic, is Taker wearing Tobias Funke’s cut-offs? Is the Deadman a nevernude?!?!?!
“There are dozens of us! Dozens!”
Still only wrestler I’ve heard on a rap station doing an interview.
Looks retired.
This is a bit jarring for me being a big, BIG Undertaker fan. WWE always seemed to protect his character so well. Now i know that he’s truly done. Deffinely a HOF spot at 31 & a career Doc from his perspective.
“There are dozens of us! Dozens!”
Whoopsie.
I went to college with this guy. He was a nice guy, and was in my future hubby’s fraternity. And that’s my claim to fame.
wow he looks so different now
The Undertaker is a class act! I used to work out at Gold’s in Lakeway and saw him all the time, he was nice to everyone.
Michelle is super cute.
Completely opposite from his ex-wife Sarah, the ugly she-man.
Suddenly that whole “Deadman” nickname is looking less ironic.
Cutoffs over his trousers?
Jesus, talk about Postraumatic Brock Disorder.
Maybe Cena will start wearing wrestling panties over his jorts after Night of Champions.
So John Cena will turn into Quailman? I’m in.
He also looks about 75 years old!
For those interested, both ‘Taker and McCool are wearing Roots of Fights t-shirts, which are available from either their website or through the Under Armour website (I’m not sure if all of them are UA co-branded, but I know some of them are). I have the “Boom Boom” Ray Mancini one and they are super comfortable.