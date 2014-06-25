The With Leather Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 6/27/14

Last week we debuted the With Leather Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report, a column that copies and pastes Smackdown spoilers from copy and paste news sites and jumps to conclusions about what happened and what everything means. This is your one-stop shop for unfounded rumors, baseless speculation and two hours of wrestling being ruined on the Internet.
– Dean ‘Jean’ Ambrose defeated Intercontinental Champion Bad News Barrett. Barrett still holds the Intercontinental Championship, which makes him the least successful person on the WWE roster. It’s like being “it” in a game of tag. Ambrose pins Barrett with the HIGH VOLTAGE headlock driver. After the match, they do a truncated version of the “everybody from the upcoming multi-man match shows up” gag that culminates with Rollins curb stomping Ambrose, Ambrose beating up Jack Swagger with a ladder and Jack Swagger injuring Bad News Barrett. Uh, not in that order.
– Divas Champion Paige defeated Cameron. This is the third time in like two weeks Paige has beaten Cameron. Be here next week for 2-3 additional Paige vs. Cameron matches.
– Sheamus defeated Bray Wyatt. SHOCKER. Even more shocking is that the match ended by disqualification when the Wyatt Family interfered to keep Bray from losing. After the match, Sheamus lined up all three members of the team and that weird kid with the monster voice from Extreme Rules and Brogue Kicked them all at once, sending their sheep masks floating hilariously into the crowd. After that, Sheamus picked up their bodies and repeatedly punched them in their unconscious faces while laughing.
– Cesaro and Alberto Del Rio defeated Dolph Ziggler and Rob Van Dam. Del Rio won for his team by putting the cross armbreaker on Van Dam and refusing to let it go even when the referee told him to!!(!!!!) Cesaro attacked Del Rio for making him sit through the same thing he’s watched on Raw 600 times since 2010.
– Rusev defeated Sin Cara. Update: Rusev and Lana don’t like America. Big E and Rusev had a staredown after the match, ending with Big E knocking Rusev out of the ring. Rusev used his time on the floor to point out how weak and pathetic our so-called American floors are. They should just start projecting a giant image of Putin on the floor during all Rusev matches.
– Roman Reigns defeated Kane. By disqualification, again, when somebody jumps in to stop the match right before the finisher. They’re in love with that, aren’t they? WATCH THIS MATCH SO YOU CAN SEE THE ONE MOVE YOU KNOW AND LIKE. OH BOY, HERE IT COMES. WHOOPS, SORRY, DEAL WITH IT.
Anyway, Orton showed up and jumped Reigns before a spear to cause a DQ. Kane chokeslammed Reigns and set up a ladder so Orton could climb up it and pose with the championship belts, because if there’s one thing Demons care about, it’s thematically appropriate final shots on your go-home show. Reigns continued his “you end Raw how I SAY you end Raw” shenanigans by getting up, spearing both of them and posing with the belts. Chances Roman will leave Money in the Bank with the title set at around 0%.
I was at the smackdown tapings last nght. Two things to add from your Raw column:
1. The crowd responded to Bo Dallas. Kids, adults, everyone was laughing. The crowd was very quiet all night – it was the least amount of signs I’ve seen at a wrestling show in years. But a nice reaction for Bo.
2. I’ve never noticed this before, but in almost every guy’s entrance video, they show Dolph Ziggler receiving that guys finisher.
“1. The crowd responded to Bo Dallas. Kids, adults, everyone was laughing. The crowd was very quiet all night – it was the least amount of signs I’ve seen at a wrestling show in years. But a nice reaction for Bo.”
Well, people LOVE puns. He’s the human pun machine. BO-LIEVE THAT.
“2. I’ve never noticed this before, but in almost every guy’s entrance video, they show Dolph Ziggler receiving that guys finisher.”
LOL
#2: That appears to be Dolph’s Legacy Im afraid.
I’d like to repost my thinking for how to repackage Del Rio so that he escape his incredibly boring rut of incredible boringness he’s been stuck in for the past, what, year? Two? At any rate…here goes (again):
– Have Del Rio announce that he’s taking a sabatical so that he can return to Mexico in order to attend to some pressing business matters. This can be a full month where Del Rio is completely gone, but he should cut a pretty solid promo about his departure, and the announce team should speculate about why he’s returning to Mexico. Is it a legitimate business matter? Is it something shady? Is Del Rio in trouble? And so on.
– After the month is up, WWE can run one of it’s usual “The Return of Alberto Del Rio” promos where Del Rio doesn’t actually say anything and it’s just a collection of Del Rio footage with some RETURNS NEXT WEEK ON RAW! graphics.
– When Del Rio does appear on Raw the following week, he’s no longer the normal rich guy scarf-wearing Del Rio the Universe is familiar with. Now, he’s dressed in black suits. He’s always wearing dark shades. Give him one of those shoulder-holster wallet-holders to wear under his suit jacket. Give him a decent sized cross to wear. Have him get a decent sleeve tat that’s all Mexican day-of-the-dead stuff. Whenever he shows up, he’s got one (or two) really badass-looking bodyguards (there’s got to be people in WWE Developmental somewhere who can play this role. The angle is that Del Rio’s old “I’m rich so I’m better” gimmick was just a cover he adopted because he didn’t want to scare the holy crap out of people with his actual position in the Mexican underworld (though what he’s done in Mexico to make his millions should never be identified). He should cut a strong promo about how he just doesn’t give a fuck; he’s pissed off at the fact that WWE has positioned him as this perpetual B-list upper-mid-carder and now he’s going to hurt people until he’s the champion again. And with his ‘cartel’ behind him there’s no stopping him.
– Have Del Rio and his two bodyguard / cartel member guys show up during a match on Raw and just beat the holy hell out of both people in the match (the higher profile the two people are the better, of course). Let Del Rio display a brand new absolutely killer finishing move (with a suitably evil-sounding name). Boom. Del Rio is a badass. Boom. A new badass faction is born.
This is a good idea, but I don’t think WWE is going to be edgy enough to make him a Zeta.
It’s a cool gimmick that can totally work, but as Nippo said, it’s too edgy. It’s unlikely the WWE would EVER make reference to the cartel at all, much less insinuate Del Rio made millions from it.
I like it, but yeah attaching yourself to organizations that have killed tens of thousands of people probably wouldn’t be that great.
I don’t believe del rio got the edge or acting ability to pull it, nor that the fans would ever accept him getting a push again fully. better give that opportunity to somebody else if this storyline were to happen…
White noise pretty much describes this Raw’s dress rehearsal.
I would really like to see them split the belts up at this PPV.
I want them to just stop carrying the WHC belt and use the WWE one. Maybe when they get the new logo on it in August. Just let the WWE champion be the top dog, and USE THE IC TITLE like it’s supposed to be used, as the secondary belt that grooms people for the WWE title
Enjoy seeing the belts on John Cena on Sunday
Calling it now – Bork shows up to F-5 Reigns. Paul Heyman says “STREAK!” about 500 times.
Cena / Lesnar @ Summerslam for the straps
So are the Wyatt’s dead now? Did their heads fly off into the crowd with their masks?
I was there – the crowd kinda sucked (I’ve seen worse but the last show here was this year’s Royal Rumble, a show where the most notable event was the crowd, so expectations were high.). That said – Rusev and ESPECIALLY Lana have nuclear Vince-McMahon-In-1998 Heat. It’s unreal. (And like someone above said, Bo was super over, at least in my little nosebleed section. He got a huge laugh after his Main Event match too.)
0% chance Reigns wins on Sunday? I give him about 1 in 3. If it isn’t going to be Cena (Rusev interference?), I can’t imagine it being anyone BUT Reigns…
Cena…very slim outside chance of Cesaro.
The only acceptable outcomes of the MITB championship match is Cesaro, Wyatt or Reigns get the titles. Cesaro probably won’t because they haven’t been pushing him as much as they were. Wyatt might to further his character. Reigns would be the favorite, though. Although, I guess they have to build it up for when Bryan comes back and he can go on another title run. I’m stumped….
If you do a speculative Smackdown report, are you technically doing a speculative Raw report since everything good is repeated on Raw?
