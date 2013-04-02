The With Leather Bad Wrestling Theme Lyrics March Madness Tournament: The Final Four

The NCAA Final Four AND WrestleMania 29 happen this weekend, so it’s only appropriate that the With Leather Bad Wrestling Theme Lyrics March And April Madness Tournament enters its own homestretch. Your Final Four are just as unexpected as the real ones: Mr. Ass, American Males, AJ Styles and Kung Fu Naki.

The last round saw the #1 and 2 seeds (Undertaker and Layla, respectively) fall, so it’s up to you to decide whether or not fan-chosen 1 seed AJ Styles will take the tournament, or if lyrics about asses, America and croppie will reign supreme. Those matches are below, and I urge you to consider and discuss them deeply before voting.

Voting for the Final Four will take place until Sunday, April 7. You know, WrestleMania. The final two songs will enter the finals on Monday, and we’ll crown a winner. Vote now, and vote often!

5. ‘Mr. Ass’/Billy Gunn – ‘Ass Man’

“I love to love ’em. I love to kick ’em. I love to shove ’em. I love to stick ’em. Love to flaunt ’em. I love to watch ’em. I love to pick ’em. And I’m gonna kick ’em. ‘Cause I’m an Ass Man. Yeah, I’m an Ass Man. Yes, I’m an Ass Man. (OH!) I’m an Ass Man.”

VS.

3. American Males – ‘American Males’