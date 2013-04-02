The With Leather Bad Wrestling Theme Lyrics March Madness Tournament: The Final Four

The NCAA Final Four AND WrestleMania 29 happen this weekend, so it’s only appropriate that the With Leather Bad Wrestling Theme Lyrics March And April Madness Tournament enters its own homestretch. Your Final Four are just as unexpected as the real ones: Mr. Ass, American Males, AJ Styles and Kung Fu Naki.
The last round saw the #1 and 2 seeds (Undertaker and Layla, respectively) fall, so it’s up to you to decide whether or not fan-chosen 1 seed AJ Styles will take the tournament, or if lyrics about asses, America and croppie will reign supreme. Those matches are below, and I urge you to consider and discuss them deeply before voting.
Voting for the Final Four will take place until Sunday, April 7. You know, WrestleMania. The final two songs will enter the finals on Monday, and we’ll crown a winner. Vote now, and vote often!
5. ‘Mr. Ass’/Billy Gunn – ‘Ass Man’
“I love to love ’em. I love to kick ’em. I love to shove ’em. I love to stick ’em. Love to flaunt ’em. I love to watch ’em. I love to pick ’em. And I’m gonna kick ’em. ‘Cause I’m an Ass Man. Yeah, I’m an Ass Man. Yes, I’m an Ass Man. (OH!) I’m an Ass Man.”
VS.
3. American Males – ‘American Males’
“AMERICAN MALES! AMERICAN MALES! AMERICAN MALES! AMERICAN MALES! AMERICAN MALES! AMERICAN MALES! AMERICAN MALES! AMERICAN MALES!”
You all keep voting for the two songs I truly love
Ass Man & Kung Fu San; stop it!
Ah shit, I’m the first dude here. Britta, AJ, and now the final 4? Greatest. Week. Ever.
Kung Fu Naki is just so, so horrible and racist.
I would like to point out that Kung Fu Naki, while unimaginably stupid, is meant to be funny. The creator of Theme To AJ Styles, on the other hand, honest to god thought it would be okay to rhyme Evil with itself THREE TIMES.
This.
Seriously. The Funaki one is meant to be dumb. Surely that has to count against it in a competition like this.
After listening to Kung Fu Naki all I can think is that it would the theme song to a terrible movie starring Kat Williams where he is put up for adoption as a baby and raised in a dojo. Later Kat Williams has to use his karate skills to defend the neighborhood from an evil white real estate developer who wants to tear down the local businesses and homes to build an upscale mall. Damn that song is inspiring.
If the lyrics chosen for American Males had been,
♫”When ya see them comin, Better run for cover, Girls you dont need a weekend lover… UNNNN, American Males”♫, then I would totally give American Males the vote.
Sorry, but “AMERICAN MALES, AMERIACN MALES” ETC. is not gonna cut it for me.
Vote goes to Billy Gunn.
Exactly. American Males is hilariously repetitive, but as far as actual *lyrics* are concerned, it just doesn’t come close to the concept of ASSPICKING.
“I love to shov ’em” is my favorite. 2 reasons why:
1) I imagine Billy at a club and this real fly honey is on the dance floor, right? She starts to drop it like it is hot & Billy responds by running over and shoving her ass.
2) I also imagine Road Dogg never wanting to tie his shoes out of fear that Billy Gunn will shove his ass when he bends over to tie his shoes…FROM OUTA NOWHERE!
American Males is actually a pretty good song. Especially since it was intentionally meant to be cheesy.
Vote Billy Gunn
As far as I’m concerned the champion is whoever wins the Billy Gunn/American Males bracket.
Not as long as Kung Fu Naki is still around-ay!
“American Males” sounds like Devo, in part.
Billy gunn FTW – “I love to stick em”.
Billy Kidman was robbed, I tell you. ROBBED!!!
All in on American Males ’til the cows come home. And I don’t know where the cows live.
Everyone who didn’t vote for Billy Kidman is on my list… ::glares at you::
KUNG FU NAKI SHALL WIN. INDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEeeeeeeeeed.
Y’all are crazy. Billy Gunn should be running this.
How did everyone vote for Kung Fu San? AJ’s lyrics make NO sense, and sound like a shitty Faith No More rip off. At list Funaki’s is intentionally funny.