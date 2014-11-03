The With Spandex Halloween Round-Up: Our Favourite Wrestling Fan Costumes Of 2014

Halloween is my favourite time of year. The costumes, the spooky decorations, the ridiculously cheap post-Halloween jewelry sales I use to pad my daily wardrobe for the rest of the year. As much as I love the twinkle lights and cranberry-everything of Christmas, Halloween is my jam.

You’ve already seen Daniel Bryan’s predictably adorable Halloween costume, and the bevy of fans who dressed up as Ridiculous Turtleneck Dwayne Johnson. This year we put a call out to our readers who fought the good fight of patiently explaining their wrestling costumes to everyone they met, and man, you guys did not disappoint.

Did you have a super cool wrestling get-up not seen here? Hit us up in the comments, on Facebook, or Twitter and let us see what you were working with this year. Until then, click through to see our favourite wrestling fan costumes of 2014.