The With Spandex Halloween Round-Up: Our Favourite Wrestling Fan Costumes Of 2014

Halloween is my favourite time of year. The costumes, the spooky decorations, the ridiculously cheap post-Halloween jewelry sales I use to pad my daily wardrobe for the rest of the year. As much as I love the twinkle lights and cranberry-everything of Christmas, Halloween is my jam.
You’ve already seen Daniel Bryan’s predictably adorable Halloween costume, and the bevy of fans who dressed up as Ridiculous Turtleneck Dwayne Johnson. This year we put a call out to our readers who fought the good fight of patiently explaining their wrestling costumes to everyone they met, and man, you guys did not disappoint.
Did you have a super cool wrestling get-up not seen here? Hit us up in the comments, on Facebook, or Twitter and let us see what you were working with this year. Until then, click through to see our favourite wrestling fan costumes of 2014.
OMG Bull Nakano FTMFGDW
That Bull Nakano costume is probably the greatest costume I’ve ever seen.
“OOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAATTSSSSSSSSSS YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAH” – the catch phrase of Macho Horse if he’s worth his salt(lick)
Wrestle Pal Michael Ondrick had a pretty good Dean Ambrose (Both SHIELD and greasy weirdo variants)
What’s great about that is the first time I ever saw Jon Moxley, my immediate thought was, “Huh, it’s Mike Ondrick as a pro.”
Need pics of this.
Dean Ondrick
Mike Ambrose
Macho Horse isn’t quite hung like one.
I wish I didn’t know this, but I do now.
Between dressing as a robot and driving around with Dusty, I’m convinced that Prince DeVitt is the most fun ever to be around.
Awww, Finn Balor and Tensai.
Bull Nakano wins everything.
These are all wonderful people who I have now followed on twitter with the quickness. Great costumes!
Anybody else super digging “She”-suke Nakamura? Cause I sure am.
And how do we know that’s not REALLY Bull Nakano? :)
Samesies here. More like Boob ma ye… amirite? ugh I’ll show myself out.
I’ll join you. We’re a couple of Kings of Wrong Style here…
Aw man this makes me sad that I didn’t get to fulfill my costume idea and go out (had work the next day, in the early morning). I was totally going to be the 1989 WCW debut version of the Great Muta, but the top and velvet hood mask are two difficult items to recreate. In 2010, I was Nexus loyalist Justin Gabriel. There’s a picture somewhere…
That Bull Nakano costume was seriously the greatest, though. I’d totally believe it if you told me she set up a steel cage and proceeded to powerbomb and slam someone into a bloody pulp later on that night.
Holy crap that Bull Nakano costume is incredible!
The Mankind costume is so incredibly adorable.
Mike Kendrick’s Goldust was also pretty darn impressive.
I was in (one of) the Dean Ambrose costumes. Really last minute, thrown together. Probably spent the most time figuring out how to tape my wrists: much less simple than I thought it’d be from watching TV.
My girlfriend, who has only recently started watching wrestling decided she wanted to do a wrestling themed couple’s costume this year. Based on my pre-existing facial hair than anything we went with Hulk Hogan and Sex Positive Gender-Bent Roddy Piper. The results? The most confusing boner of my adult life.
[i.imgur.com]
[i.imgur.com]
[imgur.com]
Ohhhh those are greattttt
You look like Sheamus.
Next year when Team Rocket is at King of Trios my costume will totally retroactively be a wrestling costume.
ブルちゃんが一番！
instagram.com/p/u1RaQFyvkI/
Oooo that’s super good
brb getting a divorce so I can propose to the Bull Nakano lady
Look, I’ve seen some pretty rad costumes, but I also have cartoon hearts for eyes after seeing that Bull Nakano costume.
Super fun. Great list.
Oh man that Mankind is SO CUTE AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Also both Danielle and IndianDeathLock are super duper pretty. Though NO HALF SHAVE IDL COME AWWWWWNNNNN
And I’ll just reiterate everyone else’s HOLY SHIT THAT BULL NAKANO so there.