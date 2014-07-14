The Wrestling Hipster: 5 Things Your Independent Wrestling Promotion Should Never Do Again

Second Disclaimer You Might Actually Read: Support independent wrestling. End of story. Go to a show, buy t-shirts from guys who need that money for gas and food, have fun. Independent wrestling is great, even when it’s hacky and run by jerks. None of this is meant specifically toward anybody I know or work with. Or for. If I know you, I’ve probably already complained about this in real life and it’s cool.
I go to a lot of shows.
In May, I went to 7 independent wrestling shows in 3 different states in the span of 14 days. I helped run one of them and performed on two. That doesn’t give me the right to say what does and doesn’t work in independent pro wrestling or pro wrestling as a whole, but it’s the Internet so I’m gonna do it anyway.
Some stuff just doesn’t work. The problem is that the way fandom works these days, you can’t like something and view it as imperfect. You have to go all-in, give yourself a fun fan club name and just blindly HOO-RAH any and every decision the promotion you’ve chosen to like makes. The reality is that EVERY wrestling promotion can improve, and that every wrestling promotion does a handful of things it shouldn’t. Why? Because “it’s wrestling,” and most folks are okay making a small amount of money doing “what works,” when what works is why only 40 people showed up, and why they’re all missing teeth.
Pro wrestling may never evolve (even when somebody names a pro wrestling company “Evolve”), but as someone with a blog I know what is best and can instruct you on how to take that next step. Here are five things your independent wrestling promotion should never do again.
1. Beard gimmicks
The big one.
A general rule of thumb for independent wrestling gimmicks should be, “if somebody’s done it on TV, don’t do it.” Wrestling fans don’t love to pay attention, but if something’s been on the USA Network they’re sorta forced to. Still, though, you’ll have guys at your local show walking out to ‘Walk’ by Pantera or that dubstep song they briefly used to sell WWE Network like nobody’s gonna notice. It’s unfortunate when the Fed yanks your good idea — especially when it ends up in NXT on “The Last Of A Dying Breed” Bull Dempsey — but it’s something you have to deal with. They win.
The worst of these is I HAVE A GREAT BEARD gimmicks. There were a few (hundred) (thousand) before Daniel Bryan started doing it on WWE TV, but now there are even more, all of them asking you to “fear the beard.” Some of them come with Daniel Bryan parody shirts. Zero of them should exist.
We live in a bearded world now, guys. Back in the 80s you could rationalize that only mountain men and badasses rocked monster beards, but now beards are so ubiquitous that even hipsters (actual ones, not wrestling ones) are starting to shave as an act of rebellion. Objectively, beards are just a thing people have. Lots of people can grow beards. It takes some of us six months, and some of us only grow them to hide our weak jawlines, but if your gimmick is HERE IS A THING ANYBODY CAN DO AND ALSO I HAVE DONE IT, try harder. FEAR THE BEARD is basically I BOUGHT A NICE HAT, but less hilarious.
2. Ladder matches with regular, home-use ladders
Ladder matches are fun and exciting. And hey, don’t get me wrong, independent promotions can put on good ones. Inspire Pro had a killer one back in May. The problem I have (and the problem I had before the May event, in the interest of full disclosure) is that many indie promotions don’t have access to WWE-style ladders, and that eradicates one of the simplest, most necessary building blocks of a ladder match.
See, WWE manufactures their own ladders. Has them made, whatever. They’re gimmicked to fit the match’s needs … some of them are reinforced to fit heavy guys, some are taller, some are made of wood and painted silver so guys can “break” them. The key, though, is that they’ve got rungs on both sides.
Normal ladders don’t have rungs on both sides. Only one person is meant to be climbing the ladder at any given time, so one side has rungs and one doesn’t. It just has that one thin metal bar in the middle. You’re left trying to create the drama of two guys racing to the top of the ladder with one guy ascending ladder rungs and the other trying to Donkey Kong Jr. his ass up two vertical slats of metal. It’s always awkward, and it makes the guy who has steps look like the biggest goober in the world for not being able to outrace the guy navigating up the Double Dare Sundae Slide. It’s even worse when you’re supposed to be hurt and selling fatigue late in the match.
I’ll agree 100% on the ladder thing.
You can purchase ladders with steps on both sides. I have two 10 footers in the barn.
[www.grainger.com]
Pretty sure that is ALL THE LADDERS. The ones at that link range from $117 to some thousand dollar ladders.
You’re opening yourself up to a lot of fanboy hate with #5 being Colt Cabana. I haven’t been to an indy show in a long, long time, so I’ve never had the pleasure of seeing him live, but I know from his podcast that he basically takes every booking imaginable, so I can see why there would be some burnout on him. But prepare for his fanboys to attack and defend him.
Fanboys, and people like me, who just like to be contrary (respectful, but contrary).
I would say if Cabana can put some money in his pocket, while at the same time helping out little indie promotions by being the closest thing to a “star” on their card, then more power to him.
Maybe he’s overexposed, I don’t know. I don’t live within driving distance of any indies at all, as far as I know. Maybe he’s like a band that books Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza (is that still a thing?), Coachella, and a bunch of European festivals all in the same year, so none of the shows feel special.
I am a Colt Cabana fanboy and #5 was hilarious =)
#5 was great.
I’m also chuckling thinking of Brandon’s begrudging hand slap with Cabana at National Pro Wrestling Day as Colt made his way to the ring (if I remember correctly).
Watch CZW. Then do the exact opposite. You’ll be the number 2 promotion in a matter of months.
I feel the same way. I actually said as much on Twitter recently. My notifications feed then blew up with someone who was apparently super disappointed at how ignorant I am and how I shouldn’t have an opinion because I haven’t watched forty thousand shows.
It was… interesting, to be kind, and the sort of thing I imagine Brandon has to put up with all the time.
Sincere question: Care to elaborate on Colt Cabana?
I haven’t had a chance to see him live, is his whole schtick at smaller shows “I’m CM Punk’s friend”?
I know this was three years go, but you made a statment on the Best/Worst of 6/27 Pipebomb RAW, “if you stumble upon something with Colt Cabana in it there is a 100% chance you will enjoy it.”
Unless he cares to elaborate, I assume the Colt Cabana thing is purposeful trolling. There’s always at least one bit of trollbait in every hipster column.
Vintage Stroud.
Outside of adapting the GTS as a finisher, I don’t get the impression that his character is “Punk’s friend.” For better or (seemingly) worse, it’s the same comedic Cabana character we’ve seen for, what, a decade?
For CHIKARA, he still talks highly of them, and I think he’s not being booked due to finances, which is a shame, but the reality of their situation. I’m sure he and Matt Classic will be back for Trios.
My lower lever indie’s is O.K 3rd prize a dvd second a Backstage pass and first a banner wrestlers sigs on it,
Also regarding those doing Intergender matches. You will never do it as good as Andy Kaufman, so please dont try. Just stop pretending. The man had such an innate ability to understand 70s crowds and how to get legit heat.
I was once at an indie show in the UK that did a raffle at the interval. The wrestler with the bucket of tickets clipped it on the ring post as he was running round the ring and dropped the bucket which lead to rather awesome “you can’t raffle clap clap clapclapclap” chant
That’s a fantastic chant.
Matt Classic is the greatest and does not count.
I don’t think CHIKARA even wants him anymore, so there’s that.
uhhh he interviews Quakenbush regularly and just had what’s his nose the Chikara ref on his podcast
I’d rather have Cabana wrestle on every indy show for eternity than for the money to go to someone in the WrestleCon rolodex. At least Cabana is always good for a fun, entertaining, memorable and good wrestling match. You can’t get the same from Rikishi. Or Eugene. Or Terry Funk. Or Tommy Dreamer. Or the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. Or *shudder* Sunny.
I dunno. The ladder in the pic looks fucking hilarious.
Agree very much with #4. The Joey Ryan/Candice LaRae saga at PWG isn’t bad as a comedy palate cleanser, but every match is a carbon copy of what you wrote. Cocky sexist male. Then a testicle suplex followed by a rana. Candice has upped her game recently, but when she’s wrestling against Adam Cole or Joey, you can’t appreciate her wrestling ability on its own merits. Her dives and tornado DDTs are great “for a girl.”
I don’t know, I still think it’s better than when she was there solely to get kicked in the face by Human Tornado.
Correct me if I’m wrong but aren’t they just a “normal” tag team now?
Great read as always, Brandon! For a future Wrestling Hipster, could you give us an introduction to newest NXT Superstar Kenta? I don’t follow Japanese Wrestling, (I know, I KNOW! Please stop throwing tomatoes at me!), and I know this is a big deal. I think a piece on Kenta would help me, and any other people not familiar with him, better understand just how big a deal it is, and get us excited for his debut. Thank you for your time and consideration.
In fairness to you, it’s not like it’s a simple matter to get into Japanese wrestling in any legitimate manner. I recently looked into it and there are close to zero options. You’re stuck with bootlegs or getting the ROH shows on DVD that feature Japanese wrestlers, since ROH frequently works with promotions in Japan.
It sucks, because I’d love to purchase some legit “best of Kenta Kobashi” or “best of All Japan in 1994” or whatever DVD sets, but they don’t exist.
I’ve recently had the chance to see Colt live for the first time (and the second time) over the past few months. The matches were fine, the second one quite entertaining, but seeing him before and after each show, he just looked worn out, like he would really rather be anywhere else. I couldn’t even bring myself to approach him, which is sad because I dig the gimmick. I know he’s been dealing with some injuries, so hopefully he can find a way to take some time off and get right.
Jim Cornette said it best: “How can I miss you if you won’t leave?”
3: My favourite pro-wrestling raffle was at SHIMMER where they gave away the banners outside the Eagles Club, purely because whoever made them spelt it “SHIMER”, so it was done as irony. They at least had the women sign it.
4: My favourite intergender matches were Claudio/Del Rey and Callihan/Havok, because the women were of a believable size that they could throw it with the guys, and there wasn’t any sexism involved at all, or barely any. A lot of feds do it just to do it. AIW are doing a whole card of them this month, but hopefully there’ll be enough differences between the matches.
5: I don’t think Colt’s changed his act up enough lately, and he’s starting to become a bit more miserable. Grado does “Colt Cabana” a lot better these days.
See also: El Generico vs. del Ray from CHIKARA from “Hot Off The Griddle.”
These are all fair points, but you missed A LOT of important ones:
6. Pasty white guys that are somehow skinny and chubby at the same time
7. When EVERY match on the card features every competitor diving to the floor AT LEAST once each
8. Kicking out of piledrivers, Death Valley drivers, shooting star presses, inverted brainbusters and other legitimately dangerous and convoluted moves, only for the finish to be a palm thrust or shitty superkick.
9. Thigh slaps
10. No-selling DDT’s because you forgot what the next spot is (looking at you, Matt Tremont)
11. Flying in 6’4″, 300lb internationally-known superstars just so the booker’s brother-in-law (who probably weighs 130lbs soaking wet) can beat him.
Speaking of superkicks i was was watching roh war of the worlds and they kept going on about this tag team that had someone who was always superkicking. the announce team wouldn’t quit with it
@indieguy That would be The Young Bucks, and that’s their thing. A non-stop Superkick Party.
I can always do a part 2.
Pretty on-point additions. And #6 only works for Bo Dallas.
I blame #8 ECW. It was my biggest pet peeve of that promotion.
Based on #8 it’s safe to say you’re not a Davey Richards fan
I have one of those little giant ladders that is really like 10 ladders and weighs roughly 200 pounds. I’ve always wanted to see someone use one of these in a ladder match.
BAH GAWD HE”S USING THE SCAFFOLD ATTACHMENT!
My avatar approves of this suggestion.
Maybe punk and cabana can do a statler and waldorf podcast where they review matches and throw shade. it would fit if they’re both burnt out on everything
I’m not even a fan of Colt Cabana but I have noticed you’ve been taking shots at him lately, here and on The Mandible Claw podcast, and I was curious about where that was coming from. I just went back and read the Best & Worst for the night of Punk’s infamous “pipebomb” and tucked in there as a supplementary best was a nice little love letter to Colt. Did he say or do something you felt was particularly shitty or is the bloom off the rose for some other reason?
The last indie ladder match I saw, not only could you only climb on one side, but the ref had to keep holding the ladder in place. I know it’s something WWE does for the more insane stuff, but they manage to at least make it not as noticable (see the ending Edge/Taker HIAC @ Summerslam, ref is knocked out and falls right at the base of the ladder to help weigh it down)
So when Archer and Cabana form a mutual hate tag team and come looking for you… has “hate the announcer” been a gimmick?
This has been super entertaining. Work, shoot, whatever. The twitter web is fantastic.
I liked your point about not doing gimmicks anymore once someone’s done them on TV. Wrestling is literally the only thing where that happens. I attempt to do amateur stand-up occasionally, and the number one rule is “once it’s on TV, it’s that guys bit, no matter who wrote it” and then you just don’t do it anymore. Also, take it easy on Colt, he’s just making a living!
Man, Stroud, what’s up with you? You state that you are tired of a guy, but I have combed through your archives and found a point three years ago where you stated you were not tired of the very same guy. Since this is the Internet, this means you are a hypocrite (the worst possible thing to be, or at least on par with White Knight) and therefore have lost all rights to criticize anything everywhere for all time.
You’re totally spot-on about that raffle, Stroud. In the midwest, we have 50/50 raffles, and sometimes the price teeters over a hundo. (What a gyp!) Pay a dollar and win a hundred, fuuuck that shit.
The whole Colt Cabana thing is a work, or maybe a worked shoot, since Cabana himself doesn’t seem to be in on the joke. Cabana’s the best ambassador that independent wrestling has, and Brandon is trying to make a gimmick out of having beefs with indy guys.
This list was written by a mark who hasn’t spent a day in the business.
this comment was left by someone who didn’t read the intro paragraphs
