The WWE Photoshopped Cat Heads Onto Its Superstars, But Why Stop There?

As a person who spends the majority of his day on the Internet, I really like things that involve cats. That puts me in the majority, because, LOL, people on the Internet simply love kitty cats and all the zany things that they do. The WWE understands this love affair between us geeks and the feline species, so they recently did the unthinkable and combined our fascination with cats – because we love cats, you see – with our favorite Superstars and Divas, like you can see in the image above and the rest on the WWE’s website. You should check them out if you haven’t already because they are – wait for it, because this joke is going to slaughter you – purr-fect.
BOOM.
NAILED IT.
But this is 2014, friends, and some of us truly brave souls on the Internet have actually started to like other animals. It’s still way too daring of an idea for some of you simpletons, but it’s the truth. We like dogs and horses and birds and even fish that don’t have sharp, threatening teeth. Also, no jellyfish. Those are f*cking scary. So I was like, what if instead of putting cat heads on the bodies of WWE Superstars, I put WWE Superstars’ heads on the bodies of animals?
It’s revolutionary, I know, but I’m going to wait for the best offer to figure out which museum can have these, starting with David CATistsa.
And check out COWberto Del Rio…
Let’s make the Big Show the Big Slow, because he’s a tortoise now.
You guys aren’t ready for DOLPHIN Ziggler, LOL!
Daniel Bryan, of course, has an adorable French bulldog, so here he is as a Frenchie.
Look, not all of these have a clever point to them. Honestly, I just wanted to see what Chris Jericho would look like as a sea lion.
The Undertaker was once known as the American Badass, and I think that bald eagles are the real American badasses, so…
Sheamus is really, really white, but he’s also very powerful, so he’s like a white tiger.
I put Hulk Hogan’s head on a camel, because camels are kind of annoying like him.
What about a puppy that wears a Kane mask?
And speaking of adorable pooches, here’s a Kofi Kingston water spaniel!
I made Rob Van Dam a sloth because sloths are like nature’s potheads.
Oh, and speaking of masks, here’s a red panda wearing a Rey Mysterio, Jr. mask.
Finally, here’s John Cena as a frog, because frogs are stupid and everywhere.
This was worth it for Cowberto Del Rio alone.
RED PANDA LUCHADOR <3 <3 <3
Dolphin Ziggler, that was a BEST!
If these show up in John Cena’s promo next week, I swear
Pawstin 3:16 sign ftw
That cat gallery on WWE.com. Holy crap that cat gallery. My entire year is made
I know it’s the obvious joke, but Bryan isn’t a goat?!
Also, considering Sheamus is called “Great White”, would not a great white shark be more appropriate?
Other suggestions:
Ryback as a gorilla (harkening back to his days as Silverback Ryan Reeves).
Mark Henry as a bear.
The Rock as a bull.
WWE did that Rock one already: [m.youtube.com]
Bark Henry
Borilla
Brockodile
I WAS WAITING FOR THIS!
bo-cat is already my background on my laptop. it’s amazing.
I’m in tears laughing and logged in just to tell you that you’ve made my day. You couldn’t have picked better photos to go with the animals. Side note: I didn’t know it until now…but apparently I’ve always wanted to see Chris Jericho as sea lion too.
there isn’t a better one than this
[i.imgur.com]
Helloooooooooooooooo? British Bulldog???
I’m surprised there’s no “Shane’s a p*ssy” jokes. Come on, With Spandex-ers! We can’t slack off just because we finally got our own space.
Calic-Bo Cat
[www.wwe.com]
Sable-Toothed Tiger, anyone?
The newest addition to the family, as presented today in Osaka: Kentaur!
3 out of 10, would not fuck any of those abominations.
Where can I put in an order for one Red Mysterio Panda Jr.?
This was way better than the WWE’s lazy cathead thing. I think the Dolphin one is my fav.
My personal favourite is the RVD Sloth, because DUDE TOTALLY COOL.