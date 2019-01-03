WWE

Last week, we shared the news that former UFC and WWE star Ken Shamrock would be returning to the squared circle at the Come Hell Or High Water event near Atlanta on Super Bowl weekend. At the end of that post, I wrote this:

Keep an eye on these shows, and make sure you check them out if you’re in the area that weekend. I am sworn to secrecy about one of the yet-to-be-announced special guests, but I’ll say it’s extremely relevant to the site’s interests and that we’ll be breaking it as soon as humanly possible.

A lot of you thought I was talking about Glacier, and I don’t blame you, even I would’ve thought that. But this is something much rarer. I am now proud to say I lived long enough to break this news: appearing at Come Hell Or High Water on February 1 will be none other than THE YET-TAY. That actual, real WCW Himalayan ice mummy.

THIS GUY.

Please see the following banner image, provided to us by McAloon Productions, to know how deadly serious I am. I would not joke about this.