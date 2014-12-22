This Half-Assed John Cena Piñata Is The Greatest Thing You’ve Ever Seen

I can say without exaggeration that the best part of living in Austin, Texas — besides the food, the art, the culture, the endless cycle of festivals and everything else — is driving down Cesar Chavez and looking at the piñatas. The east side of the street is basically the Hammock District from ‘The Simpsons,’ but for piñatas; every third porch is covered in crudely-made, bootleg cartoon characters that’d cause a lawsuit if they didn’t exist solely to make a kid happy while he beat it with a stick.
They’re so bad, too. There isn’t much work created for the love of the game in the piñata community. All you’re gonna do is fill it with candy and break it, why put that much effort into it? You end up with octagonal footballs, zebras with horizontal stripes and other almost-recognizable favorites.
Please enjoy this John Cena piñata, and by “enjoy” I mean “never stop thinking about it.”
Look at that face. The longer you look at its face, the less human you become. I think it sucks out your life essence and tries to take your place.
I know what you’re thinking. “How do you know that’s John Cena? That could literally be anything. That could be Spongebob.” Well, first of all, look at those calves. Second of all, it’s not the only unlicensed WWE piñata at the store: they’ve also got two varieties of Rey Mysterio.
Yes, that’s a furry Power Ranger in the first photo. Yes, that’s supposed to be Olaf from Frozen. Piñata stores are the greatest, and I hope whoever gets the John Cena misses on their first few swings, but never gives up. I also kinda hope the kid who gets it loves Brock Lesnar and breaks it open with German suplexes.
The face makes him look like a Cena Elf on the Shelf.
looks like the guy from animal crossing
I can’t un-C this.
John Cen-Elf on the Shelf?
If this were an officially licensed WWE product, it would be made of an unbreakable alloy and the only way to get candy out would be through the elbow.
The Rey Rey piñata is less fragile than the real thing in 2014.
Yeah, but it’s got NOTHING on the Cameron blow up dolls I’m making.
All it needs is someone putting a Rey Mask on it with the hat on top and call it Juan Cena
Also Pinata’s are awesome
Some people like pinatas, some people don’t. But that pinata is going to bring it harder than any other pinata!
This is actually very economical. You can smash it to pieces on Sunday and the next night it’ll be good as new.
Thanks, Brandon. Now I’ve got new plans for the holidays.
1. Drive to Texas.
2. Acquire Cen-iata
3. Find for-hire wrestling trainer, learn German Suplex.
4. Experience the greatest 10 seconds of my life. Well, other than that one time…
+Uno to Cen-iata
VIVA LA RAZA!
The John Cena(tm) Pinata: spend 15 minutes beating with a stick until only a single piece of paper mache is holding it together, but instead of spilling candy on the ground it AA’s the birthday boy through a picnic table and now it’s HIS birthday. It’s okay, the kid got close and it made him look strong.
The John Cena Chuckie Doll would be the greatest thing ever!!!!! *Horns playing* RAPADOOOO!!!!!!
Then it takes any replica belts the kid has and walks around the neighborhood with them around its neck.
A piñata goes over you, so I get the connection.
Lmao
Cena piñata: even when you break it, you don’t get the candy until you’ve broken it inside Hell in a Cell.
+1 lmao
So sad I’ll never visit a pinata store because Canada has like 8 Mexicans.
Seems appropriate. We all wanna beat the shit out of Cena, anyway.
Unbreakable pinata you say?
[www.youtube.com]
My family is from Guatemala and these would-be abominations have a certain nostalgic charm for me. Anytime I’d visit the place, and we’d go to, like, the market or whatever, you’d see these warped depictions of famous cartoon characters, celebrities, et al. But the people who were selling them and, ostensibly, making them were really proud of them in a very sweet way. They enjoy stuffing these things with candy because they genuinely were in the business to make some kid happy. I can appreciate that in this dark, dark world.
I would pay so much money to see a small Latino child German suplex the ever living shit out of it. Hell, I’d pay decent money to see Brandon German suplex it.