This Production Truck Seems To Think The Undertaker Will Compete At WrestleMania 31

There’s not a more reliable source for wrestling news than the side of a WWE production truck.
Back in August, photos of a truck announcing Smackdown’s return to Thursdays made the rounds. Today’s truck image is a WrestleMania 31 advert featuring AJ Lee, Roman Reigns and the giant face of the Undertaker, a man nobody’s quite sure will appear at the event at all. Thanks, Twitter! Every autumn the “will Taker wrestle again?” debate starts up (and we’re already waist-deep in “will he wrestle Sting” rumors), so consider this pic the birds returning to wrestling’s San Juan Capistrano.
Taker showed up at a family fun run over the weekend, and because a charity fun fun is a time for in-depth mark reporting, a WrestleZone reader asked him about Mania. Taker’s response? He’s “certainly not ruled out” wrestling at WrestleMania. So there you have it, folks, the truck never lies.
Make sure you’re back here in six months when a WWE production truck has a big picture of CM Punk pinning Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on the side.
The truck also thinks the network will still be around!
+9.99
“Now, you’re sure you’re putting me with some other baldies like Big Show or Cesaro, right? I’m still a little sensitive about losing my hair…”
*steps into shot, sees AJ and Roman’s beautiful black hair flowing like waterfalls over their shoulders”
*pulls up hood*
*glares back at the camera*
“Cheese!”
You think, after another hair growth formula turns out to be a sham, ‘Chelle ever cradles Undertaker’s head in her arms and sings “You Are So Beautiful To Me”?
Also, I’m sure AJ and Roman love their significant others very much, but hair-wise they owe it to the world to at least have one child whose hair would literally be made of silk that is black as night.
Somewhere in really tiny print on the side of that truck is…
*Card subject to change.
+1
Taker could ride his motorcycle down to the ring and save Sting from the Wyatts and have a stare down with Sting.
in my dreams, it’s the opposite. Taker appears to have a stand off with Sting, but the Wyatts suddenly appear and beat them up! and at Wrestlemania, Sting and Taker actually put over the Wyatts and WWE doesn’t screw that up just the night after it for Cena’s or Reigns’s sake or whatever… and the role is officially passed down to the Wyatts for good.
(do that, or just free Luke Harper from the f*cking Wyatts and maybe turn Bray face, and have both this amazing rallier and savior babyface while you also got this other monster super force of destruction running loose.)
It’s way too early for the ‘will he or won’t he’ rumors to begin.
Lol welcome to the internet
On the other side of that truck are Stone Cold, Sting and CM Punk.
And on that same side, it will say will Sting wrestle at Wrestlemania or will he not wrestle at Wrestlemania?
The production truck also said smackdown was supposed to be on thursday nights again…
Nope. You blew it. Undertaker lost to the goober that is Bork, so any potential “Could he break the streak?” tension that could’ve come from a Taker/Sting match is lost. Just let the guy retire.
my reason for wanting Taker to retire now is surely not “the drama about beating the streak is non-existent anymore” and more of “HE CAN’T MOVE NATURALLY ANYMORE. he’s old. he really is. that’s it.”
I’d prefer he goes back to NXT redemption (which still exists, doesn’t it?) and participate in obstacle races and competitions
This truck also implies that there will be a divas match at WM31. Total Divas Season 4 Spoiler!!!!