Tiny Superstars Invade Your Home In WWE’s Bizarre Holiday Video

12.17.18 3 hours ago

WWE

It’s almost Christmas, and that means festive good cheer is being offered by all your favorite brands, and WWE is no exception. This year, they’ve released a Happy Holidays video in the form of a storybook, complete with a warm narrator and colorful cartoon drawings of a whole bunch WWE Superstars. It’s premised on the bizarre idea is that a fleet of miniature wrestlers are hiding in houses and spying on children to make sure they’re being good for the holidays. Basically it’s Elf on a Shelf, but the elves are much more muscular and a lot of them don’t wear pants.

TOPICS#Christmas#WWE
TAGSChristmashappy holidaysWWE

