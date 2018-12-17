Tiny Superstars Invade Your Home In WWE’s Bizarre Holiday Video

WWE

It’s almost Christmas, and that means festive good cheer is being offered by all your favorite brands, and WWE is no exception. This year, they’ve released a Happy Holidays video in the form of a storybook, complete with a warm narrator and colorful cartoon drawings of a whole bunch WWE Superstars. It’s premised on the bizarre idea is that a fleet of miniature wrestlers are hiding in houses and spying on children to make sure they’re being good for the holidays. Basically it’s Elf on a Shelf, but the elves are much more muscular and a lot of them don’t wear pants.