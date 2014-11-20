Today In Nerdy Wrestlers: Sheamus Wants To Be Marvel’s Venom

I’m starting to get the notion that Sheamus really wants to be in the movies, guys and gals. There was that rumor back in the summer that he’d be playing Darth Vader in Star Wars Episode VII, but that seemed pretty far-fetched to me with Vader being dead and all. Unless, of course, J.J. Abrams went into my brain and stole my idea for Episode VII, wherein a rogue Sith cult that worshipped Vader as a messiah goes on a revenge crusade, killing Luke Skywalker within the first fifteen minutes of the movie. This is as close as I get to fan-fiction, people.
Anyway, when asked about movie roles he’d like to play during WWE’s European tour this month, Sheamus had a pretty interesting answer… he wants to be Eddie Brock, a.k.a. Spider-Man foe Venom. Here’s his statement, via The Mirror:
“I watched Guardians of the Galaxy and I thought Dave Batista did a great job, and Bradley Cooper was great as Rocket. I always read comic books as a kid, I always remember Eddie Brock, who was Venom in the Spider-Man comics, he was kind of a redhead. I’d love to play the role of Venom and Eddie Brock – Venom was one of my favourite characters… It would be a dream come true for me to star in the next Amazing Spider-Man film as Venom.”
As a big Venom fan myself, I guess I’d be cool with this. Heck, I’m cool with anything that doesn’t involve Flash Thompson coming back from the war with his legs blown off, because OH MY GOD that was pointless. Meanwhile, in the world of video games, another WWE star is looking to line up a big role. The Big Show sat down with 2K Games to discuss WWE 2K15, and a fan asked if he’d like to be in any non-WWE video games. From GameSpot:
“Sure, I’d love to be in a Gears [game],” he said. “It’d be cool to be in a Gears of War. I could dig that.”
He went on to say that his character could be “like a better version of Cole Train or something.”
So, just to recap – Sheamus wants to beat up Andrew Garfield, and The Big Show wants to shred the Locust horde in Gears of War. The world is an odd and beautiful place.
Didn’t that other Irish guy on the WWE payroll already beat him to playing Venom?
[fbcdn-sphotos-d-a.akamaihd.net]
Wow. That’s more impressive than the Carnage paint job imo.
I gotta ask, who is that?
@Brocky NXT’s Finn Bálor, back when he was known as Prince Devitt.
He’s more of a Tombstone
[img1.wikia.nocookie.net].jpg
Bad ass villain that doesn’t get enough recognition.
So true, how has he not been used yet? Then again, they would find a proper way to fuck it up.
“Heck, I’m cool with anything that doesn’t involve Flash Thompson coming back from the war with his legs blown off, because OH MY GOD that was pointless.”
I’m an Agent Venom fan…*shrugs*
I’m liking him in GotG.
I’m with you guys. I thought it gave the character something interesting finally.
I thought the issue of Amazing Spider-man where they did the reveal about his legs was pretty poignant and the first real character development for Flash since he was shacking up with Felicia Hardy 20 years ago.
Yeah wtf, Remender’s Flash Venom at the very least validated the character. Flash Venom rules.
Irish Eddie Brock is good enough for government work, other than the fact Sheamus is…. 36? Holy crap.
He’d have to shave too, I don’t think Eddie Brock would look good with that goofy mustache.
And Big Show turns heel again. THERE IS NO NETTER VERSION OF COLE TRAIN, SHUT UP BIG SHOW!
*better, though Cole Train could have been a surgeon if he wanted to
Easier to be Anti-Venom.
so blonde is now equal to “kind of a redhead”? thats okay with everyone?
Why is there even, like, regular war in the Marvel Universe? I gotta believe Al-Qaeda would have gotten killed ages ago. Not to mention the root causes of terrorism wouldn’t exist in the same context.
As good as sheamus could be at playing an irrational dickhead, he’s never impressed me with expression, and he doesn’t come across as having acting ability.
Then again its a pretty low bar when you remember the last venom.
Seriously, in the middle of spider man 3 l was thinking to myself : “I could take topher Grace in a fight, even if he had symbiote powers. I’ve tried to block out that movie