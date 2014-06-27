Today Is The Anniversary Of Two Very Different, Very Important John Cena Moments

June 27 is one of the most important dates in modern WWE history for two reasons, and they both — like most WWE-related things from the past 15 years — involve John Cena.
The first happened 12 years ago today on June 27, 2002. A boastful Kurt Angle has just tapped out Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring and issues an open challenge to anyone in the locker room he’s never wrestled before. Whosoever should appear by a baby, debuting John Cena in colorful biker shorts. Cena says he’s got “ruthless aggression,” and we know he’s prepared to overcome these odds.
Cena gives Angle a good fight, but Angle’s able to chickenwing him, roll him over and pin him. Cena’s performance that night would get him backstage respect from the Undertaker and instantly made him a future star. On Halloween he discovered how much he liked to rap, and eventually he found out what “the troops” were and shit got real.
The second important moment happened three years ago today, June 27, 2011, on a Las Vegas episode of Monday Night Raw. Cena has just been distracted by CM Punk (in a Stone Cold Steve Austin t-shirt) and put through a table by a then-relevant R-Truth. Truth leaves, but Punk sticks around. He sits down on the stage and delivers a scathing, laced-with-reality promo about Cena, WWE and the value of Vince McMahon being dead that became known as the “pipe bomb” promo.
Knowing what happened with Punk and where everything went, this promo could’ve just as easily been delivered in January 2014. If you haven’t revisited it in a while, you can do so below. Hi, Colt Cabana.
It doesn’t look like Cena’s doing much on tonight’s June 27 edition of Smackdown, but hey, you never know.
I like how shocked the fans are to even hear the words “Paul Heyman” and “Brock Lesnar” mentioned on WWE TV at the time. The product was so, so stale, so predictable, so watered-down. I was barely watching at this time, although I had slightly started following more after attending the 2011 Royal Rumble, but the “pipebomb” is still the thing that got me 100% committed to watching RAW and Smackdown every week up through probably Night of Champions that year. Between the “Summer of Punk”, the Christian vs. Orton feud, Daniel Bryan “building momentum” as the MITB briefcase holder and the rise of Mark Henry and the Hall of Pain, both RAW and Smackdown were must-see viewing that summer.
Even Punk saying the word “wrestler” on Raw was an eye-opener at the time, because Vince was on one of his many buzzword missions to remove it from the WWE vocabulary.
Pipe Bomb promo brought me back to prowrestling… and Ultimate Warrior’s death tore me back away.
But one day… another wrestler will rise from the ranks… and light our darkest hour…
So how long did it take for Cena to start wearing his jean/khaki shorts instead of trunks?
Once he debuted the rapping character, I think he had exclusively moved on to jean shorts, so late 2003, I guess?
Man it’s so weird seeing Cena get beaten cleanly.
The 6 minutes that got me back interested in WWE for the first time since Shawn retired… Looking back at how royally they screwed everything up AFTER Money In The Bank, it amazes me that they actually let the Daniel Bryan story line develop over 8 months and culminate at Wrestlemania 30 in the most perfect way possible.
Someone should get Punk to finish that speech.
The Pipe Bomb promo was the moment that actually brought me back into wrestling more than I had been in a few years. Always amazing.
That pipe bomb didn’t get me back in to wrestling, it’s what got me IN to wrestling.
The Yankees line was great. Because while he is the Dynasty, calling someone from Boston a yankee is just awesome.. Cause screw boston..
The Mets were basically the first team I ever truly loved (and learned what it’s like to have your heart broken by sports during the 2000 subway series). So hearing the Yankees used as an insult to a man from Sox territory IN BOSTON made my heart grow three sizes. The pipe bomb got my curiosity, but the Yankees insult made me go, “I’m in.”
The funny thing about the Pipebomb promo (which is still amazing btw) is the fact that Punk basically says
“I should be the one on late night shows, I should be the one doing media appearances, I should be the one you guys are giving big matches to and building around”
then 3 years later he leaves because he’s sick of the stress and lifestyle of being a top guy, saying he would rather keep to himself, he’s tired of the fame/attention and doesn’t want to be in the main-event level feud with Triple H heading into Wrestlemania 30
I know I am in the minority, but CM Punk is one of my least favorite wrestlers ever.
Great on the mic at times, but overrated in the ring. Plus I just couldn’t get excited about a guy that (to me at least) didn’t really seem to love the business.
He wanted to be THE top guy. Saw the writing, bounced.
If he’s crying exhaustion, his friends are writing letters talking about how hard it was for him to deal with the lack of peace and quiet that came with fame, he’s sick of all the travel and media appearances etc…then nooooooooo he really didn’t wanna be THE top guy.
If he couldn’t handle the CM Punk schedule without losing his passion and burning himself out, then the John Cena schedule would have caused him to dissolve into dust and blow away with the wind.
HHH hasn’t been in the main event of Wrestlemania in 5 years.
Agreed, @B-Low – it’s one thing to want to be the face of the company, it’s the other thing to actually do that very thing. Not in the way they talk about the term on the shows, but really living that life. It’s hard. In our Cena hate, we can forget that.
@TNSEVOL I agree, I used to see him live and he was never well received. his matches were never anything special. He is good but never the best in the world hell nah
Correct me if I’m wrong, but so far Punk hasn’t said ANYTHING about why he left. Not word one. It’s all conjecture at this point.
I think that’s the first time I’ve ever heard Punk accused of not loving the wrestling business. Unless you specifically mean just the business side of it. I’m also of the mind that the reason he left is much more to do with the fact that he realized he’d never actually headline Wrestlemania, even with the title.
It seems kind of odd to accuse someone who got his start wrestling in a backyard ring, and who later busted his ass touring throughout the indies (which a ton of developmental guys can’t say anymore) of ‘not loving the business.’ Maybe he hasn’t had a passion for it since he lost the title to a part-timer, but citing just that (admittedly sort of shitty) era of his career is pretty short-sighted.
Oh I don’t deny that he loves the business. My point is he said he wanted to be the top guy, but he couldn’t handle all the extra work/media rounds/non-wrestling aspects that come along with being THE guy in the company. Being a wrestler and being a WWE superstar are two very different ballgames.
CM Punk the wrestler is very good, yes. And I’m a big fan of Punk (I have Punk action figures on my desk in my office at work). But the fact that he bailed on the company when they needed him shows that despite what he said, he wasn’t fit to be THE guy. Being the top guy requires you to be reliable.
Is anyone else really curious about what that Vince McMahon bullying-campaign story was going to be?
Punk said it two weeks later the Monday before the Money in the Bank PPV. Basically he was going to call McMahon the biggest bully he ever met.
He’s gone on record to say that was just the cue to cut off the mic and that there wasn’t a bullying story behind it.
Gawwwwh, headgear and wig Angle =*(. We miss you, buddy. Go back to being funny.
Also, HOLY SHIT at Tazz selling a front goddamned facelock on commentary. What the hell happened?
I said the exact same thing, Tazz on commentary in TNA is just awful, I guess because of that I forgot that he had some good moments on commentary.
JR and Tazz is one of my favorite combos, they were great during on of the Rumbles..
@Keith You ever work for a company that’s ran so bad that you just show to do the bare minimum and collect a check? That’s what Tazz is doing right now.
I don’t share everyone’s hatred at Punk for leaving. He hated his job, but he was able to quit. Who here hasn’t worked at a job they hated and wanted to quit only to stop because they couldn’t afford not to have a job.
Plus, you can look at Brandon’s latest Wrestling Hipster storyline. He cut this promo and got everyone into wrestling. They convinced him he’s gotten over, only to put him into a storyline with Triple H (that he lost) while John Cena gets to be the champion because that’s what WWE wants.
Flash forward to January 2014, CM Punk gets told that he’s going to be put into a storyline with Triple H while WWE’s #2 superstar and a returning ex-wrestler main-events WrestleMania because that’s what WWE wants.
WWE screwed him over once, shame on them. If he let WWE screw him over twice, shame on him.
I don’t even know if they were necessarily going to give him Triple H at that point, either. At the Rumble, they made it seem like Kane was the one coming after him. Either way, beating Triple H at Mania seems like THE BIGGEST THING in the world to Triple H, so he probably thought “this will appease Punk’s desire to be in the ‘Main Event,'” but I can totally see why Punk didn’t see that as the biggest thing. It was another consolation prize match, just like almost beating The Undertaker the year before was.
I have to believe that Punk vs. Triple H was the goal. But it was going to be a convoluted process to get there, and it would have taken away from the Authority vs. Bryan story. But holy shit, if Punk vs. KANE was the goal for Mania, I certainly don’t blame him for walking out.
And if a match with Triple H was the plan, I really wouldn’t have been surprised if Punk lost that match. If it wasn’t worth putting him over during the Summer of Punk, why would HHH do it when Punk was a few months away from his contract expiring?
Punk is still my favourite wrestler of all-time. I don’t hate him for leaving. I miss him (and AJ), and some closure would be nice, but I can’t blame him for walking away from that company.
Most of the people who hate Punk for leaving are wrapped up in this weird jealousy mixed with the slave mentality that’s been cultivated in the american workforce. It’s basically, “well he should’ve been happy to do whatever the boss wanted no matter what it was because he made more money than I do”.
I’m a Cena fan, but man—he used more moves in that one match than he’s used in 5 years.
I’d love to see him bring back that choke spinebuster.
Don’t care if fans now like him or not, but that is the night CM Punk saved wrestling. As said above me, it was stale and dry and boring. But that moment made people legit call/text/tweet “holy shit,dude turn to Raw RIGHT NOW!”. It made people interested again.
THE thing that made me watch wrestling again after a 7-8 year hiatus. I didn’t even occasionally check up on the WWE, I was completely done, and that promo and all the hype around it brought me back.
Shmarks shmarking. Gyuh.
CM Punk will always have a special place in my heart for that. Like many people on this thread, it got me back into wrestling. For me, for the first time since I was 12.
Still, I don’t know if I’ll ever get over him bailing two months before WrestleMania with not so much as a speech explaining himself.
I can’t say that this promo got be back into wrestling, because I never actually left. But it certainly reinvigorated my interest. For several years before this night, I watched Raw every week, never watched Smackdown, and the only PPVs I bought were Mania, the Rumble, and usually Summerlslam. So I was more than a “casual” fan, but I didn’t really care if I missed things here and there.
Since the Summer of Punk, I’ve only skipped one PPV, and it was during the period that Bryan was getting screwed every week. I forget the event, but it was the one with a Bryan/Orton main event that ended with Show interfering.
Of course, Cesaro, the Shield, AJ, and the Wyatts deserve credit for *keeping* me hooked. But Punk is the one who made me a hardcore fan again.
Oh, and Bryan and Ziggler, obviously.
Like many, the Pipe Bomb also got me back into watching wrestling (or at least RAW) more or less regularly. I’d pretty much given up on it once Triple H came into full power in 2002, and him and Shawn bored me away.
The Pipe Bomb referenced:
Paul Heyman – returned in 2012.
Brock Lesnar – returned in 2012.
John Laurinaitis – became an on-screen character starting at MITB
The Doofus Son in law came back into the fold that summer.
Punk was a future teller.
Last semester, I had a Public Speaking class in college. I chose to do the Pipebomb. I even cut my hair and slicked it back, (something I usually don’t take the effort in doing), and wore all black, complete with black Xs on my arm in sharpie. People knew I liked sports but hadn’t talked much about wrestling. There were a couple guys who had worn CM Punk shirts a couple of times and one of them just happened to be wearing one that day. I think I did a good job, because the students seemed genuinely impressed. I don’t really know how to end this story, just wanted to share on this day.
Straight up, the Pipe Bomb is the reason I’m here. I’d watched wrestling on a regular basis since my 20s, but after the peak of Austin-McMahon my disinterest grew steadily. For several years I tuned in out of habit as much as anything. I’d concluded there was nothing really “new” in wrestling, nothing they could show me that wasn’t just a different version of something someone else did before. In a way I suppose that’s true, but — as a lot of you have already said — the WWE product had become extremely stale, and sometimes horrible. Any of those angles where Lita marries her rapist or Triple H hops into a casket for his own gratification, I’d just avoid — or maybe suppress is a better word.
Aside from Shoemaker’s Dead Wrestler pieces, pre-Pipe Bomb I never read about wrestling online. Punk’s promo was the first time I was excited enough about something in wrestling that I had to see if anyone else was talking about it. A few web searches later and I was here, reading Brandon’s columns.
I guess it’s why I’ll never complain about Punk bolting. For what ever reason, his heart was no longer in it. The guy Punk was in January, I don’t need to see. He owes me nothing and I wish him well.
The guy Punk was — especially the guy here — I’ll always be grateful for.
Think about who was getting pushed at the time and who is on the cusp of main eventing today.
That promo saved wrestling.
over my almost decade long break from wrestling. I would occasionally catch smackdown or raw while channel surfing. And it seemed like WHATEVER i stumbled on was something that was actively deterring me from watching. Edge and Lita in bed, (I was Attitude era burned out ), a DX reunion (been there done that) Sable making out with Vince McMahon (……)
There still doing this shit, I would ask myself.
I’d see Orton, Batista, Cena….
I just didn’t care – but PUNK. Now He was different. He wasn’t a big and stupid guy that was saying things I was expecting.
I will never forget watching that pipe bomb live, it was the late birthday gift I wasn’t ready for.
My only beef with the “Pipe Bomb” was Punk saying that Psych was a crappy show on the USA Network. Psych was great.