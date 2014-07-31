Today’s John Laurinaitis’ Birthday, So Here’s Some Moments From His Bemulleted Glory Days

So, in honor of Big Johnny’s 51st birthday, let’s take a look back at some matches and clips from his glory days when he was only business in the front…
Did you know John Laurinaitis has a Wrestling Observer Match of the Year award to his name? Damn straight he does — in ’96 Johnny Ace teamed up with “Dr. Death” Steve Williams to take on Jun Akiyama and the legendary Mitsuhara Misawa, and the results were stellar. Like a lot of Japanese matches, it starts out a bit slow, but by the end it’s an absolutely gripping onslaught of guys being thrown onto their heads.
For my money this mid-90s Johnny Ace/Dr. Death tag match is even better than the one above. Why? Because they swapped out Jun Akiyama for f*cking Kenta Kobashi. Hold on to your asses folks.
You couldn’t find a match where Johnny Ace won (and not by DQ)?
He didn’t really win that much. At least not against top guys, which are going to be the best matches.
Soo.. in japanese wrestling, are tag matches tag optional?
Tag suggested, but they’re not going to harsh your vibe if you want to jump in and exploder suplex somebody?
Link to BStro’s award winning impersonation or we riot
That first match was good stuff!
So much blond in that WCW Saturday Night match. Soooo much blond.
Nobody was willing to risk *not* having a blonde mullet during the 80s.
My knowledge of John Laurenitis comes entirely from his time as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Interim General Manager of Monday Night Raw, and his 2011 Slammy Lifetime Achievement Award video package.
In the long line of unneeded and unbelievable “General Managers” he was my second favorite.
A while ago I managed to find video of the match where he debuted the Ace Crusher:
(skip to 5:04)
I posted some info on the match as well as some quotes from Mr. Ace himself over on Reddit:
Honestly, I’m a bit disappointed that you didn’t make any note of the fact he invented one of the most influential moves in wrestling. It lead to the Diamond Cutter and the RKO, and is technically sorta the grandfather to the Stunner. FOR SHAME, BIRCH.
I mention the Ace Crusher multiple times in the article. This one was kinda an insidery post for With Spandex fans since we’re kind of the unofficial fansite for Big Johnny, and I assumed everyone knew he invented the RKO/Diamond Cutter/Ace Crusher.
“I mention the Ace Crusher multiple times in the article.”
Huh? Are we reading the same article? This is the only thing I can find in the article mentioning the move:
“Here he is Ace Crushing Kawada.”
And then there’s the description for this post:
“Big Johnny turns 51 today, so let’s celebrate him Ace Crushing every Japanese legend ever.”
YOU SIT ON A THRONE OF LIES, BIRCH