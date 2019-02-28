NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa Is Reportedly Injured

02.28.19 36 mins ago

If you were wondering where Tommaso Ciampa was on this week’s Raw and Smackdown, Ye Olde Wrestling Observer may have the answer.

Per today’s report, the NXT Champion was kept off TV this week (aside from his pre-taped appearance on last night’s NXT, obviously) due to an “unknown” injury. The thought is that whatever it is, he’ll wait to deal with it until after NXT TakeOver: New York on WrestleMania 35 weekend. No details on what he’s dealing with, its severity, or when it happened, but considering his most recent match was teaming with Johnny Gargano to take on The Bar on last week’s Smackdown, it’s not hard to put the pieces together.

During the match, Ciampa went for a sunset flip powerbomb to Sheamus from the top rope and landed with all of Sheamus’ 267 lbs. on his bent knee. If you missed it, here it is in motion:

