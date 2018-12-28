The Ten Best New Japan Pro Wrestling Matches Of 2018

NJPW

Here are two of the very few things I know for sure in this world: New Japan Pro Wrestling promoted a lot of great matches in 2018, and late December is the time to reflect and publish Best Of [Current Year] lists on the internet. These two phenomena have combined to bring you this article!

If you read With Spandex’s Best and Worst of NJPW column, you already know I thought so many matches in this company this year were awesome. To thin that herd down for this article, I considered a few criteria:

Was the match technically well-executed?

Did it tell a story?

Was it engaging/entertaining?

Did this all happen in a way that made sense?

Would someone think, “Wow, that ruled,” or however they express gut-level enthusiasm about wrestling after watching this match?

Even following these guidelines, there were so many runners up and so many great wrestlers who didn’t end up on this list. (There’s also a galaxy brain version of this article in my head with at least three Toru Yano matches on it.) As much as it almost physically pained me to narrow this down to only ten entries, here are the top ten NJPW matches of 2018, links included.