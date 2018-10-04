Total Divas Post Match: Much Ado About Nudity

E!

Previously on Total Divas, Paige was understandably emotional about giving her retirement speech, TJ was finally nice to Natalya, and Nia Jax was nervous.

But enough living in the past, let’s look at the biggest matchups on Season 8 Episode 2 of Total Divas:

Natalya Versus Humiliation

Remember when Natalya had a wardrobe malfunction at WrestleMania and it went viral? I’ll admit, I don’t remember that at all, but I’m willing to believe it happened. There were so many other things to talk about in the days after WrestleMania, especially for those of us who cover wrestling online. Also it’s entirely possible (and happily so) that the particular branch of the online wrestling community that I spend my time in is not the same branch that’s going to pass around photos of a wrestler’s accidentally exposed genitalia.

But anyway, Natalya’s gear apparently split open when she was thrown out of the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, and some fan snapped a photo and put it on the internet. Now Natalya’s worried that everybody’s judging her, and her Mom’s trying to give her giant underwear. At one point Nattie gets her dad to put on a pair of the panties over his pants to demonstrate how huge they are. I don’t know if that’s going to be Jim the Anvil Neidhart’s final Total Divas appearance, but this episode does end with a memorial slide of him, so it very well might be. The honest truth is, in the context of his role on this particular show, it wouldn’t be a bad way to go out.

Way back in Season 3, there was a story about Disaster Bisexual Rosa Mendes having a wardrobe malfunction in the ring, but her response was to try to have another one for the attention! So actually Natalya has already won by being embarrassed and realizing it’s not necessarily a good thing for her career. Once Nia Jax helps Nattie calm down and realize nobody is blaming her, Nattie moves past the incident and everything is fine.

Ronda Rousey is also a part of this storyline, because this is when Nattie was first paired with her on TV, which is the career thing she’s excited about and doesn’t want her exposed crotch to get in the way of. Ronda even has lines in this episode, which demonstrate that talking like a human being is something she struggles with backstage as well as in the ring. It’s still better than everybody talking about how great she is when she’s not even around.

The weirdest part of all of this is that out of all her family and coworkers, nobody ever says to Nattie, “You know, you don’t have to wear a shiny skintight bodysuit with sheer cutouts. Nobody else wears that, and nobody else’s junk pops out when they take a bump.”

Winner: Natalya, by letting go of shame.