Total Divas Post Match: That’s Why I’ve Never Liked You

Previously on Total Divas, Paige and Naomi pretended to have regular-people jobs, and Nikki Bella pretended to be married to Rusev.

But enough living in the past, let’s look at the biggest matches from Season 8 Episode 8 of Total Divas:

Naomi Versus Jimmy Uso

This is a strange episode. It’s the first of a two parter, and this storyline in particular comes to no conclusion in this episode (even though all the scenes in the preview of Part Two seem to build on the other storyline). What makes the lack of a finish here a bit more stressful for viewers is that this is the realest-feeling conflict Naomi and Jimmy have ever had on the show.

The couple have lived in Pensacola for years, mostly because that’s where Jimmy’s kids live with his ex, and understandably his priority is being a part of their lives. Naomi obviously respects that, but also Pensacola is boring. She’d rather spend her time in Atlanta, where she has friends and family, including her super-fun Uncle Buck. Buck doesn’t seem significantly older than Naomi, because families are complicated, and they obviously have a close friendship that includes both heart-to-heart conversations and getting wild at gay clubs.