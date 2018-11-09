Total Divas Post Match: That’s Why I’ve Never Liked You

11.09.18 1 hour ago

E!

Previously on Total Divas, Paige and Naomi pretended to have regular-people jobs, and Nikki Bella pretended to be married to Rusev.

But enough living in the past, let’s look at the biggest matches from Season 8 Episode 8 of Total Divas:

Naomi Versus Jimmy Uso

E!

This is a strange episode. It’s the first of a two parter, and this storyline in particular comes to no conclusion in this episode (even though all the scenes in the preview of Part Two seem to build on the other storyline). What makes the lack of a finish here a bit more stressful for viewers is that this is the realest-feeling conflict Naomi and Jimmy have ever had on the show.

The couple have lived in Pensacola for years, mostly because that’s where Jimmy’s kids live with his ex, and understandably his priority is being a part of their lives. Naomi obviously respects that, but also Pensacola is boring. She’d rather spend her time in Atlanta, where she has friends and family, including her super-fun Uncle Buck. Buck doesn’t seem significantly older than Naomi, because families are complicated, and they obviously have a close friendship that includes both heart-to-heart conversations and getting wild at gay clubs.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Total Divas Recap#WWE
TAGSTOTAL DIVAStotal divas recapWWEWWE Total Divas

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP