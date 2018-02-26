Instagram

WWE Elimination Chamber is in the books, and no one had a better time watching Sunday’s pay-per-view than the gaggle of UFC fighters who stopped by T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to take in the show.

Daniel Cormier, Cain Velasquez, obviously Ronda Rousey’s husband Travis Browne, and a few others were right up at ringside for the whole show, which was perhaps synergistic timing considering the viral tweet that Dana White sent out on Sunday that got people buzzing about a Brock Lesnar UFC return.

Browne and Cormier helped lead the “RONDA ROUSEY” chant at the beginning of her contract signing segment, but it seems like Browne might have had the most fun cheering on another massive bearded weirdo, as evidenced by this cell phone footage shot during the end of Strowman’s Elimination Chamber rampage.