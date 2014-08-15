Triple H And The Rock Both Flexed For The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Despite the fact that the ALS Association reported total donation amounts of $1.4 million on Monday, $1.7 million on Tuesday, and $1.9 million on Wednesday, which was subsequently the single-day record for money raised, there are still people who don’t seem to get it. For example, as ESPN’s typically nauseating sports business guru Darren Rovell Tweeted out these and more numbers yesterday, one spectacular human being scoffed at the $2 million as if the ALSA should just return it, while other people actually gave Mark Zuckerberg crap on Facebook for his video in which he dumped a bucket of ice water over his head. Fortunately, as the cause could have used a little muscle, WWE Superstars Triple H and The Rock stepped up with their own videos and challenges.

First up, HHH accepted Ben Roethlisberger’s challenge and did his dump outside the Staples Centre, where Summerslam is taking place on Sunday, and he issued his own challenges to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan and the “craziest person” he knows, Vince McMahon. HHH was also quick to remind everyone to donate just as he did, perhaps so people wouldn’t complain that he wasn’t actually doing anything.

Meanwhile, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his challenge on Instagram, as he accepted Ronda Rousey’s challenge while calling out Mark Wahlberg, Brad Slater and Channing Tatum, before dumping what looks to be some very melted ice water over his head.