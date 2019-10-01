Triple H Compared Critics Of WWE, Including Keith Olbermann, To Dinosaurs

The promotion of WWE Smackdown on Fox has resulted in appearances by WWE stars on Fox and Friends, jumpscares courtesy of The Fiend, and wrestlers like Braun Strowman and Rey Mysterio making appearances during sports games. Both Strowman and Mysterio were the butt of jokes by sports broadcasters. In a recent interview for Fox 10, Triple H had some strong words for those who mock the WWE product:

In response to a tweet by Keith Olbermann about Strowman, HHH said,

Here’s what I equate that to. If you’re an old dude, sometimes a movie comes up, like an Iron Man, and you go, “Are you serious? Cartoons? Comic books? Are you serious?” That’s where people were twenty years ago, and now it’s the biggest thing in movies… That is the world today. Dinosaurs die out. The world changes, and if you don’t change with it, then you become extinct, just like the dinosaurs. So Keith, don’t be a dinosaur, or you’ll be extinct too.

This is like a wrestling promo mixed with Stephanie McMahon’s remark from about a year ago that she thought WWE could become bigger than Disney. But maybe HHH is right and pro wrestling will be the next comic book movies and everyone who ever made fun of wrestlers making promotional appearances during sports games will look dumb and their opinions irrelevant.