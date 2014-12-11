Triple H Explained Why Charlotte Lost To Natalya On Raw, And The Answer Is ‘Because’

The average episode of Raw is full of mind-boggling decisions and things that don’t appear to make sense or benefit anyone. This week’s big question is, “Why would WWE bring up their dominant, second-generation women’s champion from developmental to promote Thursday’s NXT live special and have her lose clean in two minutes to Natalya?” Follow up questions of “what was the point,” and “no, seriously, what was the f*cking point” are also valid.
Triple H held a media conference call this morning to hype R Evolution and addressed the situation. The short answer? They didn’t have time to give her anything better, it doesn’t matter and nobody will remember it. Uh, okay?
“One of the difficult things about live programming is it’s live and times are crunched, times are tweaked. Having been in a million different things going on that night, I can’t speak to the exact amount of time that they were given or had. But the show is in flux, it’s live. I’m sure they were, just having seen what happened that night, I know they were given more time than that but by the time they get there things go over, things get crunched, we’re trying to… you know, we have a lot of responsibilities to make within that show of commercials, and it’s not just… we can’t just throw things on the air and they are what they are. Would we have preferred to give them more time? Hell, I would have loved to have given them the time I gave them at the NXT special and be able to showcase what they do.
“As far as the decision of who went over, Nattie or Charlotte or anything like that, those decisions are heavily debated and made. It is what it is. At the end of the day, for me, it’s about promotion. When you look at what they have done in NXT and every place else, the amount of people that see them there compared to the amount of people that will see them on Monday Night Raw with the whole world watching… the difference is mind boggling. Just for them to be exposed in that way is massive. It isn’t just to give Charlotte… a lot of people were like ‘oh, it’s her debut’ and all those things. Well, it was, in some way, but it’s not like she’s going to be on there again next week and by the time she is back on Raw and ready to be competing on Raw on a regular basis and performing on Raw, you’ll see a different Charlotte and you’ll see her presented in a different way. It was really just exposure. As far as what the outcome was, that could be debated. But it is what it is. … You can go back and pick apart bits and pieces of it all but when you overall look at it in the big plan six months from now, a year from now, two years from now, whenever it is, no one is going to be like ‘yeah, but they killed her on her debut.’ The bigger picture is involved.”
Things to remember:
1. They didn’t have time because they were giving out Slammy Awards, and it is apparently more important to hand out worked awards to wrestlers and celebrities who aren’t on the show and in some cases don’t even work for you than to have a constructive or entertaining show. You “would’ve loved to have given them” time? Why not cut Rob Van Dam giving Extreme Moment Of The Year to Chris Jericho and having a guy who feuded with Jericho a year and a half ago and otherwise has jack-shit to do with him breathe through an acceptance speech? Was that Adam Rose and The Bunny appearance too crucial to cut?
2. Didn’t Vince McMahon just say you shouldn’t be doing wrestling for the sake of wrestling? If so, why are you doing wrestling you KNOW nobody will remember? Couldn’t you, I don’t know, make your shows memorable? Even if you can’t, shouldn’t that be a basic intent? If nobody’s going to remember Charlotte losing and nobody will be swayed to watch the NXT special because they just watched its most dominant woman lose to reality show comic-relief, what IS the reason? Also, if you are saying nobody will remember her and the results don’t matter, how is that exposure? That seems like the opposite of exposure.
I guess the answer continues to be, “nobody’s paying attention behind the scenes, in the ring, at the announce table or in the crowd.” That’s the most depressing thing I’ve ever written about wrestling, and the guy in charge just told me it’s true.
I didn’t think I could be more upset at how that match went, but here we are.
Can we start a kickstart and purchase NXT…. I dont want anyone from my precious show on Raw. :(
I think we’re making far too big a deal of this. It’s not that nobody cares, but the people that do care about Charlotte (as this this whole fuss shows) care enough, and understand the business enough that one short loss (where she was pretty over with the crowd and put over by the announce team) isn’t going to impact her in any meaningful way. The vast majority of folks who don’t know her and don’t care aren’t going to remember (at least not in a way that’s any detriment to Charlotte’s development) when she shows up “for real”.
I think its just…. these NXT guys and gals can straight up do everything that Vince is asking for and they continue to bring them up and book them weak.
They continue to talk about how “thin” the roster is… BULL SHIT. The roster is way deeper than ever, the creative side is lacking.
The problem is: what was the point of having Charlotte there, if not to promote her and/or the NXT special? Because having her lose clean to Natalya without being given adequate time to showcase her skills completely negates both of those points. Imagine you’d never seen Charlotte before: after this match, would you care if you ever saw her again?
That doesn’t make sense. If you know who Charlotte is and are a fan of her’s, then you want to see her treated like a competent wrestler like she is on NXT. “Showcasing” her on Raw in a < 3 minute match ending in a rollup only shows her fans that Raw is where women go to become afterthoughts. Those that don't know about her now know that Ric Flair's daughter is a WWE wrestler who can't beat the girl that gets beaten by everyone. So why would they now tune in to NXT R-Evolution when they just saw her on Raw being a jobber.
So what's the point of bringing Charlotte up to Raw for one night?
This mos def comes down to perspective. For example, I’ve never seen NXT. I understand the gripe from the NXT loyal perspective but for me, I dont even remember what Charlotte even looks like. I doubt I would care about this issue if I wasnt a regular on this site. So in that way Trips is right. But I do see why many are upset because little problems eventually become big problems.
@Adavis – Right, but…if the whole point of doing it was to make people unfamiliar with NXT (like you) curious enough to check it out, then your reaction is proof of how badly they fucked this up. Ideally, members of the audience would be excited for, or at least REMEMBER, the thing they pretended to be promoting.
@Adavis Just curious, do you remember Adrian Neville and Sami Zayn from the last NXT Showcase?
I think almost as a rule we overrate both the memory of “CasualWWEFan” for results and the impact that losses have on them. Kidna the same reason that the IC champ is always losing. The WWE has taught their fans that W/L records outside a PPV just don’t mean that much. (or at least that’s my read upon my return to watching).
I think that’s a bad thing for long term/more interesting story telling- and none of this speaks well to the WWE’s ability to put out a good product, but in terms of Charlotte specifically I think the impact is minimal. (and I think the more meaningful complaints relate to the time limit and less the outcome) There’s many things they could have done to make this better. But that’s far from the same thing as making it an actual negative.
If her legit debut is botched it will be because they botch it when it happens, not because of this.
In terms of her match as a commercial for the NXT live event- to me the message was “watch Rich Flair’s daughter wrestle”. With the mens’ showcase you could just let them be amazing and sell their moveset. If you’re not giving Charlotte 20 minutes, it’s hard to showcase what makes her great in-ring. So basically she got to WOOO a lot and maybe that’s enough do draw a few more eyes that wouldn’t otherwise be there.
@thedoorsdk Dont disagree with you at all. It most certainly didnt do anything to make me want to watch…I dont think anybody is wrong in their assessment, HHH wasnt 100% off base but that doesnt make it a good thing. I will be watching this thing prolly tomorrow because I just learned about Sasha Banks this week and Im all about that.
@toutitout I remember Neville doing a 450 splash or Harlem Hangover…I think…vaguely. I dont remember much about either or even remember their gear…funny part is I remember seeing a 450 splash or a Harlem Hangover being done but I dont remember anything else about the match. Nothing.
Honestly one match isnt gonna make me fall for anybody. Usually the attachment comes from getting a full gestalt performer and narrative. Not just the wrestling. Even if she had one of her dad’s Iron Man moments on Raw, I cant guarantee it closes the deal for me.
You are looking at it wrong. The idea about putting on a match shouldn’t be, it won’t have an impact, therefore it is ok. The idea should be to try and make it have an impact. Nattie isn’t going to go anywhere (unless this win is going to launch her, which we all doubt), but a win by a rookie over a pro almost always does. So bang for your buck-wise, you went with an outcome that was a net loss of opportunity because REASONS.
If you’re talking about me, Im not looking at it wrong at all. I totally understand the problem and Im not arguing but Trips isnt totally off base. Nobody cared how dumb the Rocky Mavia or Ringmaster gimmicks were, they eventually recovered. Even Ryback’s dumb gimmick got a second chance to be loved and ruined again recently. Weather you all want to admit or not, we have short memories these days(also by nature, we kinds of fans are dramatic) so as soon as it starts getting good again all is forgiven…but notice I said small problems become big ones because…well…you’ve all seen Raw.
Love how this fits with Vince’s desires for someone to step-up. Pretty sure Vince Gilligan didn’t spend the first season of Breaking Bad waiting for someone to “grab the brass ring.” He and the other writers gave actors characters and things to do and got favorites and stars out of what was done with those opportunities. So this is basically saying “well, we’ll give them opportunities once they take advantage of the ones we’re not giving them.” Sounds superb.
From what Vince said, it sounds like he wants to have his cake and to eat it too. He wants people to “grab the brass ring,” then in the same breath, he says they shouldn’t upset anyone.
I don’t know if he was going in and out of kayfabe in that podcast (I still have yet to watch it), but considering what I’ve read about it, it sounds like he wants a scripted TV show, but also have his guys and girls think in a typical team sport mentality of stepping up. Where that goes wrong is the actual script. Cesaro (as an example) can’t make something happen unless he goes off script. He’ll upset someone if he does that. But then, he doesn’t have “it.”
In this example specifically, the crowd who watches NXT believes that they’re bringing out Charlotte to both showcase her as she is probably going to get called up sooner rather than later, but to also promote TakEoVEr: R-EvOLutIoN. How did a 2-minute match on an award show where the veteran goes over accomplish either of those things?
Well Gilligan did in a way. Jesse was supposed to get killed early on in the series, but he said Paul’s work and the audience reaction to him changed things.
@TheFakeMSol I think you hit the nail on the head with that Cesaro example. You can’t criticize wrestlers using the expectations of a real sport because they can’t act entirely on their own abilities the way athletes in competitive sports can. I don’t think it would be ridiculous to say that Cesaro could beat up John Cena in reality, so it’s extremely unfair to claim he and others are not stepping up when the entire basis of his profession is holding back so as not to harm the person you’re working with.
@Jay Greene I had thought about that, but that was an adjustment that was made but the way Vince McMahon is talking it’s like he’s expecting adjustments to become obvious when there’s no original think to adjust from. Gilligan planned on killing Jesse and changed his mind based on the work he did with the character as provided, while McMahon doesn’t seem to have any plans for anyone but still expects them to change his mind based on their performance of the nothing they’ve been provided.
I don’t know, Jesse was supposed to die in the first season, but he grabbed the SHIT out of that brass ring, and became the breakout star of the show.
@Jay Greene @Matt Steele
You’re right, but McMahon isn’t doing that. The fans loved Cesaro coming out of Wrestlemania, but nothing was altered to keep up that momentum.
I keep saying Cesaro, because he was specifically brought up in the podcast, but there are countless other names you could insert in there and have that be true.
@TheFakeMSol I think Vince operates $ wise. It took Punk leaving and the rejection of Batista to put Bryan in the Mania main event. The Seattle crowd and the Bryan turning on Bray in the cage was the Rock/SCSA level crowd reaction. Also I think Vince uses Cesaro’s accent as a drawback, but I think his English is good enough to be over.
Oh lord it gets worse.
[www.wrestlezone.com]
If this is true, then that is infuriating….
(Pardon me if the link didn’t copy correctly)
Vince is killing this company, I swear to god.
If this is true, I think it’s really indicative of the impossible spot Triple H is in. I’m not his biggest fan by any means, but he really seems to be trying to foster and promote new talent. But when you’ve got Vince hanging over your head, you have to follow orders and then be responsible for rationalizing it.
I’ve been siding with HHH for a while… I mean, NXT is his baby.
But when they get called up… they get the shit end of the stick for the most part… but at the same time…. HHH hated Punk, and from Punks side… HHH had a lot to do with that terrible mishandling of the Summer of Punk.
The Punk-Trips relationship is bizarre. Both are dicks; that’s well known by everyone. And SEEMINGLY, HHH wanted Punk to be one of his guys pretty early on, because why else would he have given him the “rub” of being on Team DX at SS ’06? But, you know… they’re both dicks!
I feel like that it’s a guarantee that it started entirely after one of the two said the stupidest yet least important thing imaginable and the other took absurd offense to it. Like, they legitimately had absolutely no reason to actually dislike each other, but then that happened and then it escalated into a big stupid clusterfuck of petty bullshit.
Thanks for the link; based on how HHH tried to explain it, that’s kind of what I assumed happened.
Damn that’s kinda sad. Vince ignored everyone else involved.. why? Is Natalya gonna get a push soon? No. So much wrong with this company and it’s coming straight from the top trickling down
horrible thing to say. Saying it anyway…I legit would be happy if I woke up to the news VKM was dead.
Anytime someone uses the line “it is what it is”, I automatically assume they mean “I hated the decision, but i was out of my control”.
Maybe it comes off differently in the actual interview, but Triple H sounds like a dude who is trying cover up his genuine disappointment of the situation with company man business talk.
That’s what I got out of it, too.
I don’t know how much being from New Hampshire still affects HHH but I can say that in NH the phrase “it is what it is” distinctly means “I’m still pissed off and this is still stupid but let’s stop talking about it” and is basically a verbal ejector seat from commiseration.
Excellent point. I’m genuinely surprised he hasn’t poisoned the old man’s coffee yet.
That’s my completely unsubstantiated speculation too. If you liked the decision, why wouldn’t you say something positive about the actual decision rather than just essentially saying that it was better than her not being on Raw at all?
That is one way to look at it. I also hear it as another way to say, “Welp, guess what? It already happened and you can’t go back and change it so get over it.”
Guess it means if it weren’t a Slammy Award themed show they would of gotten maybe a extra few mins added onto their match and maybe the end result would of been different? We’ll never know, just bad timing that the NXT’s big event tonight took place the same week as The Slammy’s they need to look ahead and make sure no shitty themed Raw takes place before another big NXT event or it will happen again to another up & comer.
I’m not sure if you can fault H on this, he’s been doing good down in NXT helping out and all that. Who’s to say it isn’t Vince, Dunn etc behind not giving anyone time to actually put on a good match, and more on the shitty themed Raw’s, the crappy GM’s we are getting once again each week and the 20 minute promo segments cause you know to them they give two shits about ‘wrasslin’ they rather give you shit on a platter in the form of Adam Rose/Bunny, Los Matadores, JBL/Cole/King talking in between for 5 mins about the upcoming PPV or replaying a “What happened earlier” segment 10 times in the span of a 3 hour show. Not to forget making the champions look weak like you have mentioned Brandon, and having rehashed shitty matches that been done to death for the last decade ie: Big Show/Cena need 20 mins so it can end in a no contest.
I’m just glad that we fans have wrestling elsewhere that makes us happy, NXT, Lucha Underground, PWG, NJPW etc instead of dealing with the main shows of Raw/SD and the PPV’s that only produce 1 good match of the entire night, if that even.
The only thing they “exposed” was NXT and how they want their main audience to perceive it as irrelevant. Could they have least taken the women’s championship off of her waste before they did that?
Why? Why fo they not give a shit? Every week they phone it in? Are they even trying? because it doesn’t seem like it. Who is this shit for?? Doesn’t it make since to have wrestling as the center piece on the wrestling show??? What the entire fuck is going on here?? I’m pissed. ROYALLY PISSED!!
Does WWE have NO ONE in the company with a Marketing 101 level of sense? This is completely insane thinking.
Here’s a chick named Charlotte. She’s in NXT which has a show on WWE this Thursday. Oh and she’s Ric Flair’s daughter. She’s really great—oh wait, she just lost tocBeet Hart’s frumpy loser niece with the cat-loving husband who ignores her.
Yeah, she must be awesome and cannot wait to see what else she can do!
Haha typos. Bret Hart, obviously, not Beet Hart.
Now I’m disappointed Doug never had a wrestling episode featuring Beet Hart.
Would Beet Hart’s finisher be named “Killer Tofu?”
The Saladshooter.
The Borscht there is, the Borscht there was, and the Borscht there ever will be.
In HHH’s defense, I doubt he was thrilled with what happened, but likely doesn’t have the power backstage to do anything about it. I can’t imagine the guy that touts the greatness of NXT at every turn would be okay with seeing Ric Flair’s daughter, the NXT Women’s Champion, get such a shitty debut match on Raw.
It’s totally Mcmahon and Dunn.
Maybe cut a rest hold or two from your John Cena/Big Show match if it is going to end with a fucking run in anyways and plan for your future in the undercard so in 5 years you aren’t trying to get over the same “LOOK HOW STRONG CENA IS” moments and ending all your Maine Events in DQs.
Also remember: In the past few weeks, we’ve had opening segments that have gone on for 35 minutes when 5 minutes was all they needed.
A promo should never go over 10 minutes, no matter who is speaking. Ever. Because they essentially repeat the same things ad naseum.
Oh my God, did you see Cena’s “sleeper hold”?
If only this was a live event with fixed outcomes. Then they could control the time limit of speeches, promos and matches.
My theory: The only way to grab a brass ring in the WWE is for a wrestler to just say no. I’m thinking wrestlers just go with what they’re booked with, as opposed to voicing their concerns.
Punk said as much in the first podcast. Apparently, most of them are content with having their dream job that they just going along with everything.
*go, not going
I guess it could have been worse. Charlotte could have been AA’d through an ambulance back to NXT by Jane Cena.
You mean AJ?
People scramble for reasons why WWE has been pretty consistently awful lately, the shallow roster, injuries, the writing staff, whatever else, but the answer is unbelievably simple: the people who own and run the company are incompetent at storytelling.
They’re not good at it. They occasionally luck into something special but for the most part they fail because they don’t understand what makes a story work. It’s why WWE are always rehashing the past. Because they lucked into a story that worked, don’t understand the building blocks of why it worked, and just clumsily try to do it again. If it doesn’t, they blame something vague like “it” or “the x factor” or “that certain something” that doesn’t actually mean anything.
They demonstrate it every week in big ways and small ways and it’s never going to change because they don’t have to. They’re training their audience to accept bad storytelling, and when it gets so incredibly bad that it’s impossible for even a general wrestling audience to accept, it gets blamed on the roster, or injuries, or the writing staff or whatever else.
She should have lost. RAW is supposed to be the major league and NXT Triple A. Now if only RAW’s Divas Division actually presented itself as major league.
Then what was the point of having her on, with the title? If you want her to lose, fine, not a problem. But don’t present your champion, here to make you want to watch the special airing Thursday, on the Network WWE desperately wants you to buy.
What reason, based on RAW, would I have to watch the NXT special on Thursday?
Let’s try this again. Why present the champion of your promotion, airing a special on a network WWE desperately wants you to buy, as someone not worth your time.? “Hey pay extra to see wrestlers not in the class of the people on Raw, do the same thing as what happens every week on Raw” is not a good sales pitch.
It’s a bad idea to do that, but we are talking about the WWE which is ran on bad ideas. The only potential benefit I see of having the NXT champ lose on your A show is to make you root for the underdog. She has a great match, comes up just short and you want to see more of her.
Now if Charlotte went over you’d probably get more people to tune in to the special. But then what do you do with Charlotte? If Vince (presumably) doesn’t want her to “move up” yet, why would she remain in NXT if she shows she can excel at RAW?
I guess my argument is how it was presented. This wasn’t presented as “let’s see how this scrappy NXTer dos on the big stage”. The story told to us by the announcers, and in the ring is that “This is Ric Flair’s daughter. She is great, and champion.” And then gets beat by Natayla in 3 minutes. I know this is a question you can basically ask of any WWE match. but who did this match help? Natalya beat a rookie with a roll up. Charlotte lost to s weekly loser of matches.
It’s WWE’s biggest problem, nothing happens, and no one gets helped, and this is just a microcosm of the bigger issue.
She shouldn’t have lost because she bested Nattie in the longest women’s title match in WWE history. Even if they have to trim it down to 2 minutes, you put the person on the ppv over to sell the show.
Also, Charlotte’s not supposed to be the underdog. She’s a dominate force of nature that demolishes everyone in her way. When she loses, it should matter.
@MagSeven
If this was a regular sporting event and not a scripted show, then you are absolutely right. However, since it is scripted, and the presumed reason for having such a segment is to 1) showcase a rising star, and 2) promote a show on your failing network, having a 2-minute match where she loses in a roll up to someone the fans lost respect for long ago accomplished neither of those things. They control the narrative, and they did it poorly, as they do most of the time anyways.
(Sorry to keep posting, but I keep seeing new posts when I refreshed.) As for not bringing up Charlotte for beating Nattie; why isn’t Adrian on Raw right now? He won a tag match against a main roster superstar and actually got the crowd excited for something they hadn’t seen before. They can and have gone back to NXT after a Raw appearance; it’s kind of a draw. “You liked that Red Arrow? Well if you want to see it again, watch the Network.” They do it for main roster ppvs, so why not do it for the other programming on the network?
I agree with the lot of you. The booking makes no sense and benefited no one. That being said, if RAW is Vince’s A show, you can’t have C show people coming up and making A show look bad. Unless they get moved up (like Paige). They should have had Charlotte wrestle another NXTer to show what NXT is about.
I’m mad at myself for continuing to watch this shit.
So a match that was specifically designed to have a point was made pointless. How do you even do that?
The interesting thing to me is the fact that, according to what Trips is saying, Charlotte isn’t getting called up in the next couple of weeks, which is kind of shocking to me. The only thing I can think of is that they are planning to do a Triple Threat with her, Sasha, and Bayley at the next big event (or FF with Becky as well).
Because seriously, it has to be Sasha v Bayley as the next big story in that Women’s division, that’s the story with momentum at the moment. Charlotte keeping the belt just seems strange to me
At least the Nattie win gave us more gold from Tyson Kidd, so there’s that.
That response just sounds like a rambling attempt at covering for the bizarre decision made by an out-of-touch elderly person. It’s almost like Triple H didn’t like it, either.
But he’s not helping, because that mentality that no one’s going to remember it is negated by today’s internet. Yeah, maybe some of the many rubes in the audience might not immediately remember it, but chances are they still aren’t going to give a fuck, because you breed this environment where you constantly engrain into the audience that none of it is important to remember unless we specifically remind you and that won’t happen all the time, if at all. Some Authority segments in recent months has made use of the past, and that’s admirable, but it’s so pick-and-choosey that it’s not enough. I don’t know man, I love this weird ass noble sport of professional wrestling, and the WWE has brought a lot of good to it, but it’s also constantly tested my patience and fandom, and I know that sounds entitled and whiny but it’s what it is.
You know what I’d like to see before I die? A reverse Montreal Screw Job.
For example, somehow Cesaro gets put in a squash match against Brock on RAW, and Brock is all like you know what, fuck McMahon! I got mad Jimmy Johns money and you deserve this. And Cesaro is like, well they wanted a reason to fire me anyway… let’s do it!!!
And in one unplanned finish, Brock ironically becomes the unselfish SAVIOR and Cesaro becomes wrestling LEGEND.
My point here is that Nattie shoulda done the right thing and let Charlotte win.
I wonder what would happen if they conspired, and live on Raw, two wrestlers did an unintended switch. It might be tough to pull off without somehow getting the ref in on it as well. Almost seems they would have to fake an injury as a reason they have to end the match immediately.
God, I fucking hate HHH.
Trying to stay positive about WWE main roster productions consumes so much energy
If you have never watched NXT, holy shit please, please give it a try.
I guess WWE don’t do wrestling for memory’s sake either.
To add to your NXT point, they get around 4 hours of television a month. In months where they have a PPV, they get seven.
In a week where the main roster has a PPV, they have 8 hours to fill. If you only include Raws and PPVS, in a month with only four Mondays, they’ve got to fill more time than an entire season of Game of Thrones. It’s a problem and it’s part of the reason that WWE TV can seem stagnant compared to a lot of the other things on TV.
Honestly- do you think at any point this year WWE started a match and then decided the winner? Just wondering how much planning goes into anything.
Translation: Pops overruled me, damn it.
That’s what it looks like to me. He might have told Charlotte he’s bringing her to Raw to promote R-Ev, and got her all excited and started planning out her featured match, when suddenly Vince is like “Nope, she doesn’t fit here”. And Triple H tells him that if they can make time for a shit Cameron vs. Natalya squash early in the show, they can make time for Charlotte. Vince responds with “Fine, put Charlotte in Cameron’s place. The decision is final.”