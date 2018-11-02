Triple H Needs Surgery Following His Match At Crown Jewel

WWE Network

While we skipped a live thread and results for WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel event for our own sanity, we do have one unfortunate thing to report: according to an announcement from WWE.com, Triple H suffered what’s believed to be a torn pectoral muscle during his tag team match with Shawn Michaels against Kane and the Undertaker in the show’s main event, and will require surgery.

Here’s the blurb from Dot Com:

During the epic showdown between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel, Triple H sustained what appears to be a torn pectoral muscle, WWE.com has learned. As a result, The Game plans to return to the United States this week to undergo surgical repair.

If you didn’t see the show — which featured a two-minute Universal Championship match, another crowning of Brock Lesnar, Shane McMahon of all people being named the “best in the world” and the return of Hulk Hogan, good lord — here’s a short clip of H getting injured.