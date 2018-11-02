Triple H Needs Surgery Following His Match At Crown Jewel

While we skipped a live thread and results for WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel event for our own sanity, we do have one unfortunate thing to report: according to an announcement from WWE.com, Triple H suffered what’s believed to be a torn pectoral muscle during his tag team match with Shawn Michaels against Kane and the Undertaker in the show’s main event, and will require surgery.
Here’s the blurb from Dot Com:
During the epic showdown between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel, Triple H sustained what appears to be a torn pectoral muscle, WWE.com has learned.
As a result, The Game plans to return to the United States this week to undergo surgical repair.
If you didn’t see the show — which featured a two-minute Universal Championship match, another crowning of Brock Lesnar, Shane McMahon of all people being named the “best in the world” and the return of Hulk Hogan, good lord — here’s a short clip of H getting injured.
I know that Brandon couldn’t pull the trigger due to actual work-related commitments, but this event motivated me to finally cancel my subscription to The Network. Sad to see the library go, but there’s always DailyMotion. RIP.
I went in and canceled it for a minute at least, and let them know Crown Jewel was a bucket of turds
My sub is actually through my father’s account, which was a birthday gift for my father a couple years ago. I am glad to see that there was official live discussion post, regardless of the reasons
You cancelled it for a minute? What a petulant bitch move. Well done.
Petulant Bitch Move should be your new username, asshole.
I’m sure that sounded awesome in your head, God loves a trier.
The pectorals truly are the quads of the torso.
Sorry you hurt yourself endorsing murder, Paul.
Before I watched the clip, I was trying to imagine, what is the pectoral version of taking a step?
it’s sounds like they made a show so confusingly terrible to try and trick people into watching it to figure out what the hell these short sentences mean.
Haha, Shane what the fuck?!
skipped the show, but are u serious, seriously, like for real though, how could this happen, was it an accident, tell me it didn’t happen, your gonna sit there and tell me that they made Brock red ass Lesner champion, oh yeah sorry H, ur old ass starting to lurch around like the eternally “dieing” dead man, stay out the ring guys, be safe
Wait, so the youngest guy in the match got hurt?
How did they keep Hogan from winning anything? Did Big Show turn again & prevent this?
well to be fair, the last time hogan won any title was back in 2002 with Edge.
When he went to TNA he didn’t win any titles.
Event was great. Most memorable WWE PPV in quite some time. Angles head turned blue, I really hope he doesn’t wrestle again.
Jewel of denial: bllod money i got 2 eorfs for ya = Dumpster fire
Woof!!
2 words whatever
Show sucked
Im just rewatching Evolution.
though it was dumb, ridiculous and b.s, i see it as the fitting way to have done it. Giving a McMahon the crown jewel trophy. Since I’m sure no wrestler would be proud to have that in their possession in their home with the rest of their wrestling accomplishments
It was right there…..Miz or Dolph would’ve been perfect heelish slimebag heels lording that trophy over the locker room, but nope Shitstain Shane got smeared all over it.
When your reason for not cancelling the show is “Why the fuck not?” and the reason for bringing in Hulk Hogan is “Why the fuck not?” it shouldn’t be any surprise when the mantra of the bookers is “Why the fuck not?”
This event is so incomprehensible bizarre that I can’t help but think it’s part of an elaborate Chikara angle that will finally pay off sometime next year.
Bald hbk is frigging hilarious
Heh, there goes HHH’s match against Batista at ‘Mania. Also, no way we get Brock/AJ II at Survior Series: either Daniel Bryan (yay) or Shane McMahon (yeesh) is winning the belt before then.
Did you say a 2 minute Universal Championship match? RIP Braun Strowman
Don’t worry, Corbin hit Braun with the title from behind before the match started, so it’s fine. It’s fine. Really, it’s fine.
“Maybe older is just a nicer way of saying better” HHH. Nope. Older just means older.
It’s not rocket science… carnies gonna carnie for $$$. The last thing they’re going to do is think about the morality of a situation when money is involved. The biggest surprise is that Shane didn’t dash back to the ring to substitute for HHH… he is “the best in the world” after all.
Maybe they sabotaged this event to get out of their 10-year deal with the Saudis…
… nah, that would almost make sense. All hail Shane-O-Mac, BITW!
Now I’m waiting for Shane’s pipebomb promo. “I don’t hate you, AJ. I hate this idea that you’re the best. Because you’re not. I’m the best in the world.”
I think that is the pro wrestling substitute for God striking you with a lightning bolt.
Honestly the thing that I’m butthurt most about this, beyond the bullshit “world cup” tournament that a McMahon won at the last second, beyond the main event featuring four men whose combined ages add up to like 237, beyond the show taking place in a backwards shithole country, is Brock winning the title again.
Why do they insist on this shit? I understand they had to call an audible with Roman suddenly having to leave but they seriously need to stop this shit. Who the fuck wants to even picture Lesnar in their mind after the last, what, four years of him being a complacent turd? And even if he’s protected with the grace of God, Vince, the Greek and Roman pantheons, and Biker Mice from Mars, that doesn’t mean Strowman should go out like a little bitch. We already had a no-contest schmoz recently, in a fucking Hell in a Cell match no less, so why not have one at the house show people only give a shit about because of how tone-deaf and greedy WWE proved to be by having it? And then we could have, oh I dunno, literally anybody fucking else, hopefully someone who actually wrestles more than an hour a year, take it at Survivor Series.
Man, the son (in law) really did suffer for the sins of the father. Say what you will about the event or the morality of staging it in the first place, but H went 20 minutes with a torn pec. That’s impressive.