Triple H Says ‘Never Say Never’ To A UK WrestleMania

With WrestleMania 34 being the highest-grossing entertainment event in Superdome history, bids for future WrestleManias already being placed and the company’s commitment to expanding the product to do big events overseas, it makes sense that the United Kingdom would be a choice spot for WWE’s biggest show.

Back in April the Daily Star reported 2020’s WrestleMania 36 in Wembley Stadium as a done deal, but it’s just rumor as of now. Triple H addressed this in a recent interview with Sky Sports, neither confirming nor denying it.

Here’s what Haitch Haitch Haitch had to say: