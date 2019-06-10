Triple H Shared WWE’s Goal For Saudi Arabia, Including NXT

After three events, it’s safe to say WWE’s experiment in Saudi Arabia is a bit of a trainwreck.

So far the events have been critically derided in both the online and mainstream media, divisive among the company itself with multiple top stars refusing to make the trip or being banned from competing for a variety of reasons, and the show quality has been unforgivably abysmal, contributing to some major injuries. They even brought Hulk Hogan back, because the Saudi royal family only seems to like wrestlers from 20-40 years ago.

The money keeps coming in, though, so WWE’s going to keep doing the shows. While on the most recent trip, Triple H spoke to local outlet Ring Rules about WWE’s goals for the area, including whether or not we’d see an NXT TakeOver: Saudi Arabia. Whether that sounds like a good idea to you or not, you can hear his response below.

