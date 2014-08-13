Triple H’s Nickname For Ricardo Rodriguez Was Offensive And Totally Accurate

Late last month, WWE released Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez. It was unfortunate — Ricardo had briefly become a fan favorite before being forgotten and abandoned by creative — but understandable. They released Alberto Del Rio himself a little over a week later, so what can you do?
According to sources, one of the reasons Rodriguez was let go was because of his weight. The company had set weight goals for him to meet, and he’d had trouble meeting and maintaining them. It didn’t help that they put him in the world’s most unflattering body suit to compete as NXT wrestler “El Local.” Fast forward to yesterday and the announcement of the signing of independent wrestling star Kevin Steen, a man who is, well, not exactly Prince Devitt when it comes to maintaining a chiseled physique.
Ricardo got a little miffed and tweeted a sarcastic congratulations to Steen, following it up with a mention of a derisive nickname he’d received from management. They were deleted pretty quickly, as you’d imagine.
Congrats.. I hope he at least looked at you while shaking hands at one point and did call you fat as f–k. #OhMemories.
#BumbleBee was his name for me… Don’t even think he ever knew my real name.
“Bumblebee,” of course, is in reference to this guy:
The timing of that is bad given the firing of a pair of high profile Hispanic employees and repeated accusations of racist practices, but … man, that nickname is spot-on. A chubby guy who shows up to act like an idiot and randomly speak Spanish? They could’ve called Scott Hall “Barney Gumble” and it would’ve been less accurate.
Another thing Triple H knows: Bumblebee Man was a terrible wrestler.
When did I start thinking Triple H the real-life jerk was hilarious? Long gone are the halcyon days of me shaking my fist on internet message boards about him holding down Rob Van Dam.
Am i the only one who really doesn’t think this is that bad?
It really isn’t. Insensitive? Sure. Racist? Come on…
Yeah, racism is a bit of a stretch here. Triple H being an asshole? For sure. Racist? No so much.
yeah um i guess i’m gonna be that guy?
“sure it’s racist, but lol!”
what triple h said, if this is true (and of goddamn course it’s true if the product they put out in public is even the slightest indication of their behavior in private), isn’t fuckin’ cute and you shouldn’t write about it that way.
Oh it IS funny? My mistake.
Great job with the site. Y’all clearly have found your audience.
did ricardo really think he was gonna make it in the wwe being a pudgy bastard with the world’s worst haircut? doesn’t help that he tries to do lucha but works slower than randy fucking orton doing heel work.
If you read the words, I say a couple of times that it is super accurate.
I’m actually disappointed I never made the connection earlier.
i encourage you to find a random brown person on the street, say “hey bumblebee man!,” and then listen quietly as they patiently explain to you why you’re an asshole.
Alberto and Ricardo were one of my favorite acts of the past decade. I’m really sad to see them go. I think they really had had tag team potential, far greater than DiBiase/Virgil.
I think the big problem was turning Alberto heel in July. While the double turn with Ziggler was well-done, it did nothing for both of their careers. Dolph was way better booked on the card as a heel, and both Alberto and Ricard went backwards with their characters.
Had they stayed faces, they could have feuded with Shield for the tag titles and at least stayed on PPV. It’s not the main event scene, but it’s still something. Imagine all those hot tags Del Rio will get after some beatdowns on fan-favorite Ricardo??
Let it forever be a strange in hindsight trivia note that Alberto Del Rio of all people won a Royal Rumble in between all the Cenas and Ortons and Batistas of the world. It’s gonne be one of those things where you’re like, “Oh holy crap, I totally forgot Billy Gunn won King of the Ring one year.”
Alberto Del Rio was a 4-time World Champ, and had a more successful main event run than any Hispanic superstar before him, including Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. I think Rey’s Rumble win was probably looks far more out of place than Del Rio’s.
I was at that Royal Rumble, and the Hispanic contingent of fans that were in my section were on the verge of tears when Del Rio won. It was a big, big deal.
He won more Heavyweight titles, but, lol. C’mon broski, more successful than Eddie? Child PLEASE!
Bumblebee Man is a stereotype of a Mexican TV performer. By and large, what he does on The Simpsons is to parody that particular style of comedy. While there is obviously a racial component to the character, it isn’t inherently racist.
However, once you take that particular parody and apply it to someone who isn’t trying to be that type of character, particularly to the point that you upset them with it, you’ve very likely crossed the line from “racial comedy” to “racist”.
RR’s WWE character had a racial component to it, but I wouldn’t call it racist (at least that I remember). But referring to a real life person with the name of a racial parody is easily crossing the line.
(And, yeah, there’s some truth to the comparison…doesn’t mean it’s not offensive.)
Of course Triple H’s jokes are 20 year old references.
He is being groomed to be the next Vince, that’s part of the package. It’s why Rollins is dressed like Trinity from The Matrix.
Yep, @SnoopRob nailed it.
Bumblebee Man actually is kind of racist, yes.
Is anyone else having a hard time trying to figure out when it is okay to be racist and sexist? Brandon white knights for 5 paragraphs in every Best/Worst, and then posts shit like this.
If you actually use the phrase “white knights” unironically and ask questions like this, I’d say it’s a safe bet you don’t actually care, or only try to put up the illusion of caring.
yeah man the problem you’re having probably has nothing to do with me
I would ask you the same question without the MRA buzzword, Brandon. This is shitty.
“White Knight” as a verb AND an accusation that sounds like “hypocrite” all in one post.
That’s some black belt-level comment section karate.
As God is my witness, I will someday find a way to use “black belt-level comment section karate” in a meaningful sentence.
That’s just a great phrase.
@jont – That was my thought at first too, but the more I think about it, I see it the way SnoopRob explained it above.
1. The original Bumblebee Man character was a parody of the type of stuff you’d see sometimes on the more outlandish Spanish language TV. I think we agree there.
2. Ricardo’s character (such as it was) had a vaguely racial tint to it, but it wasn’t really pronounced or anything by any stretch. I think there’s also an agreement here. At least I haven’t seen you say anything to the contrary.
3. When you take the fictitious parody of Bumblebee Man, and apply it in real life to a guy whose job as an actor is, “be Mexican,” then yes, that’s pretty shitty, and I feel like Brandon said so in the headline, as well as the story.
4. But when you break down the components of each character – chubby, out-of-place, oddly dressing (do you remember the RVD phase?) comic relief speaking Spanish and constantly having horrible things happen to them that they really don’t deserve – there are some similarities there that we can chuckle at.
I don’t think 3 and 4 are mutually exclusive necessarily, but you seem to, and if that’s the case, I respect your opinion.
when you do #4, how is that really just not repeating #3?
the general tone of this post is “triple h made a racist joke that was racist. now, here is the same joke a couple more times.”
(that the reference is, typically enough for WWE, not exactly daisy fresh is a related but different point)
and generally speaking, if you’re trying to generally be a good person and a good writer (which i believe brandon is), piling on a victim of racism is, to use what i think is the parlance of kids today, a bad look
I don’t presume to speak for Brandon or anybody, and said as much in my first sentence.
But I think it’s as simple as: “I see why he made the link, and I like Bumblebee Man, but God, it’s really shitty that he’d actually say that in real life often enough to become a well-known nickname. Plus, as long as I’m thinking about it, wasn’t Bumblebee Man hilarious?”
I do genuinely believe that part of it falls back on our memory (and enjoyment) of Bumblebee Man. We enjoy that parody character, so we laugh at it in real life, even though we know it’s a shitty thing to apply to a real human being.
I feel like you can be bothered by the racial aspects, but still laugh at it at least a little bit. Sort of like how you laugh at racist scumbags you find in comments sections and discussion forums.
Again, if you don’t, that’s your prerogative.
it is my prerogative, thank you! and, likewise, you have my permission to find funny whatever you want to find funny.
i think you are being more generous to this post than it deserves. i have no idea how the jokes here are different than the joke that triple h made (allegedly) (lol).
except that the author explictly *gets* that it’s offensive, states as much, and keeps the joke going anyway. that’s arguably worse.
I’d say that “keeps it going” and “explains it” aren’t necessarily the same thing, but I feel like that would get too far into splitting hairs than two people who very largely agree on the sentiment ought to go.
So I’ll say I see how you feel, don’t entirely disagree, and move on.
That reminds me of when it turned out that Roberto was wearing a Justin Beiber t-shirt! Ha ha! Oh, WWE. You really DO have the pulse of pop culture, DON’T YOU??!
I really want to ask Trips what his top five favorite Simpsons episodes are.
Also, yea it’s messed up he called a human being Bumblebee man, but at the same time really funny.
Frank Grimes, because of the burial.
Definitely gonna co-sign with “this is a bad look.” You keep these thoughts to yourself.
Instead of breaking Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez they should have made a tag team since the tag team division needs as much tag teams as they can get.
Agreed. I still think making ADR lose everything and becoming the Mexican Dream with Ricardo as Saphire, would have been able to save both. Especially if they went into the tag division.
Offensive (to him)?: Yes. Racist?: Not quite. Did it really happen or is he just a bitter ex employee?: Quite possibly. Funny as fuck either way?: You bet.
I feel sad for all the people on here that are upset about this. Maybe if you took the stick out of your ass for 5 minutes and enjoyed life you wouldn’t get worked into a towering hissy fit about, objectively, something completely unimportant
LOL. Did Ricardo just compare himself to Steen? Oh dear. Apparently Ricardo never watched Steen fight.
The last time I remember seeing Ricardo was on NXT and I thought he looked like he gained weight (thought it could be the attire he was wearing) and was slow as molasses. If he was told to lose weight, he sure wasn’t doing a good job.
There’s a husky/stocky limit in the WWE. Steen and Wyatt are enough. Outside of being a good sidekick Ricardo brought nothing else to the table.
To paraphrase a certain GE executive: “He needs to lose 30 pounds or gain 60. Anything in between has no place in television.”
“According to sources, one of the reasons Rodriguez was let go was because of his weight. The company had set weight goals for him to meet, and he’d had trouble meeting and maintaining them”. If this is true, that is so lame and pathetic that its laughable! Has Mark Henry, Big Show been warned to lose weight? Was Andre The Giant ever told he had to lose weight or lose his job? And I could name a hundred others. Sense when did the WWE become concerned with weight and talent being overweight?? REALLY WWE? REALLY!!??