Trish Stratus Explained What Makes Women’s Wrestling Work, And Who’s Responsible For Making It Happen

#Triple H #WWE NXT #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
01.11.16 7 Comments
Triple H Trish Stratus

YouTube

While 2015 could be considered a massive step forward in the presentation and acceptance of women’s wrestling in WWE — our top 10 matches of the year features three NXT women’s matches, for example — it was also the year of the “Divas Revolution,” which sometimes felt more like a marketable hashtag than a mission statement. The talented, popular female performers from NXT were brought up to the main roster without defined characters or stories beyond “you’re all on teams and you have a bunch of matches,” and what should’ve been a reason for unbridled positivity turned into a divisive argument.

In an interview with Alex Obert at Journey of a Frontman, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus spoke about what makes women’s wrestling work for a WWE audience, and praised Triple H for helping put all the pieces together.

“… The thing about Triple H is he’s very smart and is a visionary really. As the person in charge of talent, his job is to recognize their abilities, spot their potential, then provide them with the opportunity that could elevate them that way they can make the most of them in the company. The cool thing is that he looked at the Divas division and he didn’t just see them as women, he saw these amazing athletes and characters that could do well on the show and connect with the fans. That’s what he did, he gave them the opportunity. Once the fans connect with them, they’re golden.”

You’d think that “good wrestling + interesting characters” wouldn’t be such a missing link in wrestling writing, but far too often we go in one direction or the other. The initial Divas Revolution looked to improve the quality of the women’s matches on Raw and Smackdown, but neglected to establish who was wrestling, and why. When you realize that’s happening and push too hard in the other direction, you get stuff like, “your little brother died from a heroin overdose.”

On NXT, though?

“I think it’s amazing. It’s about time. The girls are ready and the fans are ready. I’m really excited to see what’s gonna happen. I think they’re doing a fantastic job. I want to see who is going to break out from the girls now since they came in as a cluster. It’s an exciting time to see these strong characters, these strong athletes, and to be able to sit back and watch who is going to break out and be that star. They’re all stars. They are all great in the ring – and what I love is they all have pretty defined characters from what we’ve seen so far. I’m proud of them. It’s a good time for women in our business right now.”

It’s true, and she’s absolutely correct. Let’s try to go as long as possible without making anybody get on all fours and bark like a dog.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Triple H#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSNXTTRIPLE HTRISH STRATUSwomen's wrestlingWWEWWE NXT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP