Trish Stratus Says SummerSlam WIll Be Her Final Match

08.09.19 2 hours ago

WWE

Retirement is usually a pretty nebulous concept in Wrestling, especially when there’s not a serious injury involved. Trish Stratus, for example, initially retired in 2006, vacating the Women’s Championship immediately after winning it from Lita. She’s returned both to WWE and to the ring several times since, however. In 2008 she teamed with John Cena in a mixed tag match against Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix. In 2009, she was in a six-person tag match. She came back again and did some stuff in 2011, including a WrestleMania tag match that also involved Snooki from Jersey Shore. After that she did stay out of the ring for a solid few years, until she returned last year to team up with Lita against Mickie James and Alicia Fox at WWE Evolution. There was some talk of Lita and Trish both sticking around, but that didn’t happen. She’s back now, however, and facing Charlotte Flair this Sunday at SummerSlam.

