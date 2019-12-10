Two WWE Superstars Have Been Suspended For Wellness Policy Violations

Two WWE wrestlers were found to have violated the company’s wellness policy this week and have been suspended for thirty days. Per Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin , who hosts the ‘Satin Sheet’ segment on FS1’s WWE Backstage, these two suspended Superstars are Robert Roode and Primo Colón. So far, it’s unknown how they violated the policy.

Roode and Colón are the first wrestlers to be suspended for wellness policy violations, that we know of, since 2016, when Eva Marie, Paige, and Roman Reigns were all suspended (in the space of a few months, not together.)

Colón’s suspension could easily go unmentioned and largely unnoticed. He, like Roode, is a Smackdown Superstar, but he has yet to appear on the Fox version of the show outside of dark matches. He and Epico haven’t wrestled a broadcast WWE match since Survivor Series 2018 kickoff show and have been mostly been wrestling at WWE live events and in Puerto Rican promotion WWC.

Roode’s absence might be addressed on WWE programming since he’s part of an ongoing Smackdown storyline with Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Roman Reigns. If you see a new goon by Corbin’s side this Friday, that’s probably because of the former NXT Champion’s suspension.