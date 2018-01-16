Daniel Cormier vs. the Young Bucks is the MMA vs. pro wrestling feud no one knew they wanted or needed, and it seems like that’s still the case. Their back-and-forth began in earnest when Cormier called out a particular spot-heavy sequence that involved a large number of dropkicks thrown. The Bucks responded, Cormier declared his love of old-school, stiff wrestling, and now it has devolved into a comparison of paychecks.
Here’s the clip that started this whole mess:
Cormier talking continued trash about the Young Bucks on The MMA Hour, which didn’t sit well with some fans. It’s almost as if he can’t live with a style of wrestling that he does not care for. This led to someone tweeting about Cormier’s hatred of many dropkicks, which saw Nick Jackson slide into the comment section:
