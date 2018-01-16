The Young Bucks Are Still Feuding With Daniel Cormier And The MMA World

Entertainment Editor
01.16.18 10 Comments

Getty Image

Daniel Cormier vs. the Young Bucks is the MMA vs. pro wrestling feud no one knew they wanted or needed, and it seems like that’s still the case. Their back-and-forth began in earnest when Cormier called out a particular spot-heavy sequence that involved a large number of dropkicks thrown. The Bucks responded, Cormier declared his love of old-school, stiff wrestling, and now it has devolved into a comparison of paychecks.

Here’s the clip that started this whole mess:

Cormier talking continued trash about the Young Bucks on The MMA Hour, which didn’t sit well with some fans. It’s almost as if he can’t live with a style of wrestling that he does not care for. This led to someone tweeting about Cormier’s hatred of many dropkicks, which saw Nick Jackson slide into the comment section:

