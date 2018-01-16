Getty Image

Daniel Cormier vs. the Young Bucks is the MMA vs. pro wrestling feud no one knew they wanted or needed, and it seems like that’s still the case. Their back-and-forth began in earnest when Cormier called out a particular spot-heavy sequence that involved a large number of dropkicks thrown. The Bucks responded, Cormier declared his love of old-school, stiff wrestling, and now it has devolved into a comparison of paychecks.

Here’s the clip that started this whole mess:

Grown men watch this. pic.twitter.com/7Gej9GSr5L — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) December 17, 2017

Cormier talking continued trash about the Young Bucks on The MMA Hour, which didn’t sit well with some fans. It’s almost as if he can’t live with a style of wrestling that he does not care for. This led to someone tweeting about Cormier’s hatred of many dropkicks, which saw Nick Jackson slide into the comment section:

He still can’t get over that one drop kick spot? Smh. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) January 15, 2018

I really don’t give a fuck how many dropkicks you do. I was asked about it. Stop playing with me. https://t.co/jojuIrCwrm — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 15, 2018