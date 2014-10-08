Undercard Guys Rejoice: The 40-Man Royal Rumble Is Returning In 2015

WWE made two big Royal Rumble announcements during Tuesday night’s Smackdown tapings:
– The 2015 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will happen at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, on January 25th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, although some were made available to people at the tapings.
– The 40-man Royal Rumble match will return.
There have been 27 Royal Rumbles since its creation in 1998, and 26 of them have featured 30 of fewer WWE Superstars. Only one other Rumble match has featured 40: the 2011 edition, won by entrant #38, Alberto Del Rio. The conspiracy theorist in me wonders if Del Rio’s recent firing and post-firing complications made WWE remember his “winner of the biggest Royal Rumble in history” bragging point and want to change that. Sorta like when Brock Lesnar became the youngest WWE Champion of all time, quit the company on bad terms, and a few months later Randy Orton was the youngest WWE Champion of all time.
Regardless, this is great news for the Slater Gators of the WWE world, as they’re almost guaranteed a spot in the 2015 Rumble. Will we see a bunch of special guests? Legends? NXT talent? Daniel Bryan? CM Punk? A wrestling bear? ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN.
JBL is going to lose his shit when he has to even contemplate the possibility of The Bunny going to Wrestlemania
He’s got one last clothesline left, and I’m betting he’s saving it to eliminate the Bunny.
CP Munk?!
omg. now is the time.
For some reason, CP Munk makes me think of equipmonk:
“He creepied up in bobbum van, filled with equipmonk for great grief for making out your underneath.”
@TheFakeMSol I love me some Bobbum Man…
Vince: “Wait, we don’t have to pay PPV bonuses anymore? Well fuck, just put all the chattle in the Rumble then!”
Brandon, what the fuck are you smoking? Like who let you into the office when you’re clearly high off your mind and pissed out of your keyjayjay. It was formed in 1988 and 25 of them had 30 competitors, the first only had 20. You had one job Wrestling Announcer Guru Guy, Wrestling and you fucked it up. You are the JBL of With Spandex brah. (Danielle Matheson being a Canadian Woman is of course the only Female Canadian commentator on the roster, you guessed it, Scott Stanford.)
You guys can settle this feud in three weeks at HELL… IN… A… CELL (comment section)
“30 or fewer”
It’s just a typo in the year (98 instead of 88)
“30 of fewer”
HOLD ON A MINNIT PLAYA…
So I get to hear Los Matadores music twice, can’t wait!
Maybe three times if Torito enters again!
+1
What a great occasion for Cesaro to become the undisputed king of battle royals. (Yeah, wishful thinking, I know. Probably gonna be Reigns…)
When I saw this last night, the first thing I thought was “This is so Reigns can absolutely shatter his record, isn’t it?” The next thing I thought is “They’re going to have to use NXT guys, “legends,” and maybe a couple refs to fill this thing.”
Now I kind of want Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury in there.
Maybe NXT ref Drake Wuertz or whatever his not-Younger surname is???
Maybe some Rosebuds too.
Nxt guys were my first thoughts.
@Lobster Mobster – Drake should really be on the outside for his first Rumble. There’s really only one (WWE-affiliated) referee I want to see in the Rumble.
Rick. By God. Knox.
[oi51.tinypic.com]
Do you know what this means? This means there’s going to be a part in the rumble where Los Matadores & The Bunny are beating up Heath Slater when 2 entrants later, 3MB reform and clear house. Before Jinder and Drew eliminate Heath due to cheating on them with Titus. And then the final 4 is going to be Sandow, Stardust, Amore & Special Guest 40th Entrant Barry Horowitz then Barry wins the RR, goes to WM and wins the Championship and you can Tony Banks on it. (This post right here, right now, is the Genesis of that catchphrase.)
Or, Flo Rida will come and eliminate Slater
The code is RUMBLEPA if you wanted to buy tickets.
have to use this on Friday when they go on sale at ticketmaster?
I wish I had hope this would be a good thing, but for now all I’m thinking is now it’ll just be Hornswoggle (the Gator), the Bunny, Jerry Lawler, Michael Cole, JBL for 5 seconds, Florida Georgia Line, Flo Rida, the Wyatt Family Creepy Kid Singer, and I don’t know, probably Kathie Lee and Hoda. NXT guys will be nowhere to be found.
If an announcer goes in I’m turning it off.
So Daniel Bryan’s gonna win it, no?
Roman Reigns.. enters 1st eliminates 39 guys with his 2 moves
No is correct.
Very unfortunately, I think you’re both right.
Barry Horowitz is going to win it. I’m betting all of America’s GPA on it (Or GDA or whatever the economic fuck the economic letters for economy is.) so if he doesn’t win America goes Tony Banks-rupt. And everyone loses their jobs because they didn’t check their Tony Bankstatement.
Dam-ien Miz-dow *clap clap clapclapclap*
Miz and Mizdow enter back-to-back. When Miz gets eliminated, Mizdow eliminates himself immediately afterwards in similar fashion.
I need this to happen.
Adam Rose gets knocked off the ring apron only for the Rosebuds to catch him and put him back into the ring.
17 times! Eat that, Kofi!
This means all my non-wrestling fan friends I invite over to watch will get to pull 4 numbers in from the pool! THEY’LL BE SO EXCITED. ::whispers… not really::
Rumble in Philly = a Kurt Angle surprise return, right? Right?! Oh well, I can dream.
Number 41: Zack Ryder
Mojo Rawley.
Kudos for using an image featuring Bombastic Bob of the New Midnight Express. NME 4 Life!
The last 40-man Royal Rumble was basically the regular Rumble match + The New Nexus + The Corre.
I have a feeling we’re gonna see 10 NXT guys in this one.
I cant wait for Sandow to get 2 spots in the rumble. I’m hoping he gets tossed out early as Mizdow and comes back in the number 40 slot as Sandow to win the thing.
It would be even better if JBL sold it as if they were completely different people.
And now Alberto Del Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiio won’t be the only one to win a 40 entrant Royal Rumble.
Entrant predictions and fantasy booking:
Main roster:
Adam Rose, Bad News Barrett (Surprise/Return Entrant), Big E, Big Show, Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt, The Bunny, Cesaro, Chris Jericho (Surprise/Return Entrant), Curtis Axel, Damien Mizdow, Daniel Bryan (Surprise/Return Entrant), Dolph Ziggler, El Torito, Erick Rowan, Fandango, Great Khali, Heath Slater, Hornswoggle/Mini-Gator, Jack Swagger, Kane, Kofi Kingston, Luke Harper, The Miz, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns (Surprise/Return Entrant), Rusev, Ryback (probably active again by then), Sheamus, Titus O’Neil, Xavier Woods, Zack Ryder
NXT:
Adrian Neville, Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze, Tyson Kidd
Legends:
Kurt Angle, Tommy Dreamer (because Philly), and some old people who will get good pops but do nothing of value in the match.
Final four: Bryan, Reigns, Cesaro and Rusev. The first three team up on Rusev and take him out, setting up his frustration to interfere in John Cena’s title match later that night with Brock Lesnar. Cesaro throws Bryan into the air for Swiss Death and Reigns spears Cesaro before Bryan hits the mat. Reigns tries to get a knocked out Cesaro over the top rope, but Bryan recovers and goes for both. Seth Rollins hits the ring and nails Bryan in the back of the head with the MITB briefcase. Reigns turns around and Cesaro uppercuts his head off and gets back in. Cesaro neutralizes an already stunned Bryan (for extra heat) and tosses him over. Reigns eventually eliminates Cesaro in some sort of spectacular fashion, like reversing Cesaro’s second rope superplex from the apron and dumping Cesaro over and to the floor… you know, to really get over before Mania.
– Dean Ambrose does the Dean Ambrose thing and gets himself removed from the Royal Rumble in a RAW Storyline because he drove a taco truck into the arena and fed everyone or something. Ambrose probably has no decent storyline for Mania, so they let him win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He attempts to sell the trophy to nearby fans minutes after winning it.
– Seth Rollins isn’t in the Rumble because he’ll most likely have the briefcase until Reigns is champion.
– Elimination Chamber is probably for a secondary title, maybe even the unified US and IC belts.
– Bryan goes onto face Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania, because fuck yeah.
– Reigns goes over Lesnar at Mania, because WWE wants to recreate the feel good moment that was Yestlemania with a guy they actually believe in.
– Cesaro attempts to interfere in Lesnar and Reigns match, setting him up to either become a Paul Heyman Guy again on RAW, or set up the “rumored” Cesaro/Lesnar match for next year’s Summerslam.
I know, I’m Cesaro-marking all over this, but with rumored face turns for Orton and Wyatt, and returns from Reigns and Bryan, WWE will need to build up some credible heels for Wrestlemania season. This means Cesaro should be back on track as a credible opponent. He’s already avoiding clean pins all over TV the last few weeks. Plus, we’ve established that he is the King of Battle Royals, so he should have a strong performance in the match no matter what.
Rest of Mania:
– Cena defeats Rusev in a Loser Gets Deported match. The next night on RAW, Lana uncovers that John Cena photoshopped the deportation documents and we move on with our lives.
– The Rock defeats Triple H. After the match, Austin’s music hits. I loathe The Rock, but if Austin’s going to make his rumored comeback at WM32, it should be to face his longest rival and retire his ass.
– Cody Rhodes defeats Goldust in a Loser Moves To Orlando To Become An NXT Trainer match.
– Sami Zayn defeats Adrian Neville for the NXT Champion because NXT should absolutely become a bigger part of Wrestlemania in the future.
– Slater Gator and Florida Georgia Line defeat The Usos and Flo Rida… okay, I’m pushing it now.
I’m expecting at least two ex-ECW guys, but not Dreamer. Sandman, Sabu, maybe Stevie, and a one-in-a-million chance that Scotty Flamingo himself shows up. I just have that feeling that anyone who worked with TNA during their NY tapings is verboten. The NXTers I’d most expect are Breeze, Enzo, and Zayn, just because your actual ringwork in the Rumble is so limited that they might as well go with guys who can pop a crowd with their entrances.
I would anti-mark for an Angle appearance, because he looks like death and I don’t really want a second Warrior moment in one year, is from Pittsburgh… and is #2 only behind Michaels on my list of “obviously gifted workers whom I actually kind of despise”. He’s the Fight Club of wrestlers to me. I am completely sincere when I say that I loved hearing that Angle is enough of an ass to think that he could out-Trips Trips by going over his head and calling Vince after HHH had given him a no on the requests of his contract, and made HHH’s new shit list.
AND IF YOU’RE GOING TO FANTASY BOOK WRESTLEMANIA… Bryan-Lesnar for the title, Cena-Reigns for the rights to be the ace, and Ambrose-HHH for the hate. Rollins loses the MITB briefcase to Ambrose at either HIAC or TLC (I’d prefer the former for build purposes) and slowly loses his favorite son status with the Authority, which comes to a head after an “all or nothing” match between he and Ambrose for #40 at the Rumble where the winner is denied entry. Meanwhile, Reigns comes back and, and this is important because in building a new Cena they forgot how they actually built the first Cena, GETS A TITLE MATCH… at the Rumble. Rollins’s job for the night, since he’s not actually in a match, is to be in Brock’s corner. Reigns uses the hell out of his Five Moves of Total, but is still feeling the effects of the hernia and isn’t at 100% and Brock gets him. And then proceeds to go Full Bork and annihilate him just a little bit more. Ambrose has spent the last few months beating some introspection into Rollins… AND FACE TURN. He comes to Reigns’s rescue and OHMYGOD WE HAVE REACHED CRITICAL LEVELS OF BORK. As he is wont to do, Rollins allows himself to be murdered, but instead of just taking a really insane bump on a clothesline for the show of it, he is paying penance and exchanging himself for his brother. AND THEN THAT SHITTY DIRTBIKE GETS KICKSTARTED AND WE HAVE OURSELVES A CASH-IN, a new WWEWHC, and a reunited Shield. Since that 40th spot has now been made purposeless, Ambrose donates it to a good cause, and DB triumphs. EC is really one of the worst shows possible to have between RR and Mania, but what are you gonna do? Because good things can’t last, and for the moment an Ambrose title win makes much more sense as the equivalent of Foley’s first win, in the return match at EC, Ambrose eats the sledgehammer to set up the match against HHH. The Chamber match is for post-Mania #1 contendership and uh…. someone who would make a good opponent at Extreme Rules for Bryan gets it. Again, that is a terrible PPV schedule.
Cena-Reigns would work as Hogan-Warrior so they don’t need to actually change either character to make that work, even if they desperately, desperately should.