We were all pretty tickled on Wednesday when it was announced that not only would the Undertaker be having his second match this month at the Greatest Royal Rumble, but that said match would be a casket match against none other than Rusev.
Rusev himself seemed pretty pleased about it, too, as he and Lana boasted on TMZ that he’d be burying the dead man.
Lana’s tweet was 43 minutes before WWE announced the change. I really doubt they called Jericho and got all the publicity changed that quickly.
What *is* interesting is Michelle McCool’s response to that TMZ interview: [twitter.com]
And of course remember what happened last time Lana got involved with TMZ?
“I choose to look at the silver lining here and believe this match was changed because WWE is hoping to fully pull the trigger on a big Rusev babyface turn and push, and having him lose a short casket match to the Undertaker, while fun, probably isn’t in anyone’s best interest at the moment.”
Hope you’re prepared for Rusev being released as well
I think they’re equally as likely. But I think Rusev would be fine either way. Either he gets a big push or he’s released and gets to go elsewhere and be a huge deal.
I don’t think he will be, his merch is still selling.
I agree with Cortez, every time he releases new merch it sells out very quickly. Almost every shot of the crowd has at least one person in a Rusev Day shirt. He deserves a push, but he’s not going to be let go while he is raking it in for WWE. I hope. He might ask for a release though : (
If they’ll keep useless ass Dolph Ziggler around I can’t imagine they just drop a guy who actually has some heat, at least while his merch is selling.
The interesting thing about Rusev is we hear about his merch sales and know the chant is everywhere, but in the one TV-related metric freely available to us of social media video views he doesn’t do very well at all.
Feel like this couldn’t have helped:
[twitter.com]
I don’t know, if it was a problem, Rusev would have deleted it. That’s usually what happens when a wrestler posts a tweet Management doesn’t like.
Pulling a match, because Rusev used he word “bury” in relation to a casket match would be some questionably soft shit even for WWE.
Of course, this is a company who once fired a woman for sealing a $5 cell phone case by accident once, and stomped their feet when they hired her back.
Rusev is a bigger deal than the undertaker
So the Lana tweet confuses this all for me. So this was just a work?
They might have had Rusev as a placeholder in case Jericho’s schedule didn’t work, and Lana’s tweet is their way to switch RuRu out for Jericho after they confirmed he could make it.
As signor points out the tweet was sent 43 minutes before the announcement, which is way to quick to just reverse course.
Of course his wife speaking up would have gave Rusev some legit heel heat in Saudi Arabia.
@Endy_Mion They’d already announced Jericho for the Rumble itself.
Probably for the best. This match is going to be short for sure and Y2J can take a loss any day and still be loved.
On Rusev Day no less!
Maybe they’re just having trouble quickly finding a casket large enough for either Ru or the Eldertaker, panicked, and decided to go with this smaller Jericho kid.
There goes that good rub people said Rusev was going to get for being in a squash match with a man who shows up once a year and who probably should have retired when they broke his streak.