The Undertaker Finally Returned To Answer John Cena’s Challenge At WrestleMania 34

#Wrestlemania 34 #Wrestlemania #The Undertaker #John Cena
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.08.18

WWE Network

One of the big stories heading into this year’s WrestleMania has been Free Agent John Cena’s quest for a “road” to the show and a series of challenges to the probably retired Undertaker. The two have a long and winding history together, and fans (including us) still assumed the John Cena vs. The Undertaker “dream match” would happen at WrestleMania despite a month of them saying it wouldn’t. Because why would they talk about it so much if they weren’t gonna do anything?

Cena made good on his promise to give up his Road to WrestleMania and attend the show as a fan, showing up in the crowd in street clothes and hanging out. Early in the show, a referee gave Cena news that caused him to hop the rail and run up the ramp to the back. Cena returned later in the night in his ring gear only to find out that his opponent was not the Undertaker, but Elias. Cena quickly dispatched Elias and thought that was the end of his night, but as he was leaving, the lights went out.

In the ring: Undertaker’s hat and jacket from his WrestleMania 33. With no armed guard to protect it this time, the gear was struck by lightning destroyed. In its place, entering from the stage, the Deadman himself, for the match Cena’d been begging for.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Wrestlemania#The Undertaker#John Cena
TAGSJohn CenaTHE UNDERTAKERUNDERTAKERWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 2 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP