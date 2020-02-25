Here’s When The Undertaker Will Reportedly To Return To WWE

We haven’t seen The Undertaker wrestle since last summer when he and Roman Reigns (RIP, the Graveyard Dogs) teamed up against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, and he’s reportedly set to return to the WWE ring soon.



According to POST Wrestling, Undertaker is scheduled to make an appearance at WWE’s next show in its series of events funded by the Saudi Arabian government, this Thursday’s WWE Super Showdown. POST Wrestling writes that he “was spotted in Winnipeg where the company was set to leave on a charter after Monday’s edition of Raw.”

Half of Taker’s matches since he “retired” at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 have taken place on shows paid for by the Saudi royal family as part of Saudi Vision 2030, a government initiative to improve the country’s image internationally, decrease dependence on oil, and encourage foreign investment. Undertaker took on Rusev (who will not be appearing at Super Showdown) in a casket match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, then teamed with Kane against Triple H and Shawn Michaels at WWE Crown Jewel (the show after which much of the roster experienced travel delays), and most recently wrestled Goldberg in an insane match at the 2019 Super Showdown.

Taker’s appearance is likely to set up a WrestleMania match with AJ Styles, which Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported is in the works.