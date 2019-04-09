Watch The Undertaker’s Surprise Return To WWE The Night After WrestleMania 35

04.08.19 1 hour ago

WWE Raw

Only one night after getting interrupted and beaten up by a long dead WWE character, Elias’ performance on the Raw after WrestleMania was interrupted by its deadest: The Undertaker.

After appearing in some of the advertising for WrestleMania, reportedly agreeing to compete at the next Saudi Arabia show, and posting about his recent weight loss on social media, rumors were flying about the dead man’s inevitable return to the biggest event of the year. He didn’t show up, though, and we got our first WrestleMania without Taker in years.

On Raw, Elias announced that the next person who interrupted his musical performance would be a dead man, which proved a little too on-the-nose for the Phenom. You can watch the moment below:

