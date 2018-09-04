The Undertaker Made A Surprise Return To Raw

09.03.18

The WWE is headed to Melbourne, Australia in October for their latest international super duper house show spectacular, with the Super Show-Down on Oct. 6. As of now, the main attraction will be The Undertaker vs. Triple H.

Yes, that is a main event in 2018, but it’s what the people want and WWE is here to give the international crowds a chance to see the legends they love one more time in matches that will undoubtedly not live up to the hype (see: Cena-Triple H, Taker-Rusev in Saudi Arabia). This time around, they’re doing a significant build to Taker-Triple H and using Raw to build excitement. First it was Triple H cutting a promo a couple weeks back about how “the era” was back (because I guess saying Attitude Era is no-no), and it was actually pretty great, until you remembered what it was building towards.

On Monday, Shawn Michaels came out to pump up the match with a promo of his own, giving his take on the rivalry being that he was the special guest referee for the last meeting between the two. HBK naturally is backing his old buddy Triple H and insisted he’s got way more left in the tank than the Undertaker. Of course, that led to the lights shutting out and bells tolling.

