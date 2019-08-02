The Undertaker Reportedly Has A Very Lengthy New Contract With WWE

08.02.19

WWE

There was a brief moment there when it seemed like the Undertaker, often considered the quintessential loyal WWE lifer, might be done with the company. After initial reports that he was going to perform at WrestleMania 35, he not only vanished from discussions of that show, all mention of WWE vanished from his social media accounts, and he advertised that he was open for bookings. He was even scheduled to appear at Starrcast II, the wrestling podcast convention held in conjunction with AEW’s first show, Double Or Nothing. Then, all at once, something changed. He pulled out of Starrcast, and while he still didn’t appear at WrestleMania, he returned on Raw the next night. He continued to appear at WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows, and more recently made another surprise return to WWE TV to set up a tag match with Roman Reigns for Extreme Rules.

TOPICS#The Undertaker#WWE
TAGSTHE UNDERTAKERUNDERTAKERWWE
