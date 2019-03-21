The Undertaker Is Reportedly Returning To Saudi Arabia With WWE

WWE

As we were just reporting yesterday, nobody really knows for sure if there’s a WrestleMania match in the works this year for the Undertaker, and it currently looks somewhat doubtful. However, it looks like there is one WWE show this spring where he definitely plans to appear. According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Undertaker will definitely be a part of WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia, which is taking place on Friday, May 3. The show has not yet been promoted by WWE, and consequently doesn’t have an official name. It’s possible it will be Greatest Royal Rumble 2019, but attempting a second “Greatest” rumble doesn’t sound like a great idea.