New Japan Pro Wrestling recently uploaded a documentary about G1 Climax 29 called Vanishing Point to its YouTube channel and streaming service. Unlike most of NJPW’s documentaries, it has English subtitles! At just over an hour and six minutes long, Vanishing Point is a breezy watch that provides new perspectives on this summer’s G1 Climax tournament and with the added captions, it’s much more accessible to English-speaking viewers than most of the company’s behind-the-scenes content.