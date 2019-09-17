Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To ‘Bury’ Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander has had some ups and downs in WWE. He made such an impression at the Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016 that fans chanted for WWE to sign him until Triple H came out and made clear that this was the plan. Then he joined the 205 Live roster, where he finally got to win the then-vacated WWE Cruiserweight Championship on the Kickoff Show of WrestleMania 34, and held the belt until October 2018’s Super Show-Down (the one in Australia, not the one in Saudi-Arabia), where he lost it to Buddy Murphy. He got officially called up to Raw this year, but after losing his debut match to Cesaro, he didn’t really appear for a couple of months, aside from the occasional 24/7 Championship segment. Then he came back this summer, briefly teaming up with Roman Reigns, and even getting a singles victory against Drew McIntyre. After pinning AJ Styles in a 10-man tag match, he got a last-minute shot at the United States Title at Clash of Champions, but then the match ended up on the preshow, where Alexander not only lost clean to Styles, he got beaten up afterward by the OC. Then on Raw last night, he got pinned by Styles again, and then beaten up after the match, again. Is this building to a babyface comeback, or should we just assume that his push is over?
According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, it sounds more like the latter. If you believe Dave (and that’s certainly up to you), Executive Director Paul Heyman likes Cedric and wants to push him, but Vince McMahon has nixed those plans and wants Alexander buried, hence his recent treatment. And yes, that’s the same Dave Meltzer who said that we’d never see Luke Harper again, and then Luke Harper immediately returned. But it’s also the same Dave who was predicting a Goldberg match at SummerSlam long before anybody knew that was happening. So time will tell, I suppose. In the meantime, feel free to speculate about why Vince McMahon might dislike Cedric Alexander.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To ‘Bury’ Cedric Alexander
Cedric Alexander has had some ups and downs in WWE. He made such an impression at the Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016 that fans chanted for WWE to sign him until Triple H came out and made clear that this was the plan. Then he joined the 205 Live roster, where he finally got to win the then-vacated WWE Cruiserweight Championship on the Kickoff Show of WrestleMania 34, and held the belt until October 2018’s Super Show-Down (the one in Australia, not the one in Saudi-Arabia), where he lost it to Buddy Murphy. He got officially called up to Raw this year, but after losing his debut match to Cesaro, he didn’t really appear for a couple of months, aside from the occasional 24/7 Championship segment. Then he came back this summer, briefly teaming up with Roman Reigns, and even getting a singles victory against Drew McIntyre. After pinning AJ Styles in a 10-man tag match, he got a last-minute shot at the United States Title at Clash of Champions, but then the match ended up on the preshow, where Alexander not only lost clean to Styles, he got beaten up afterward by the OC. Then on Raw last night, he got pinned by Styles again, and then beaten up after the match, again. Is this building to a babyface comeback, or should we just assume that his push is over?