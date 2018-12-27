WWE

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon is very excited about Mandy Rose and wants to turn her into a huge star. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen Mandy Rose and knows anything about Vince and the history of women wrestlers in WWE. It wasn’t that long ago that he wanted to make Lana a big star, but was stymied by the fact that she’s not great in the ring and married Rusev (who has never seemed to be Vince’s idea of a star). Then there was the time Emma was supposed to become a big star as Emmalina, but wasn’t interested in that kind of gimmick and kept her previous one, only to be released soon after. And that’s without getting into the earlier stories of Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, and so on, and so on.

The point is, Vince has seen a conventionally attractive blonde woman, and has decided she should be the next big thing. Nothing against Mandy Rose, who’s getting better and better since arriving on the main roster after Survivor Series 2017, but we’ll see how it goes this time. Vince’s interest in Mandy may be related to the — to put it charitably — old fashioned angle from this week’s Smackdown where Mandy makes Naomi mad by flirting with Jimmy Uso.