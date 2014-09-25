Vince McMahon Hates ‘Total Divas’ And Won’t Let Anyone On It Hold The Divas Championship

As any ‘Total Divas’ episode recap written by Burnsy will explain, we here at With Spandex have conflicting opinions about ‘Total Divas.’ It is what it is, and only becomes an obstacle when it overpowers what is otherwise a blossoming women’s division on WWE TV. They’ve sorta quarantined the classic Divas on the show and opened up the formal Divas division for performers like Paige and AJ Lee. The lines keep getting blurred, though, as the great-on-NXT Summer Rae joined the cast in season 2, and recently Nikki Bella’s shown flashes of greatness competing for the Divas Championship. So what’s the deal? Why haven’t they just crammed everything together?
We may finally have our answer, per the Observer.
“Right now, Vince McMahon has had and still has a rule that nobody from Total Divas can get the Divas title. People have said that privately and Brie Bella let it slip during an interview, and it’s been confirmed to us that as of right now, that’s the rule.
It’s one of those rules that can change tomorrow, and in fact, the person who told us the rule wondered if Vince would at the last minute change his mind and put the belt on Nikki since there is so much focus on Nikki vs. Brie. But instead of the belt, from TV, it looks like they are going with a feud over who has the rights to the Bella last name.”
That explains all the Paige/AJ title switches and Naomi and Natalya never getting the job done, I guess. “Vince McMahon Hates Total Divas” is purposely contentious, but I’d love to get more information. Is he worried about the timelines matching up? Total Divas is always several months behind live WWE TV, but if something happens on Sunday, they’ll play it up like it’s a fresh issue on the next night’s show. Natalya and Summer Rae got into a fight on Monday because of Sunday’s episode, for example. Is there something more? Is Vince McMahon secretly a women’s wrestling purist? Is that why the Jumping Bomb Angels showed up in the 80s, or why Bull Nakano and Aja Kong showed up in the 90s? Did women’s wrestling become “Divas” wrestling when Vince became an on-screen character and delegated control? I can write fan-fiction about this, right?
Regardless, rest easy the next time you think AJ’s going to lose the title to Cameron because she’s got a TV gig, and enjoy the Bella Twins re-doing old Harlem Heat gags.
Ok, that explains the title picture, but can they at least have, ya know, interesting matches/feuds??
Does Vince also hate Raw? What about Smackdown?
Vince McMahon: “SmackDown! Is still on the air?!?”
Can’t wait for the Eva Marie ,Rosa Mendes feud to kick off on Total Diva’s.
But seriously get Nattie and Paige going in matches five to ten minutes long and I’ll be happy.
Wait what’s more possible option 1 or option 2 ,
What’s funny is that it could actually help the series and the Divas division to have the title on the show, with the Diva wearing the belt genuinely telling us what goes into that life – the training, behind-the-scenes work, actual jealousy. But instead let’s keep showing Rosa trying to make out with Nattie, because that gross shit means ratings.
I don’t know why you think an older woman and a blonde gentleman making out is gross.
Well looking at that banner pic, only 2 of them maaaaaybe 3 can actually wrestle (Natty, Naomi and Nikki) and I wouldn’t want any of them except Natty to actually hold the title on live TV long enough for it to make it onto the Total Divas show. But seriously, pretty much 95% of the Divas roster has nothing resembling storylines, motivation or anything making them interesting besides “hey look at these hot chicks”. That’s the real problem here.
You said it Bourns.
Finally Vince’s confused, out of touch, random irrational hatred pays off!
This is the best thing I’ve read today.
That’s exactly what I came here to say. Except I was going to say “all week.” Because my week has been boring, I guess.
@Pencil-Necked Geek Upon further reflection I’d like to also say it’s the best thing I’ve read all week. ALL WEEK HIGH FIVE.
Gosh Zilla and Pencil-Necked Geek…you two are having The Best Week Ever!
“I can write fan-fiction about this, right?”
please do.
… still waiting patiently, Brandon.
When I first read this I thought, “at least there’s something redeemable about Vince.” But if this is true it actually kind of sucks. If you put the belt on Nikki and have Steph serve as her mouthpiece, you could do some things with the divas division…
this. Im going to truck you in the face!!! Hoss Nikki has been the best Nikki ever
@BlackToothGrin
Nikki Sixx could kick her ass. He’s practically immortal.
1995-2002 Nikki Cox was untouchable!
Old-school Nikki Cox was A-MA-ZING.
Nikki Roxx, Voddoo Queen, would wreck her as soon as Jr’s naptime starts.
@Pencil -Necked Geek
At least we still have Mickie James. She looks like Nikki Cox if Nikki Cox never got horrible facial surgery (so, perfect).
Damn, maybe the reason I don’t like Nikki Bella is cause her name doesn’t end in an x. Let’s call her Nikki Bellox!
That’d be pretty awesome *in theory*
omg Nikki Cox doing the neutron dance from her self titled tv show….. YES
“We comin’ for you Nikki!”
[i.imgur.com]
[i.imgur.com]
I want to be happy about this, but there are 8(?) divas on that show. Admittedly the majority of those are awful, but that takes Naomi, Natalya, Summer and hell, I’ll include Nikki because she had a good week. That’s robbing us of possible directions for feuds if it’s true. And let’s face it, Rosa and Eva Marie were never winning shit anyway.
Other thing: If it’s something to do with the timelines, then why was he alright with Bryan and Cena having titles while the show was running, they’re secondary to the divas, but still…….. Wait is that why Tyson Kidd can’t get the NXT belt? This is BULLSHIT!
Ehh, I’m going to think this through:
Natalya – terrible speaker, occasionally very good wrestler. Once the Divas division truly enters another golden age, she’d be great. Currently, her storytelli g ability isn’t much better than Brie.
Summer – NXT Summer would have been beautiful. But RAW Summer walked into a room and killed her. At this point, aside from iffy mic work, Charlotte is a better Summer than Summer was.
Naomi – she could be great, but years of little focus have her abilities at not much better than she was on NXT 3. Also, she’s got little character to fall back on, and with the division not being “wrestling focused”, where can she take a feud?
Nikki – awful speaker. Her wrestling seems to have improved since the switch to a hossier style, but it might be a while until she’s trustable. Plus, as long as TD exist, she might be stuck doing stories like “jealous that Brie is married and she isn’t”, and dumb butterfly aside, that’s not something any of us want to see every week.
So, I don’t know, it seems like keeping it on AJ and Paige is the right call. The Divas division isn’t far from a huge face lift anyway (I’m pretty sure Charlotte, Bayley, and Sasha will all be up before WrestleMania XXXI) and
Ugh, AND if the little signs of agression this week hold true, AJ and Paige are about to finally start the face kicking feud we imagined between them in the first place, so weay not complain about “lack of story” for much longer.
Holy crap I forgot about Sasha! She’s hot
Yes she is, Chong, yes she is: [www.wwe.com]
can you imagine what’s going to happen when they explain “Sasha’s ratchet” to Jerry?
Every time someone says someone is crap on the mic, I wish I had footage of Edge and Christian’s first time with the mic on Raw, years ago. Or wait, was it the Hardy’s I’m thinking of? I forget, but all of them got better.
@Mechakisc
Nikki and Natalya have had mic time on and off for 7 years. Far from “their first time”.
I don’t think Tyson Kidd not being able to win the NXT title is anything to do with Total Divas since The Usos won the tag titles and Daniel Bryan won the WWE World Heavyweight title. I think the Tyson Kidd situation is more to do with the fact that no main roster wrestler ever wins the NXT title unless you count the NXT tag titles.
Taking Natalya out is no big loss. She may have been surprisingly awesome on NXT, but she’s been horrible any other time she’s been trusted to do something. I gave up on her about two years ago.
well shit.
Like how John Cena didn’t win the 2013 Royal Rumble and CM Punk defeated The Rock to retain his WWE Title.
Well okay. I liked it from the headline but like a lot of you the more I think about it the less I like it.
Good: It brought Paige to the main roster, and didn’t have AJ’s historic title reign ended by the essential TD invitational at Mania.
Bad: Who does that leave? AJ and Paige are great, but you can’t JUST have the belt on them. Who else is left? Emma? Alicia Fox?
Naomi, Nikki, and maybe even Natalya would make serviceable champs, so to just say (nah fuck them, they’re on that dumb show I don’t like) isn’t helping anyone.
I’ll never be able to accept Natalya as anything other than awful. She may have shown flashes of brilliance on NXT, but she must have the worst stage fright of any pro wrestler ever, because she’s embarrassing more often than not on the main stage.
Emma would rule, don’t front on that.
I’d be all in on Alicia Fox just throwing Northern Lights as fools. She’s improved an incredible amount since her early days, seems to have a personality on all their internet shows, and did a good job earlier this year working the weirdo gimmick.
We’ve heard all the shit about WWE thinks “black” is a gimmick, so I’m afraid that once Sasha gets brought up Fox becomes persona non grata. (If/When Sasha gets brought up, I want her to hold the title for a Bruno length of time.)
Don’t get me wrong, I like Emma and Alicia Fox too, but that’s literally it. You’ve got 4 different divas the title can be passed around too and we can all agree Emma isn’t becoming Divas Champ any time soon whether we like it or not.
@TheRazz: I think this is a long game. A case of drawing the division lines early before things get interesting. The Divas division feels like it’s in a transition period between a total farce and something competent, with the modern model Diva stuff mostly kept to itself while the workers do the actual wrestling people care about. Obviously, there are some talented ladies down in NXT waiting for the call-up; once that starts to happen WWE will have less work to do to get fans to take them seriously because they already started subtly retraining the “Universe” on how to react to good womens wrestling by drawing clear lines between the useless drama some like and the actual, competent womens wrestling the rest of us want.
I know, some might say I have too much faith in WWE, but I think they MIGHT know what they’re doing with this.
Total Diva’s would be a hell of a lot better w/ out that skanky ass bitch Summer Rae, or that skanky ass Rosa Mendez on it
go away.
SKANKY ASSES! Man, Facebook commenters are the WORST
I agree… with Vince?
If a Total Diva was to win the Divas title, then I’ll be cool with Summer, Natalya, Naomi or even Nikki winning it.
I remember the Jumping Bomb Angels. A couple years ago I watched some of those big anthology collections of PPV’s. The JBA were on a PPV or two, competing for the WWE Womens Tag Team Championship, which I didn’t even know EXISTED before that. I was super impressed by them. Shame they’re kind of lost as a footnote in WWE’s history.
Yamazaki is out of this world!
If Nikki is rechristened “Nikki T” or “Big Nikki” and Brie comes out to happy Disney music next week I’m going to lose it.
Damn! Your Jumping Bomb Angels mention reminded me that I saw JBA vs. The Glamour Girls at a WWF show at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. Wow, flashback.
The Glamour Girls! That’s who I remember the Jumping Bomb Angels wrestling. Thanks for that.
I really liked the JBA. I kind of wish they’d had more to work with and became more of a fixture in the WWF. Sadly, there were maybe three womens tag teams. Real shame too. When I saw one of their matches, I wanted to know more immediately, but there wasn’t a lot to choose from.
But Nikki is definitely winning it.
