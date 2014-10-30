Vince McMahon Offers A Free Month Of WWE Network In The Face Of Low Subscription Numbers

WWE revealed their third-quarter financial results today, and while WWE Network numbers aren’t disastrous, they’re still a long way from where they should be. They currently sit at 731,000, up about 30,000 from the last quarter, which may sound like mildly positive news, but it’s actually a disappointment considering WWE launched the Network internationally this past quarter and were almost certainly hoping for more than a 4% increase in subscribers. Then again, if they really wanted international subscribers they probably shouldn’t have made non-US versions of the service so limited and terrible.
Well, WWE’s shortcomings are the fans’ gain – after revealing the Network subscription numbers, Vince McMahon announced that they’ll be offering WWE Network free for he entire month of November. Damn. Even better, the somewhat irksome six-month commitment has been lifted, so you could, technically, enjoy your free month of WWE Network, then scram, never having paid a cent, although you wouldn’t do a mean thing like that, now would you?
Here’s Vince announcing the free month and stealing Daniel Bryan’s heat…
What do you folks think? Desperation or a good move? I really do think the six month thing was a disincentive – if you’re going to be the Netflix of wrestling you’ve gotta play by Netflix’s rules.
It seems like with the removal of the six-month commitment and with the resume play/watchlist features they are adding, they are finally adding the stuff that should have been there on launch. I think “6 month commitment” scared people.”
Resume play and watch list features are probably my 2 biggest complaints about the service.
EVERYTHING’S COMING UP MILHOUSE!
Agreed on the new features. Sometimes I’d be watching on my phone and get a call, which would reset me altogether.
I’ll probably keep my subscription past December now that they’ve gotten rid of the 6 month contract.
Desperation move. I agree that the commitment was not really a good idea, but I don’t think anyone’s stucking around to see how cheated John Cena is out of a win over Brock Lesnar who isn’t already excited about that. They’ll get spikes for the Rumble and Mania and such, then similar drops afterwards. You put out the same boring stale product, you’ll get the same, disappointingly small results.
I’m not even gonna bother with the free month. I’m not much of an old-school viewer and their original series don’t interest me. I bought in so I could be a contributing customer for once, then when the show got as bad as it is now, I decided I didn’t want to be one anymore. I’ll come back for Takeover III, to send my weak inffective message, but that’s it.
It’ll probably be a good thing for the product that they’re basically having to earn their subscribers month-by-month again [side glances at Hell in a Cell].
I’d like to believe that, Nate, but why start now? They make a very comfortable profit already doing the “Same Old Shit!”, why should I believe they’ll change?
Didn’t they announce a $5.9 million net loss this quarter?
@ Johnny Slider
WWE is a publicly traded company so the hard truth is that a stable “very comfortable profit” isn’t good enough. Shareholders are always going to demand more. So WWE will constantly need to be actively trying to improve their revenue. Eventually, maybe, they’ll figure out that they need to improve their in-ring / on-air product. But probably not.
While WWE is a public company, I believe that Vince alone controls a majority of the voting interests.
Yeah, I have an inkling that what we’re going through now, hard back on to the Cena train (to the detriment of all else), is what WWE thinks will improve profits.
I just don’t get why more fans aren’t in on the Network. WWE is probably thinking the same thing: IT’S $10, PEOPLE!! I just think it’s so worth it. Sure the quality of the current product isn’t where I or most of us want it to be, but the price point is miniscule, even if all you do is watch the PPVs. Add in the nostalgia of being able to go back and watch events of the past and it’s a great service.
Nostalgia only works if it is part of your past. I’m too young to be nostalgic for Bruno, some Cena kid is too young to be nostalgic for Hogan. Plus, who’s to say that nostalgic bug isn’t satiated by a YouTube compilation?
What about AE fans? Hard for the network to give that nostalgic fix when the majority of RAW’s from that time are completely missing (no idea why WWE decided to go chronologically when uploading old TV rather than by demand).
And, speaking for myself, as I did above, if all I want is the PPV’s, and I hink the current show sucks, then 10$ is something I’ll probably keep to myself.
It’s a good product for what it is (every PPV ever is fantastic), but it’s not filling anywhere near enough a wide base of people’s wants.
I think part of the problem is they don’t understand that $9.99 isn’t a value in a vacuum. It’s a value in regards to what you GET for that. They barely mention or explain anything else that can be found on the network. I mentioned in another thread today that I’m more than happy to pay my subscription just for NXT and The Monday Night Wars and then the PPVs are kind of a bonus on top of that. But it’s not enticing to tell someone to spend $9.99 if you don’t know what it’s for. It’s basically Homer’s “Happy Dude” scam from The Simpsons if you don’t mention what they’re getting other than “a great value!”
@Johnny Slider you bring up a great point re: old episodes of Raw. They haven’t updated 1995’s Raw in weeks (the last available episode was the 10/26 show I believe, the one after Michaels got his ass kicked in a Syracuse bar) and they’ve only got the 1 from 1996. At this point all of 95 and 96 should be available.
I think WWE is using the “but it’s $9.99, it’s so cheap” and that’s fine, but there’s a lot i can get for $9.99. I’m busy, I still haven’t had a chance to watch the PPV from last week and I really don’t have time to watch a lot of old shows. I watch Legends of Wrestling, NXT, and the PPV. It works for me, but I could also see myself cancelling in not too long as well.
@some guy
Don’t blame you since that’s the only time WWE really tries, but man is that more of their standard self-fulfilling prophesy booking. Imagine how easy it would be to make money and keep subscriptions if they put effort into their show all year round.
Because I can share and email and password with 4 other friends and get the Network for ONLY $1.998
I think the network is great, and since I signed up on Day 1, I’ve watched WAY too much. The hit and miss availability of some old shows sucks, I was trying to watch Nitro and the Raw from the same week (like I used to) and there is a huge gap of like 2 years of Raw. But even though the current product is weak, the other stuff makes it worth the $10.
‘Commitment’ is definitely a scary word and they should have found an acceptable euphemism. As a longtime fan who was buying every PPV for $55 and dreaming of the WWE Network for basically his entire life, there wasn’t much that was going to be a sticking point for me, but I can see how others might have been on the fence. They must be desperate though since they’ve basically slashed the price of PPV to $10. Now you’d have to be the biggest idiot in the world to order it for $55 instead of paying $10 for a month and then immediately bailing.
If you have a stable internet connection. Some people don’t have that luxury (something WWE should heed from now on so as to not insult fans who are oaying them “too much”).
What kills the network in my opinion is not having replays of Raw or Smackdown on the network the same week. Nostalgia goes a long way, but people want new material.
That’s not really the fault of the WWE Network, but rather their deal with NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal has exclusive 30 day rights to the newest episodes of Raw (and Smackdown), something that was probably negotiated in (or remained from their previous contract.)
I don’t understand why they need exclusive rights. They don’t replay the shows, they are one and done. It’s silly to own them for a month.
@xaaronx
Because if the shows are available on demand on the Network within a matter of days, a lot of subscribers would just not bother watching the TV broadcast, and so the viewing figures would go down, and so would the revenue they get from advertisers, which is the entire reason they air the shows in the first place.
@xaaronx
Actually, they DO repeat the shows. There’s a channel called Universal HD and every Saturday they repeat RAW and Smackdown starting at 6pm Central. I’ll watch the repeats if I missed something good. TBH, haven’t done that in awhile.
Tell me if I’m being stupid but does this mean I can sign up now, then cancel at the end of the month and basically just get a month free of the Network?
I haven’t checked yet, but they might have you sign up for a month and just give you two months for $9.99.
Don’t see why not. Technically you could do that even when they were only doing week-long trials — as long as you cancel before the free period runs out, you’re cool.
I believe so, although they might want credit card info and hope you forget to cancel.
I wish this was available to more people outside the States; I think they might be basing their goals on a global audience where the Network just isn’t available.
It’s still way too early to call the Network a failure, but I can’t help but wonder if they didn’t seriously consider the difficulties of doing this worldwide.
Their desperation is my gain. I’ve been waiting for it to go month-by-month instead of by 6 months packages. I thought it was kinda horseshit when they were like “It’s only $9.99!” Well, yeah but you gotta put like $60 down…I didn’t have that kind of scratch lying around for just wrestling (poor college student that I am). I’ll probably actually get it now.
You actually didn’t during the six month commitment, either. They charged you once a month for six months, but if you did cancel early, you would still be charged. I’ve been getting a monthly charge of $9.99 taken out of my account since February.
@DoctorCAW – Wasn’t aware of that. Still wasn’t keen on the 6 month commitment, though.
Will not get until it’s not on cable in Canada. Right now, it’s advertised as a “net pack”, and they (the provider) picks what they consider the best programming. Which would be fine if I could get some solid CanCon like old Maple Leaf Wrestling or Stampede broadcasts.
But right now, f*ck Rogers.
That’s the other thing. You have to be with Rogers to get it. Helllllllllllllllll Nooooooooooo
I like the Network. Dont mind the price or the commitment thing either. My only issue with the Network is the incomplete library. Put ever ECW, WCW, Raw, and Smackdown show on. (Besides the 30 day thing obviously.) The old school stuff is nice. And I absolutely love anything claymation.
BUT SERIOUSLY, WHY IS THE FULL LIBRARY STILL NOT ON THE WWE NETWORK VINCE?!?!?!?!?!
Because everything on the network is closed captioned. Most of the stuff in their library most likely wasn’t. That’s my guess as to the biggest reason.
I like watching Legends’ House and Total Divas!
I’m not digging anyone but D Bry and Stephanie doing the Yes! taunt.
So Survivor Series will be free? Man, if we thought they weren’t trying before…
Or it could mean that Survivor Series is the best thing they’ll do, trying to lure in people who are dipping a toe with the free month. WWE’s been pretty good about putting on barn burners at the 6-month marks to get those commitments — if we’re lucky they’ll pull out the stops for SS and really try to impress people who are on the fence about the network.
Yeeeeeah…admittedly one of my first thoughts when they announced November would be free was “Wow, are their SS plans *that* shitty?”
@Nate
they aren’t willing to pay Brock Lesnar to show up and defend his title, what do you think?
If they went and did a full old school Survivor Series with multiple/all elimination tags, I’d be in. I loved those old ones, even the ones that didn’t make that much sense. Since there’s not going to be a title defense, they could do all elimination tags without too much issue, and get a lot of guys some extra exposure. This year I just can’t really get excited about The Authority vs Cena + a few disposable faces that won’t make him look bad or be a threat to his status.
It sounds like it’s only free if you aren’t already a subscriber, so it’s probably a “we want as many people as possible to check out Survivor Series and other stuff on the Network and hope they stick around.”
Pretty much. Most of the past couple PPV’s have been “good”, in the sense that most of the matches are enjoyable, but they feel like very good RAW’s more than they feel like 50$ PPV’s.
Oh, so if you just do a monthly commitment it’s $12.99? That’s far less catchy of a phrase…
I read somewhere else that they are dropping the monthly cost down to the standard $9.99
It’s 9.99 regardless of your commitment.
@Nate Birch – Ah, I see the confusion. In the story it says starting tomorrow. As of right now it’s $12.99, though.
The UK still don’t have access to WWE Network unless we use Cyberfox in safe mode which I do to watch Main Event, NXT, Superstars etc.
Survivor Series will be free. Is it possible no titles will be on the line? I wouldn’t mind an old school “Nothing but 4-on-4 eliminaton matches” format. Ziggler will in the Cena match, you can have a pair of tag teams square off (Dusts/someone vs. Usos/Matadors), a Divas match, and an undercard match with Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, et al.
Potential Line Up if I was gonna book it:
Dusts/Slator Gator vs Usos/Matadores
Cesaro/Fandango/Dallas/Rusev V Kingston/Woods/Big E/Khali
AJ/Emma/Natalya/Naomi V Nikki/Paige/Alicia/Rae (No idea if Summer’s Face or Not but fuck it, she’s Heel.)
Wyatt/Henry/Miz/Mizdow V Ambrose/Show/Sheamus/R-Truth
Noble/Mercury/Rollins/Kane vs Ziggler/Ryback/Cena/Orton
SPOILERS
The US Title and Divas Title were announced as being defended on Smackdown, against Rusev and Nikki respectively. Brock’s not showing up and Dolph’s on Cena’s team, so the WWE Championship and IC Championship are out. Only maybe is the tag-titles.
I hear there’s going to be a multi team match for the tag titles at Survivor Series
[www.lordsofpain.net].
@Johnny Slider Say whaaat? That sounds like things of mild importance happening on Smackdown, but that can’t be right!
@Nate
Don’t worry, they balance it out with as much backwards shit as they usually do, so you’re safe from too much enjoyment or happiness.
I’m sorry Nate, but fuck WWE for immediately throwing away my LOOONG WAITED Rusev and Nikki title shots this fast on AND on Smackdown! actually, no, it has nothing to do with it being on SD, just that they’re obviously fucking using title matches as the way to build up for actually important ones on PPVs instead of just giving us well-written promos or interesting, fresh matches that make both the champion, challenger and their feud exciting and enjoyable.
fuck that. UGH, SO MAD RIGHT NOW! although I’m not going to care much at the end since Rusev/Sheamus will be BOSS, Nikki/AJ has a lot of potential (AND IS A FRESH MATCH IN THE DIVAS DIVISION THANK THE GOD OF HELL AND HEAVENS!) and Rusev & Nikki title reigns sound very appealing to me. I admit that much.
So, I signed up for 30 days for 12.99 (no committment) the day of HIAC with plans on cancelling right after Survivor Series.
Did I just miss out on a free month?
HHH: “Vince, our subscriptions are down.Maybe it’s time to change up our program. We just had Cena/Orton fight again. Even our newer feuds are just being revived. I think we shoul–”
Vince: “NON-SENSE! Lets just give them a free month! That’ll shut the l’il SOBs up.”
Vince seemed like he was on the verge of tears that whole time. :(
Make a good product and people will buy it. If people aren’t buying the network, it’s because their product isn’t very good right now.
And as somebody who just got seriously interested in wrestling two years ago (and didn’t even know it existed prior to that), I don’t give a tinker’s about a lot of the network content. Most of it is nostalgia based, and my nostalgia doesn’t go much further back than, “Man, remember Rhodes Scholar?”
Dude, I remember Rhodes Scholar. They were awesome!
For only $9.99 a month you can re-live all of those classic Rhodes Scholars matches, such as: Rhodes Scholars vs… er… Didn’t they fight the New Age Outlaws? Rhodes Scholars vs… The Usos maybe?
“and my nostalgia doesn’t go much further back than: Man, remember Rhodes Scholar?”
holy shit, man! so spot on. I think it’s the absolute same for me (aside from most NXT stuff, from its 1st episode until its last one, because I love remembering that more than most stuff of my whole wrestling fandom)
Not commitment is a good thing. I hope they get an increase on subscriptions.
The six-month commitment was one of the major drawbacks of the service, but it wasn’t the only one. The WWE Network has all of the past PPVs, new shows, and classic Raw and Nitro episodes, but it is missing current Monday Night Raws and Smackdowns. By not having the flagship shows on the Network, there is much less incentive for people for people to get The Network. The other problem is the service itself is pretty terrible. The player they use is laggy and will make archive shows practically unwatchable.
I’ve had the network since day 1 and outside of the first month have had no issues- watching NXT, Monday Night Wars, etc are icing on the ppv cake for me.
Vince wants numbers on the network?
1) ditch the commitment. (OK, did that)
2) run your flagship shows on the network.
3) advertise more, especially during sports events
4) improve your product.
Fire the entire creative department, and start over.
Start pushing more wrestlers based on skill and not on their size/heredity.
Improve the women’s product. Wrestling fans want to see wrestling, not frustrated actresses trying to promote their ‘reality’ show.
Boost your match time/minimize your ‘storyline’ time.
Most I agree. As for the match v. storyline…… meh. I think on the big shows the storylines are more important than the matches. They should just do a better job of integrating the storys with the matches.
the 6-month commitment was my biggest gripe with the network. now I think it’s a really good deal regardless of most of the content, as long as we can finally choose which months they deserved these 10 bucks or which couple of months we won’t give them anything because of all the brain damage and broken dreams they caused us.
Day After the 2015 Royal Rumble:
Vince: “So we’ve finally set up Randy Orton-Roman Reigns for WrestleMania. How did the monthly renewals do for the Network?”
Hunter: “Well, we knew that the fans would be upset that we kept Daniel Bryan out of the Royal Rumble match again, despite the fact that he proved he was healthy by signing with the Seahawks and quarterbacking them to the Super Bowl while at the same time successfully running as a write-in Independent candidate for the House of Representative with the catchphrase ‘Submit to Bipartisanship’.”
Vince: “Yeah, we’ll we all know he’s not a main eventer who can’t make money.”
Hunter: “Of course!”
Vince: “So what about the renewals?”
Hunter: “100.”
Vince: “We lost 100 customers? Okay.”
Hunter: “Uh no, Pops. We didn’t lose 100. We only have 100 customer remaining.”
Vince: “We gotta give John Cena the belt.”
Hunter: “I don’t think that’s gonna…”
Vince: “DO AS I COMMAND!”