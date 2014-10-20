A Current WWE Superstar Got His Feelings Hurt And Tried To Fight Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho has a new book out now called The Best In The World (At What I Have No Idea) because he needs four memoirs apparently. The book promises to be full of crazy stories but none may be crazier than this. Apparently, while on a plane ride Vince McMahon told Kofi Kingston “maybe one day you’ll get over.” Burn!

Kofi was apparently hurt and Jericho had to explain to him that the only way to earn Vince’s respect is to challenge him. That’s exactly what he did. Here’s a synopsis:

“Kingston took Jericho’s advice and got back on the plane and asked Vince McMahon if he had a problem with him. The two traded verbal barbs back and forth until Vince McMahon shot in for a double leg takedown out of nowhere and he and Kingston subsequently wrestled around. McMahon has been known to test his amateur wrestling against the likes of Kurt Angle, also repeatedly attempting to take him down on a flight. McMahon finally got up and laughed the situation off, with McMahon liking that Kingston stood up for himself.”

If Kofi really wanted to impress Vince he would have jumped off the plane and landed on the wing of the plane without letting his other foot touch the ground. It’ll be interesting to know if this took place before or after Kofi’s feud with Randy Orton AKA the most over Kofi has ever been and how that plays into the context of the fight. So many questions!