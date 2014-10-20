A Current WWE Superstar Got His Feelings Hurt And Tried To Fight Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho has a new book out now called The Best In The World (At What I Have No Idea) because he needs four memoirs apparently. The book promises to be full of crazy stories but none may be crazier than this. Apparently, while on a plane ride Vince McMahon told Kofi Kingston “maybe one day you’ll get over.” Burn!
Kofi was apparently hurt and Jericho had to explain to him that the only way to earn Vince’s respect is to challenge him. That’s exactly what he did. Here’s a synopsis:
“Kingston took Jericho’s advice and got back on the plane and asked Vince McMahon if he had a problem with him. The two traded verbal barbs back and forth until Vince McMahon shot in for a double leg takedown out of nowhere and he and Kingston subsequently wrestled around. McMahon has been known to test his amateur wrestling against the likes of Kurt Angle, also repeatedly attempting to take him down on a flight. McMahon finally got up and laughed the situation off, with McMahon liking that Kingston stood up for himself.”
If Kofi really wanted to impress Vince he would have jumped off the plane and landed on the wing of the plane without letting his other foot touch the ground. It’ll be interesting to know if this took place before or after Kofi’s feud with Randy Orton AKA the most over Kofi has ever been and how that plays into the context of the fight. So many questions!
Vince McMahon has been a big fan of mandingo fighting for years
This is certainly not reflected in superstar TV time.
@MakingFlowers Now all I can think of is Vince in Dicaprios Django role.
Ironically Vince was high on a man who’s name would rhyme with mardingo if you replace the r with n and i with a.
Oh wait I was seeing things there is no r in mandingo just replace replace m with f and i with a and we get FFFFFAAAAAAANNNNNNNNNDDDDDDAAAAAAAAAAANNNNNNNNNNNNGGGGGOOOOOOOO!
It sucks because that story shows more aggression than the character Kofi is portraying has ever shown.
Considering someone else had to tell Kofi to get angry, to show emotion, I’m not so sure.
I’d really like to hear what verbal barbs from Kofi Kingston are. “Hey, man, that’s not cool.”
why does Kofi play Carlito in this situation?
also, I imagine Kofi deals with all problems like this: [www.youtube.com] (and check out Jerry Lawler with that SICK BURN “because he was told to”)
“Hey Vince!……I’ll think about it.”
I will never have a work story as weird as “my boss shot in for a double leg on me”.
My boss actually did shoot in for a double-leg once, but we were all outside our apartments (my work constitutes a great deal of travel) and alcohol was involved. With a five-inch height advantage and probably thirty to forty pounds on him, it was pretty simple to sprawl and hold him down until he didn’t want to wrestle anymore.
Did they have twenty more fights on consecutive weeks?
Well no because if you’ve watched WWE at all in the past few months y’all know that Vince doesn’t sell.
In this metaphor, Jericho is Marty, Kofi is George, and somehow Vince is both Loraine and Biff.
How Kofi didn’t reply with “The day I get over is the day you’re a billionaire. . .. again.” is the reason why he’s a Main Event Main Eventer.
I’m still ROFL at this since reading it Saturday night. I want to see this side of Kofi on TV.
My favorite part of the book is when Chris Jericho threatens to go beat the shit out of Vince over the phone…
And to fair, Jericho goaded Kingston into it., its not like Kingston was just being a badass. And Vince just kinda shrugged it off, as it was just a little wrestling thing, not them beating the shit out of each other.
I feel like I need to do a book report on this…
By the way, this would’ve been Jericho’s third book…not his fourth.
Not mentioned: Kofi going for Trouble in Paradise and missing by a mile.
This seems like the most Vince McMahon thing ever
Wait, but now Vince will know it was Jericho’s idea…
assuming he even cares to know about this, or that we care to know what he’d think of Kofi after it. *assuming*