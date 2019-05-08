Vince Russo Says WWE Looked Into A Post-Trial Angle With OJ Simpson

05.08.19 1 hour ago

WWE

There’s been a rumor for a couple of years now, originally propagated on Bruce Prichard’s podcast, that Vince Russo once tried to book a WWE match between OJ Simpson and Ronald Goldman, the father of one of the two people OJ was arrested for murdering. This was after OJ was found Not Guilty at his initial trial, and the public had a lot of emotions about the whole thing. According to Prichard, the match would have involved Goldman having his choice of weapons to use against OJ, including a gun.

