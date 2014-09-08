Vintage Best And Worst: WCW Monday Nitro 9/4/95

– In case you missed it, this is actually our second vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro. The first episode uploaded to the WWE Network was actually episode two, so I jumped ahead and wrote it up. You can read that here. I hope this doesn’t cause any great stress for people browsing through the tag three years from now when we’ve written up 150 episodes.
You can watch this episode here, or jump ahead and watch all the Nitro you want on the Network.
– Compare/contrast with the Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw Episode 1.
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of the very first episode of WCW “Don’t call it Monday Night Nitro” Monday Nitro.
trivia time:
For the first three PPVs after Hogan’s debut, Sting 1) isn’t booked 2) loses to Vader who just wrestled The Angel or whatever Bossman’s biker gimmick was 3) showed up to cut a promo on how excited he was to sit ringside for Hogan/Flair
:(
wow, is this for real?! damn, that sounds depressingly stupid now.
:( indeed
I can’t wait until you get to the Nitro from the night after Bash at the Beach 96. That Mysterio vs. Malenko opening match is great, and Rey almost kills himself flying out of the ring, barely making contact with Malenko, and then landing knees first on the concrete, OVER the mats. Just brutal stuff right there. Of course, Schiavone and Zybysko spend the entire match talking about how “un-manly” Hogan’s actions were the previous night.
Fuck all that shit, here comes Mongo!
Something I loved about Nitro and I realize was also their undoing, was how quick they were to set up a feud and give you the payoff. Usually for free. That’s fantastic stuff when you’re a kid who needs this stuff to wrap up quickly because you’re working on a full season of NBA Live 95 and you’re playing full length games because you want to make sure Shawn Kemp ends the season with the rebounding title.
Dude..this entire paragraph mirrors my feelings exactly but nothing more-so than that last long sentence. “That’s fantastic stuff when you’re a kid who needs this stuff to wrap up quickly because you’re working on a full season of NBA Live 95 and you’re playing full length games because you want to make sure Shawn Kemp ends the season with the rebounding title.” The Reign Man was my dude and I did the EXACT same thing…I think we might be related.
My goal was always to get the scoring title with Shaq AND have him shoot over 80% on his free throws.
@SundayLeftovers I am adopted so anything’s possible
My Kemp also lead the league in scoring and assists. Never could get that block title, damnit.
blocks were incredibly random and easier to do on 3 point shots, I’m reasonably sure Payton lead my team in Assists, Steals and Blocks.
DAT NBA 95′ arm swinging defense
Man, look at the air Hogan got on that leg drop.
I know that it would be essentially impossible, but it’d be fun to have actual data on the number of people who watch pro wrestling while reading insider “dirtsheets”. To be fair, the number today is probably astronomically more than back in 1995…but are we certain that even today the “smarks” outnumbers the casual audiences?
All the “shoot” promos of this era…and of course, all the really awful “best for business” crap of current WWE, just makes me wonder. Is there still a large chunk of the audience that has NO idea what is being said? I imagine it’s just boring as sin for many viewers.
With all that said, as bad as late-era Hogan is, early Nitros at least show a spark of excitement and attempt for things to happen! This is unlike current WWE. Thanks for the report!
More often then not, when I run into a wrestling fan in the wild they have zero idea about any of the backstage antics the dirtsheets report on. Just a couple weeks ago I had to explain to a guy my wife works with that AJ and Punk are married and that’s why the crowd keeps chanting his name.
It’s funny how the teens I work with have absolutely no interest in even reading the dirtsheets, even though they spend most of their lives online. They’re in that in-between phase of knowing it’s not “real” but not really wanting it to be, so shows like Total Divas really mess up things. They’ll be like “Well, why doesn’t John tell Nikki to stop being so mean to Brie?!” I love to talk wrestling with them because I’m reminded about how fun it was to completely suspend your disbelief.
Well, why DOESNT John just tell Nikki to stop being mean to Brie?
Hogan’s promo in response to Luger’s challenge is pretty great. He seems to change his mind about the point he’s trying to make at least three times mid-speech. He seems to completely denigrate Luger’s past accomplishments before acknowledging that Luger absolutely deserves a title shot. He drops several “The WCW”s, after being with the company for a year. Then he finishes by telling Luger that he didn’t have to wait a month or a week, because he will give him his title shot… next week.
You always hear people say that a guy was before his time, or a guy was a throwback. I don’t think anyone has ever gained so much from being a guy of exactly his time, not a minute sooner, not a minute later, than the Hulkster.
Didn’t Pillman leave WCW first (in the whole “booker-man” and convincing Eric to release him) before going to ECW? Maybe I got the time line wrong.
He went to ECW first as part of an ECW/WCW talent exchange. Came back to WCW, had a weird face/tweener run, then the Horsemen and loose cannon stuff started.
Wow… how did I miss that. Thank you for edumacating me Brandon.
Jushin Liger’s Theme. Still The Greatest Song Ever In Wrestling.
Yeah, it’s not even really a contest.
Liger-San!
Lex Luger going for the Lord Raiden impersonation in the last page pic = EPIC WIN!
Just wanted to say I’m pretty thrilled that this is a recurring thing. I never watched Nitro back in the day but I just marathoned like a dozen this weekend, and they are pretty dang entertaining! A whole lot of action, and some good-looking wrestling. Also, Hulk Hogan was there. Truly, where the big boys play. Anyhow, I’m excited for the recurring feature, thanks for the great write ups.
Dude, I totes got all my INSIDER SMARKY SMARK information IN THE MAIL from Meltzer. I was so cool, you don’t even know…
Actually, I didn’t know either. The first issue I got laid everything out and I was like “wait… it’s… all fake?” and had a mini meltdown of epic Youtube proportions and I totally set that thing on fire in my kitchen sink while my parents were out.
Then… I went back to obsessively decoupaging things with my WWF Magazine. And here we are now…
In 1998 Fox had a special called “Lie Detector”
Cpt. Lou Albano thought it was a great idea to go on it. Or ya know, he probably got paid for it..
Looking back now, it’s kinda funny. As a kid growing up watching more than just the WWF, I was exposed to a lot of different wrestling. At the time, even I recognized that Vince’s product looked and seemed fake, but I was also convinced that while IT was fake, the OTHER wrestling promotions I watched while growing up (Mostly Crockett’s NWA WCW, with a little bit of Stampede Wrestling and Atlantic Canada’s former NWA territory Grand Prix Wrestling) was real. Little did I know, even as a kid, I was smark and mark all rolled into one…
You missed how DX fired the tank gun at the Shockmaster which caused Booker T to use the n word…
So Hogan was decisively beaten by Goldberg and by Brock, and each time it was on Free tv?
the way you wrote that “Jesus Christ, this commentary” paragraph made it sound like THE BEST OF ALL BESTS and definitely, 100% NOT a worst
I *wish* commentary would actually be funny like this today. it only is in the indies…
You know, having just rewatched this episode on the Network, I noticed an irony that kind of escaped me until now. The announce team kinda sorta very much made the “Where the big boys play” slogan their repetitive mantra all episode… on an episode that opened with Pillman and Liger, who are indeed NOT big boys. Also ironic is that Lugar left the WWF for the WCW to “play with the big boys”, and yet through the 80’s and early 90’s, WWF was LITERALLY where the big boys played. History is funny.
“I hope this doesn’t cause any great stress for people browsing through the tag three years from now when we’ve written up 150 episodes”…..so close