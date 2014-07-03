Vintage Best And Worst: WCW World War 3 1996

— Hi guys, it’s David D. here with another retro recap.
— WWE Network update: I’m in early 2000 WCW and I thought I’d enjoy seeing the car crash but it’s so bad I can’t even enjoy the destruction. I thought I’d look back at the Russo era appreciating any of it but heavens no. It’s all bad.
— I successfully moved to Atlanta so once again, hit me up so we can go to Indie shows and be BFFs.
— Over at TSS, there’s a spirited debate over the best Beyonce song to cry to. Real G sh*t.
— Now, on to the recaps!
You bring up a very good/interesting point about Malenko and the Cruiserweights…
In retrospect, I think Malenko is vastly overrated. He’s someone who could do the moves in the ring, but he had zero personality, character, or legitimate reason to be interested in the match outside of, “Oh… they’re doing a bunch of moves.” As much as people like to champion “work rate”, personality and character is just as important in pro-wrestling, and Malenko lacked that in a big way. Even the luchadores had personality quirks that would show up from time to time.
for that exact reason I thought Malenko worked best in a group setting, ie 4 horsemen or the Radicalz. That way he didn’t need to talk and moving a story along wasn’t directly on his shoulders, he could just be a boss in the ring.
U NO MENTION MALENKO AND 4 HORSEMAN IN THE SAME SENTE AGAIN OR I KILL U.
what happens if I mention Mongo or Jarrett?
OH SNAP!!! YOU DONE DID IT. YOU ARE GOING STRAIGHT TO PRO GRAPS HELL, SON!!!
Malenko was a pretty good seller with great technical skill, but I think he might’ve worked better as a heel then a face because his move set would’ve been perfect in the WWE formula of babyface getting cut off at every opportunity until they make the fiery comeback, leading to the suspenseful back and forth near the end.
Malenko is great though, and I do love most of his matches but some of them I feel he employs too much psychology that doesn’t get played into the match later (check out his match with Mysterio where he worked the arm for the first twenty minutes, and they forgot about it later in the match).
Still though, he’s pretty great.
And on his character, all he really had to do is notch up his intensity a bit and he could’ve been 2004 Chris Benoit levels of badass. I think Benoit proved that you don’t necessarily need to have mic skills to connect with the audience.
I watched this on the network two nights ago, and Dusty losing his mind over Sherri (who they REPEATEDLY mention was an excellent women’s wrestler prior to becoming a manager during the match) being able to hit a simple clothesline is one of the funniest (and saddest) things I’ve ever heard.
Battlebowl was awesome, and I will not stand for you saying otherwise!
I was just going to post this. Great concept, and I wish they’d bring it back.
WCW just happened to ruin it by going to the same tropes too many times: tag team partners having to face each other or “bitter rivals” having to be a team together. It would have been better if they actually just did some of the pairings randomly.
Battlebowl is a pretty great concept, but the one where Gene Okerlund was harassing that woman and they mixed up Kole and Kane because black was studded with reasons why WCW doesn’t exist anymore.
Will Orton-Kane try the Outsiders’ bit at the next PPV and just try to pin each other for the win? It’s really the only logical thing for them to do, but it would probably make for a shitty match.
If it’s the logical thing to do, then you won’t see it in WWE.
You want story in your Cruiserweight matches?
Jericho. Malenko. Slamboree.
Best. Moment. Ever.
¡CICLOPE!
Im not sure a wrestling crowd ever popped louder than that
This. One of my favorite wrestling moments of all time. Everything from Jericho doing the entrances to the Battle Royal to the end of the title match is amazing.
Even though the main event was utter shit, this PPV having TWO exciting as hell cruiserweight matches AND the Outsiders being classic jerks is why I still remember WW3 ’96 at least somewhat fondly.
When you’re calling Eddie Murphy mediocre, you mean new millenium Murphy, right? You can’t possibly mean 1980s Eddie Murphy.
Sadly you have to be pretty damned old to know that Eddie Murphy was ever awesome. Signed, Pretty Damned Old. (Sigh.)
Its crazy that he had mini renaissance Amd went back to shit. Life and Bowfinger were petty good. And The distinguished gentleman is underrated on the midst of Harlem Nights and vampire in Brooklyn dreck.
Yeah, I’m good with him being called overrated (I’d probably still disagree) but mediocre…there’s just no way. Kevin Hart is mediocre.
it’s a reference to NXT.
I love Eddie Murphy.
Sorry David, but now that you’ve said that Death Throes WCW is so bad that it can’t even be watched ironically, it’s the only thing I want to read from you. Get on it, at whatever cost to your sanity…
Also, let’s remember this triple screen is from the mid-90s when we didn’t all have 60″ TVs in our living room. Those PPVs must have SUCKED!!!
I was 10.
They were awesome.
Who you calling a jive talker? You talk like you black…
Oh, wait… You ARE black. Soo…. I’ll just show myself out. Keep writing these, they’re awesome.
*stumbles on stereotypes on the way out*
Don’t mind me ni–
*RUNS*
To be fair, in that 2000 period the Booker/Steiner matches were pretty good big guy vs little guy matches. Really fun actually, the only problem with them is that Booker didn’t get to go over :(
Steiner on the mic was an adventure. The Sid “Millennial Man” run was weird especially the end were he broke his leg.
Is anything offensive about the home video cover for this ppv?
Never go full Jarrett (main eventing). He’s a good midcarder.
Nothing insulted the “Crow Sting” era more that having Piper going over Hogan clean and not giving a damn the title.
WW3 just had too many people. I remember reading up on this but is Lee Marshall getting knocked down and kicked by the faces of fear shown or do you just hear Lee in the background?