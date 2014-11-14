Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 1/11/11 Season 4 Episode 6

Pre-show notes:
Click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 4 episode 6, originally aired on January 11, 2011.
THE AMERICA PANTS. OH. MY. GOD.
It is safe to say that out of all the former WWE talent TNA acquired, Bateman/EC3 was the biggest steal. Holy crap.
He really was the next Steve Blackman.
I like how Bateman had to eliminate himself from Password, because no one was paying attention. He probably could have blatantly said “The answer is Kane” and got a point.
Seriously, though, how did WWE let him get away? Did someone mean to release someone like Cameron, but hit the wrong button on the computer, panic and go with it, so they don’t look bad?
The date is truly amazing. Now there’s a guy who truly gets comic timing. Like top five legitimate funny guys they EVER had. And what do they do? They fire him. I still can’t believe that they let him go.
More proof that WWE set up evil twin Brie: Bateman says that he’ll jump on the grenade, Bryan asks which one’s the grenade since they’re both hot, Bateman says “time will tell”. Bateman’s a prophet. Poor Daniel.
Conspiracy theory!: Brie married Daniel and told him to do more headbutts so he’d injure himself. Then, she’d step in as his “loving” wife and steal his chants and moveset (poorly) to trick the WWE Universe into cheering for her. It all makes sense.
Are you implying that Brie is not the hottest one of the two? If so, I will have to respectfully disagree, and that’s coming from a breast man.
I’m saying, as Bateman foretold, personality-wise Brie proved herself to be “uglier” one years later in the treatment of her dear sister.
Fair enough, I can agree with you there
Oh man how long until we get to THE GREAT CITY OF TULSA OKLAHOMA? I love this season, it is madness.
That skit is so good I can’t even complete the “How did they le-” him thought in my head before I just get frustrated and it starts over again.
Screw wrestling- why isn’t that guy leading an FX comedy or something?
Ted DullBiase strikes again.
Careful. The Dibiase Posse Will be waiting for you in the parking lot. They’re all wearing camo so you’ll NEVER. SEE THEM. COMING.
I’m glad you all enjoyed that antics of my “shitty dead cousin.” While the hilarious story of his unfortunate demise would take many paragraphs and make you all sick, I assure you he is in a better place.
Enjoy having some of your other favorite wrestlers treated inhumanely though!
And watch Impact (for me.)
Is that place filled with Chicks and America? *hopeful tearful eyes*
So, who got the America pants in the will?
AMERICA FUCK YEAH
I hope his pants are in a better place, too. :(
Some good-looking dude on TV pointed out recently that EC3 is very good at wrestling, despite the crowd indicating he was inadequate at grappling.
That double date is incredible, there’s so much to love. The fact that Derrick Bateman “obviously” wears wrestling boots to a date, he carries a bag of loose change around, Daniel Bryan being a ladies man. Perfect.
I’ve only watched TNA once and didn’t make it all the way through. so that skit is the first time I’ve seen EC3 — or, uh, “his cousin”. Is he always that good? Good enough to give TNA a shot?
Also, “YES” chants are fun, but that’s the superior Daniel Bryan.
Yes, he’s always that good. Wrestling too. Go and start watching NXT S5 now (it’s more like Main Event with stories and stuff than these “game show” seasons). There you will see more of the greatness of Bateman.
Oh, and watch TNA for his cousin ECIII as well. It runs in the family.
How does one watch season five? On the network it is only 2014 nxt
Totally agree on D-BRY and Brie’s first date. I LOVE that backstage segment so much it’ll remain inside me forever.
NO! MY PANTS! Thank you Bateman for introducing the greatest line of all time! I owe my almost gratitude to you.
utmost
“That’s not me being a smark and expecting Josh to know Hayabusa. Hardcore Holly used to do that shit.”
For some reason, this was the funniest line in the entire recap to me.
How the fuck is Derrick Bateman not the WWE’s lord and savior? Nothing but gold.
BUDDY PEACOCK REFERENCE!!!