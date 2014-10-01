Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 11/30/10 Season 3 Episode 13

Pre-show notes:
– This is it, everybody, the end of season 3. Be sure you go back and relive all 13 episodes at our NXT Season 3 tag. If you want the full experience, you can also go back and read the Best and Worst of NXT season 1 and the Best and Worst of NXT season 2 in their entirety.
Please click through for the season 3 finale of NXT.
So these drop on Weds… So I should be watching NXT on Tuesday nights now? I never watched Season 4 but have heard that its awesome, so Im genuinely excited to do this!
I remember many stuff from its beginnings, before I also gave up on it (and I wish I never did!) and they were legitimate, surprisingly great stuff from people you would never expected shit from them. I hope Brandon agrees with me on them upon second, recent viewing.
As someone who has been watching waaaay too much wrestling since February, (when I got the network), I love all these vintage best and worsts. It is says something when all the winners of the different NXTs aren’t even with the company anymore, yet a ton of the runners-up are filling out the WWE roster. Keep it up Brandon, these are great!
Co-incidentally, chosen one Roman Reigns’ is out with a hernia while his “lesser” Shield mates are embroiled in a blood feud as the biggest heel in the company and the (secretly) biggest face in the company. WHAT A CO-IN-KY-DINK!
Season 1’s winner Wade Barrett is still with the company, although currently out with an injury, and is the most successful from that season besides Daniel Bryan.
Season 3’s winner Kaitlyn was the most successful from that season besides AJ, and only left the company because she retired from wrestling to get married and start a business.
Season 4’s winner Johnny Curtis is still with the company and is the most successful from that season (unless you count Bateman/EC3, who found success in TNA).
So yeah, I don’t know how much it says.
But I did miss Jamie!
That’s why you’re the worst!
Don’t be a Jamie, be a Rosebud, JK be whoever you want @Cami.
Don.’t worry Naomi, you’ll be back with a WWE contract as one half of a humanoid space dinosaur’s cheerleading squad. Oh and the other girl’s black too.
Over one year later, Naomi makes her grand annual return to the WWE as one half of the Funkadactyls aka cheerleader dancer for the Funkasaurus.
I’m way too excited for season 4, Redemption, and Derrick Bateman shenanigans. Why on earth did they ever get rid of him?
USA Guy would have been good, he’d Tortured Rack the hell out of Rusev…assuming that would have been his finisher. I don’t know the specifics on why they got rid of him. He got injured and was out for a while. I remember him randomly appearing on NXT later on to be squashed by Big E (Langston), then just disappearing. :(
:( indeed, @Alex *
to this day, Daniel Bryan, pro of Derrick Bateman, is one of my top 3 favourite characters for the dude throughout what I saw of his career. (maybe even #2 for me, only behind that dick of a vegan, delusional celebrating liar and cheater of a boyfriend to the cutest human being of all, AJ Lee!)
I’ve been watching the videos embedded in this B&W’s, and I seriously have to ask: what the hell was up with the commentary this season?? Did anyone get in trouble for this? Was it encouraged by those in charge? Did they really think it was a good idea to shit all over their product for 13 weeks??
WHAT THE HELL??
they were so not in trouble they turned it into an angle featuring a WrestleMania match
It amazes me during these early seasons that anyone in charge thought this was a good way to represent the WWE product. Each episode actually killed some of my love for pro wrestling. Just a wretched, wretched show.
These B&W articles make them watchable, which is quite an achievement.
Ahh, GAEA Girls. When that first came out, I wanted to see it so, so bad because I was super into joshi at the time. I never found a way and years later I STILL haven’t seen it all the way through even though it’s readily available. What’s wrong with me!
I must be one of those fools that superman tricks by putting on a hat and glasses. Never noticed Bateman was ec3 til you just pointed it out
Oh. My. God.
I had no idea either!
That’s the magic of a snazzy haircut.
Ohhhhhh, buddies. You are all in for a treat! EC3 and Daniel Bryan = All the bests.
get ready for some SUBMISSION WRESTLING!!!
I hadn’t considered that someone would know who they are but wouldn’t know they were the same
Can’t wait for Season 4! Love these recaps, you’re doing the Lord’s work, Brandon.
Thanks, friend!
Goodbye NXT S3. At least one guy genuinely liked you. (this guy)
All these years later and AJ still hugs Kaitlyn like that. The love is real.
I think AJ loves whoever she loves more than they love her (which is still a lot).
That was by far the best thing about this season. I fell in love with AJ, and I still have it bad.
my biggest dream wrestling show idea is AJ, Kaitlyn and Big E as friends, with Dirty Curty, EC3 and Spud as the 2 douches hitting on them and sending their servant to eat it from Big E. I’d love to have Maxine in there somehow, too.
Your description of the bland dudes of 2010 is exactly why i didnt get back into wrestling then when i tried and why i didnt understand the love nxt got until i realized it was a different thing now.
Hey, I actually finished the episode (I love S3, but i didn’t actually finish it until now):
*wow, the Bella Twins suck. Not as wrestlers, but as characters. AJ tags herself in to save time, but when it comes time for her to tag out, Brie drops. Brandon, don’t let anyone dissaude you, this proves Brie has always been the evil twin. Not that Nikki is much better, AJ wins with the crossbody.
*Kaitlyn did the Cesaro Swing before Cesaro was even hired?! Pretty good too.
*yay, Kaitlyn!
* i’m waiting with baited breath to discuss DB and DB’s double date with The Bellas.
Kaitlyn did the Cesaro Swing?! Holy shit I must check it out since I’ve forgotten all about it.
Near the start of the match, I looked. Like I said, Kaitlyn does it really well. She catches a kick from Naomi, but doesn’t just grab her other leg, she does a very nice standing sweep to drop her. Then when she’s spinning she makes her way around the ring to add to the force. Finally, when she tosses her, it’s hard. She lets go at the end so Naomi makes an impact (allowing Naomi to make a loud back bump). Honestly, she might have done it better than Cesaro. Cesaro’s looked too fun, Kaitlyn’s looked painful. They should have let her keep it. Anyway, 38 seconds in, I present the Kaitlyn Swing: [m.youtube.com]
Kaitlyn and AJ’s “you just won NXT” hug is the same as Kaitlyn and AJ’s “goodbye forever Kaitlyn” hug and I cannot emotionally handle this right now.
Kelly Kelly was at Army.
This deserves to be +1’d