Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 12/21/10 Season 4 Episode 3

I just watched Byron’s finisher. And read a description of it.
I still don’t understand what I just watched.
What did @Brandon just say?!?!
See it’s great, because the guy thinks he’s about to get his face planted, but instead it’s a nice loving back bump and when you’re prepared to eat your own nose and instead just get lovingly placed down for a nap you’re super happy and can’t kick out.
“Worst: Oh Great, Natalya’s Here”
Is it sad that I have that same reaction every time she’s on TV 4 years later? Even though she’s rarely on anymore? Also, can she, for once in her life, throw a clothesline that doesn’t drop her to her knees? That always irritates the hell out of me.
Brodus was pretty sweet though, gotta give him that.
it’s not sad, it’s just natural. I assume we all do the same.
also, yeah, by the end of this season, Brodus was legitemately my second favourite rookie from this season after Derrick Bateman (the undisputed best rookie in NXT’s history) even in front of Johnny Curtis.
I’d watch an SNL sketch starring Bateman and Saxton as two TV anchors attempting to out smarm each other which each sentence.
Also, if I could describe Derrick Bateman in one word, it would probably be: STEVE BLACKMAN.
I believe I had asked Bateman (RIP) about the cocker spaniel shirt when I 1st saw it. He said he got it at a thrift store. Just thought I’d share.
it’s SO GOOD, man. so good.
I’m seeing this stuff for the first time, and man, the D-Bry/Bateman relationship is friggin GOLD
Yeah. I miss those two so much. D-Bry’s an old wise trainer to Bateman’s young pup. It’s the kind of friendship that just doesn’t happen in WWE. If Bateman was like that with anyone else, they’d start a fight or walk out on him in tag matches, or refuse to be his pro or something. Bryan smiles and gives him an affectionate kick. Beautiful.
this was one of my 3 favourite Daniel Bryan roles (the other 2 being the vegan, delusional, cheating world champion and dick of a boyfriend to AJ Lee, and Kane’s angry, little, bearded partner).
Derrick Bateman was just the very best, man, I could never forget it.
“Those things” are called “Kama”. Kamas? One of them is a Kama.
BONUS FACT: they are not legal for use in professional wrestling, or in general against other human beings.
“Andre the Giant averaged 100 pounds per second as champion”
Huh? I can’t watch the video, because I’m at work, but these words don’t make sense to me in this order.
he was 500 pounds, and was champion for 5 seconds.
I’m not sure how the WWE watched Bateman and not thought to themselves “This kid has a ton of charisma, we should keep him around.”
I still cannot fathom why WWE released the very charasmatic Bateman. He was by far the most entertaining rookie on both Season 4 and 5/Redemption aka the underrated show that ran over a year and three months.
You’re so right about Chris Masters, Brandon. The guy has a ton of energy and a nice finisher gimmick thing. The great physique was his downfall though I guess.
Novak deserved that failure. He was being a fool.