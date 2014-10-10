Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 12/7/10 Season 4 Episode 1

Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this episode on Hulu here, or on WWE’s YouTube channel here.

– Welcome to season 4! Be sure you’ve read:

The Best and Worst of NXT Season 1

The Best and Worst of NXT Season 2

The Best and Worst of NXT Season 3

– Sharing means caring. Not a lot of topical traffic for “NXT season 4” these days, so clicking like and tweeting about the column will help me keep enough of an audience to write them.

– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of NXT season 4, episode 1. We are wild and young (again)!