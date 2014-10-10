Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 12/7/10 Season 4 Episode 1

Pre-show notes:
Welcome to season 4!
The Best and Worst of NXT Season 1
The Best and Worst of NXT Season 2
The Best and Worst of NXT Season 3
hahahaha I completely forgot Conor was on this season.
Are we sure Conor added 40 lbs of muscle?
he bulked up, but it was an exaggeration for effect
Oh, I definitely think he added 40 lbs. I just figured that it was a solid 50/50 split between fat and muscle. I don’t know what Stargate cosplayers from the near future eat, but it’s definitely calorie rich. Possibly a gruel of some sort.
It probably would have been nearly impossible to do early on with being on SciFi/SyFy, but I think a lot of the NXT weaknesses could have been mitigated with some space between the seasons. I mean, one of the season 2 criticisms was that these new rookies showed up like a week after the Nexus attacked the Raw roster and acted like it never happened; maybe a 4-6 week layoff to allow THAT story to play out would have helped. Interest could have been higher overall.
Problem would have been, how does WWE fill that hour of programming every week when NXT was on that hiatus? If that could have been solved, it could have really changed everything.
I remember this season for being the one in which I didn’t care who ultimately won. Just so bland and inoffensive.
I remember being very mad when Bateman and Bryan lost, and then Curtis and freakin’ R-Truth beat Brodus via THE CROWD’S VOTE after Brodus ACTUALLY pinned Curtis , and them having to justify it with R Truth cutting a promo on why Curtis deserved the win BECAUSE HE WAS CRYING FOR REAL after he won and that means TRUE EMOTION AND LOVE FOR THE BUSINESS.
sorry. I just remember REALLY hating the result of this season and caring about it way more than I ever should’ve.
I don’t care how much “video proof” you show me, Jacob Novak never existed.
He is the Tennessee Titans of the WWE Universe.
Bateman/Bryan segments were the best part of this season… FACT!
Does anyone know at what point this season becomes the nxt we know now , or is that not for a while ?
Not for a while. The next season, 5, is Redemption, which went on for a long ass time before they finally ended it. Then it became NXT the development territory
Redemption comes close. It’s the season where they quickly drop the game show concept and start simply letting it be the show for the lower card guys and developmental talent. Lots of fun, absurd stories, some good wrestling and time for people who wouldn’t usually get it, it’s a lot of fun.
You’ve got 12 more episodes of season 4, and then 67 episodes (not a joke) of Redemption before you get to the Full Sail era. Buckle up.
I know people shitted on NXT Redemption for lasting for a million years but I liked it once the game show concept got dropped and the lowcarders got internet time as anytime the lowcarders get time to shine, it makes me happy.
It’s pretty nuts comparing Conor to Konnor. Almost as dramatic a switch as Husky to Bray
What is up with peoples’ obsession with Maryse? She’s not unattractive, of course, but people seem to weirdly fawn over her as if she was really the most attractive woman to ever work for WWE. I’ve seen her on TV and in real life, and she’s….I dunno how to phrase it, but kinda remarkable in her unremarkableness. I don’t want this comment to devolve into a “2/10 would not bang”, because OF COURSE I WOULD, but yeah. I didn’t watch WWE much during her era, so maybe she was a great wrestler or actor or something.
Maryse was kinda a French-Canadian Aksana. She had this almost stereotyplical accent and character that she was either aware of and fully into or unaware of and somehow enjoyable to watch. And as Brandon says, she was objectively beautiful. As in, if you had some standards or algorithyms of what western culture considers an attractive woman, Maryse met them, but of course personal taste may make you more attracted to others (Brandon (rightfully) ranked Layla as his most beautiful person to ever work for WWE in WithLeather’s 50 sexiest WWE Stars list).
It’s just personality, man. The same reason people don’t really ever fawn over Eva Marie. Maryse had personality and it made her more attractive than first glance. Eva is the opposite.
Both men on commentary are hilariously, impossibly orange.
A couple of years ago we were supposed to get a big wrestling event on my city and one the “main attractions” was Jacob Novak (among other actual cool wrestlers like El Generico).
Sadly the event got cancelled.
If only Bateman had stayed with WWE , he and Bryan could of became the USA Dragons
I doubt WWE’s main roster writers would’ve ever capitalized on Bateman in any way at all no matter how many years they had him.
connor o’brian: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAA!
now every damn time i watch NXT, i’m going to be making rat puns. and fart noises. “oh noes! konnor cut the cheese again!”
A little part of me, and probably Conor/Konnor, died when he went “HEEEEEEEYYYYYY”. I’ve forgotten how awful the rat gimmick was. Awful.
20 pounds difference for Conor O’Brien? He looks the same to me.
“kick-throwing indie darling who quickly bailed on the company when they didn’t do what he wanted to do”
How many times am I going to fucking correct you, Brandon? KAVAL DIDN’T QUIT. He was released and he was really fucking bummed about it.
Why do you keep propagating this dirtsheet lie that he’s already gone on record a ton of times to correct himself??
sometimes, people repeat something too much until it gets recognizable as the only truth regardless of what actually happened.
even though I remember that what you said was true, my mind just never remembers that at first without someone like you bringing it up. I don’t know if it’s the same for Brandon, but I could swear every time someone would ask me how Kaval’s career in WWE ended I’d just say he lost an IC title match to Drew McIntyre and took his balls home or something. it’s wrong, but it automatically pops up in my mind because of everybody’s jokes about Low Ki or Davey Richards and those dudes on twitter every time they’re ever on any show.
if you say Kaval quit, people jump in to quickly correct you about how he was fired
if you say Kaval was fired, people jump in to quickly correct you about how he quit
I sincerely do not give a fuck about Kaval’s employment history anymore.
As far as I know, no one has been “correcting” you saying he quit. You’re the only one spreading that lie on uproxx. This is the 3rd time I’ve corrected you however. Kaval didn’t quit, he was laid off. He’s said so dozens of times in interviews. There’s only one truth here, don’t go acting like it’s some sort of gray area.
If you don’t “give a fuck”, refrain from commenting on the issue. You’re taking shots at him for absolutely no reason. If you want to talk about him, then make sure you’re saying the truth. It’s fine to make the mistake the first time around, but you have no excuse to keep doing it since I’ve corrected you every single time.
I can’t stand the Flying Nothing finish.